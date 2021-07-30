WAUSAU, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks allowed four fifth-inning runs against the Green Bay Booyah. Taking an undefeated record into the season series with their Ashwaubenon foes, the Chucks were undeterred by a 4-1 deficit and rallied to prevail 6-5 in Game 2 of Thursday’s doubleheader.

A Ryan Sepede solo homer led off the bottom of the fifth. Clayton Mehlbauer drove in Stephen Reid with a single, Colton Vincent walked in a run with the bases loaded before Harrison Long crossed the plate as the go-ahead run on a fielding error.

The inning came full circle when Sepede–who’s home run to center started the rally–walked in the frame’s fifth run and gave Wisconsin a 6-4 advantage.

But the work wasn’t done. Green Bay answered with a solo homer in the sixth and loaded the bases in the seventh. Mike Schicker inherited the situation and turned in a one-out save though to clinch the win for the Woodchucks.

The Chucks improve to 35-21 and 14-7 in the second half of 2021. They are now 11-0 against Green Bay with one more game remaining in the season series.

The Woodchucks struck first with a Louie Albrecht RBI single, scoring Jacob Schoenvogel in the second.

The Booyah struck back for four fifth-inning runs to make it 4-1.

The twin bill was induced by a July 14 rainout between the teams. Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader saw the Woodchucks walk-off in eight innings, as Ben McCabe hit a pinch-hit sacrifice fly to score Jacob Schoenvogel from third base.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Dante Chirico went four and a third frames. Allowing a quartet of earned runs, he struck out six Booyah batters while getting through his first four innings scoreless.

Peyton Schofield earned the win out of the bullpen. He struck out two and allowed no runs in two-thirds of an inning pitched.

Schicker’s induced groundout earned him his first save as a Woodchuck.

Sepede was 2-2 with a home run, walk and two RBI.

Schoenvogel was 0-1 with a pair of walks and two runs.

Next Up

The teams will be in action Friday to complete the series at Ashwaubenon’s Capital Credit Union Park, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Wisconsin will be seeking a season series sweep over Green Bay.

A two-game weekend series at the Lakeshore Chinooks separates the Chucks from their next home game, a 6:35 p.m. start against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Monday, August 2nd. The matchup will be a Cost Cutters & Barbers Family Hairstyling Customer Appreciation Night.

Game 1

Green Bay Booyah 2 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 3

Game Date: Thursday July 29th, 2021

Final/8 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 R H E Booyah 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 7 1 Woodchucks 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 3 5 1

W: Millar (2-0, 1.00 ERA) L: Thielke (0-1, 3.18 ERA)

Booyah AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Ryan, Brendan 1B 4 1 3 0 .255 Pearson, Dalton RF 2 0 0 0 .306 – Hipsman, Johnny RF 0 0 0 0 .324 Croes, Dayson SS 3 0 1 1 .296 Hollow, Kaden C 3 0 0 0 .258 Blair, Brett 3B 3 1 0 0 .045 Hollow, Tyler 2B 4 0 2 0 .298 Barton, Darius DH 2 0 0 0 .000 Flowers, Elias LF 4 0 0 1 .272 Lewis, Nadir CF 3 0 1 0 .222 28 2 7 2

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Sepede, Ryan 1B 3 1 1 0 .500 Kilpatrick, Kevin CF 0 0 0 0 .339 – Schoenvogel, Jacob PR CF 2 1 0 0 .179 Reid, Stephen DH 3 0 0 0 .360 Burke, Jacob LF 3 0 2 1 .202 Watkins, Brock SS 2 0 0 0 .200 – Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 0 0 0 0 .229 Long, Harrison RF 3 0 0 0 .267 – McCabe, Ben PH 0 0 0 1 .234 Catalano, Anthony 3B 3 1 2 1 .208 Vincent, Colton C 2 0 0 0 .188 Valdez, Antonio 2B 3 0 0 0 .138 24 3 5 3

Green Bay Booyah

2B: T. Hollow 1 (3);

RBI: D. Croes 1 (23); E. Flowers 1 (12);

SB: B. Ryan 1 (13);

CS: D. Pearson 1 (2);

E: B. Ryan 1 (9);

Team LOB: 11;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HR: A. Catalano 1 (2);

RBI: J. Burke 1 (11); A. Catalano 1 (12); B. McCabe 1 (10);

SB: J. Burke 1 (6);

CS: C. Vincent 1 (2);

E: C. Vincent 1 (5);

Team LOB: 6;

Booyah IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Lee, Logan 6.0 5 2 2 4 4 1 3.20 – Thielke, Jett 1.2 0 1 0 2 1 0 3.18 7.2 5 3 2 6 5 1

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Marshall, Nick 4.1 6 1 1 3 5 0 8.53 – Massie, Evan 1.0 1 1 1 2 1 0 13.50 – Millar, Colin 2.2 0 0 0 2 6 0 1.00 8.0 7 2 2 7 12 0

