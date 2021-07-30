By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau-area man who was arrested after a reckless driving complaint was convicted this week of his eighth drunken driving charge.

Dale L. Kline, 68, is jailed on a $10,000 cash bond. He faces between three and 12 1/2 years in the Wisconsin Prison System when he is sentenced in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Court records show dispatch took a 911 call from a witness who reported seeing Kline swerving on the roadway. The witness told police the driver struck signs and drove through a median. Police located Kline and pulled him over based on the complaint and an improper turn, according to court documents.

A preliminary breath test showed Kline’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.164 percent, court records state. The legal limit for driving in Wisconsin is 0.08, but Kline has a 0.02 BAC restriction due to his seven prior OWI convictions.

Online court records show Kline has a string of OWI convictions from 1990 to 2013.

Kline will be sentenced Nov. 19.