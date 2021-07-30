WAUSAU. – At 10 a.m. today, July 30, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Democratic State Senator Janet Bewley-Mason and Republican State Senator Jerry Petrowski-Marathon for a discussion of upcoming legislative decisions and their impact on local residents.

Bewley and Petrowski will discuss legislation they’re considering and will offer their reaction to state budget deliberations as well. Listeners are encouraged to call in or email questions to route51@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.