Green Bay Booyah

SO: L. Lee 4 (42); J. Thielke 1 (8);

BB: L. Lee 4 (18); J. Thielke 2 (4);

BF: L. Lee 27 (238); J. Thielke 6 (50);

P-S: L. Lee 96-52; J. Thielke 16-10;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: E. Massie 1 (1);

SO: N. Marshall 5 (6); E. Massie 1 (2); C. Millar 6 (10);

BB: N. Marshall 3 (5); E. Massie 2 (2); C. Millar 2 (5);

BF: N. Marshall 20 (32); E. Massie 7 (18); C. Millar 10 (38);

P-S: N. Marshall 74-47; E. Massie 29-16; C. Millar 49-27;

Umpires: Plate: J. Wason 1B: J. Crossett 3B: R. Minter

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 5:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:36:00

Attendance: 0

Venue: Athletic Park

Game 2

Green Bay Booyah 5 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 6

Game Date: Thursday July 29th, 2021

Final/7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Booyah 0 0 0 0 4 1 0 5 7 4 Woodchucks 0 1 0 0 5 0 X 6 4 0

W: Schofield (4-0, 6.85 ERA) L: Tukis (0-1, 0.00 ERA) SV: Schicker (1)

Booyah AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Ryan, Brendan LF 4 0 1 2 .255 Lewis, Nadir CF 4 0 1 0 .222 Berg, Jake DH 4 0 0 0 .229 Runnels, Jakob C 3 0 1 0 .242 Garcia, Tristin 2B 4 2 2 1 .238 Blair, Brett 3B 2 0 1 0 .045 Duffy, Jack 1B 2 1 0 0 .000 Hipsman, Johnny RF 3 1 1 1 .324 Barton, Darius SS 1 1 0 0 .000 27 5 7 4

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Sepede, Ryan LF 2 1 2 2 .500 Catalano, Anthony 3B 3 0 0 0 .208 Reid, Stephen DH 3 1 0 0 .360 Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 4 1 1 1 .229 Long, Harrison RF 3 1 0 0 .267 Schoenvogel, Jacob CF 1 2 0 0 .179 Vincent, Colton 1B 2 0 0 1 .188 Albrecht, Louie C 3 0 1 1 .204 Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 3 0 0 0 .227 24 6 4 5

Green Bay Booyah

HR: T. Garcia 1 (5);

RBI: J. Hipsman 1 (19); B. Ryan 2 (14); T. Garcia 1 (22);

SB: B. Ryan 1 (13);

E: D. Barton 2 (2); J. Hipsman 1 (3); N. Lewis 1 (4);

Team LOB: 6;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HR: R. Sepede 1 (3);

RBI: L. Albrecht 1 (5); R. Sepede 2 (12); C. Mehlbauer 1 (13); C. Vincent 1 (11);

HBP: R. Sepede 1 (1); A. Catalano 1 (4);

SB: J. Schoenvogel 1 (6); C. Mehlbauer 1 (5); H. Long 1 (1);

CS: A. Catalano 1 (2);

Team LOB: 8;

Booyah IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Hettinger, Joseph 4.1 4 4 3 2 4 1 4.67 – Tukis, Zack 0.0 0 2 0 3 0 0 0.00 – Semb, Will 1.2 0 0 0 1 4 0 5.96 6.0 4 6 3 6 8 1

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Chirico, Dante 4.1 3 4 4 2 6 0 4.89 – Schofield, Peyton 0.2 1 0 0 0 2 0 6.85 – Murgo, Dominic 1.2 3 1 1 2 2 1 4.91 – Schicker, Mike 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.40 7.0 7 5 5 4 10 1

Green Bay Booyah

WP: Z. Tukis 1 (1);

HB: J. Hettinger 2 (3);

SO: J. Hettinger 4 (14); W. Semb 4 (33);

BB: J. Hettinger 2 (4); Z. Tukis 3 (3); W. Semb 1 (19);

BF: J. Hettinger 22 (75); Z. Tukis 3 (3); W. Semb 7 (110);

P-S: J. Hettinger 88-49; Z. Tukis 17-5; W. Semb 26-18;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: D. Chirico 2 (5); P. Schofield 1 (7); D. Murgo 1 (1);

SO: D. Chirico 6 (32); P. Schofield 2 (23); D. Murgo 2 (4);

BB: D. Chirico 2 (16); D. Murgo 2 (4);

BF: D. Chirico 18 (175); P. Schofield 3 (113); D. Murgo 10 (20); M. Schicker 1 (33);

P-S: D. Chirico 72-42; P. Schofield 13-9; D. Murgo 42-25; M. Schicker 2-2;

Umpires: Plate: J. Crossett 1B: R. Minter 3B: J. Wason

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:30:00

Attendance: 1271

Venue: Athletic Park