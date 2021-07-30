WAUSAU, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks allowed four fifth-inning runs against the Green  Bay Booyah. Taking an undefeated record into the season series with their Ashwaubenon foes,  the Chucks were undeterred by a 4-1 deficit and rallied to prevail 6-5 in Game 2 of Thursday’s  doubleheader. 

A Ryan Sepede solo homer led off the bottom of the fifth. Clayton Mehlbauer drove in Stephen  Reid with a single, Colton Vincent walked in a run with the bases loaded before Harrison Long  crossed the plate as the go-ahead run on a fielding error. 

The inning came full circle when Sepede–who’s home run to center started the rally–walked in  the frame’s fifth run and gave Wisconsin a 6-4 advantage. 

But the work wasn’t done. Green Bay answered with a solo homer in the sixth and loaded the  bases in the seventh. Mike Schicker inherited the situation and turned in a one-out save though to  clinch the win for the Woodchucks. 

The Chucks improve to 35-21 and 14-7 in the second half of 2021. They are now 11-0 against  Green Bay with one more game remaining in the season series. 

The Woodchucks struck first with a Louie Albrecht RBI single, scoring Jacob Schoenvogel in  the second. 

The Booyah struck back for four fifth-inning runs to make it 4-1.

The twin bill was induced by a July 14 rainout between the teams. Game 1 of Thursday’s  doubleheader saw the Woodchucks walk-off in eight innings, as Ben McCabe hit a pinch-hit  sacrifice fly to score Jacob Schoenvogel from third base. 

Top Performers 

Starting pitcher Dante Chirico went four and a third frames. Allowing a quartet of earned runs,  he struck out six Booyah batters while getting through his first four innings scoreless. 

Peyton Schofield earned the win out of the bullpen. He struck out two and allowed no runs in  two-thirds of an inning pitched. 

Schicker’s induced groundout earned him his first save as a Woodchuck. 

Sepede was 2-2 with a home run, walk and two RBI. 

Schoenvogel was 0-1 with a pair of walks and two runs. 

Next Up 

The teams will be in action Friday to complete the series at Ashwaubenon’s Capital Credit Union  Park, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Wisconsin will be seeking a season series sweep over Green  Bay. 

A two-game weekend series at the Lakeshore Chinooks separates the Chucks from their next  home game, a 6:35 p.m. start against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Monday, August 2nd. The  matchup will be a Cost Cutters & Barbers Family Hairstyling Customer Appreciation Night. 

Game 1

Green Bay Booyah 2 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 3

Game Date: Thursday July 29th, 2021

Final/812345678RHE
Booyah00100100271
Woodchucks00110001351

W: Millar (2-0, 1.00 ERA) L: Thielke (0-1, 3.18 ERA)

BooyahABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Ryan, Brendan 1B 4130.255
Pearson, Dalton RF 2000.306
– Hipsman, Johnny RF 0000.324
Croes, Dayson SS 3011.296
Hollow, Kaden C 3000.258
Blair, Brett 3B 3100.045
Hollow, Tyler 2B 4020.298
Barton, Darius DH 2000.000
Flowers, Elias LF 4001.272
Lewis, Nadir CF 3010.222
28272
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Sepede, Ryan 1B 3110.500
Kilpatrick, Kevin CF 0000.339
– Schoenvogel, Jacob PR  CF 2100.179
Reid, Stephen DH 3000.360
Burke, Jacob LF 3021.202
Watkins, Brock SS 2000.200
– Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 0000.229
Long, Harrison RF 3000.267
– McCabe, Ben PH 0001.234
Catalano, Anthony 3B 3121.208
Vincent, Colton C 2000.188
Valdez, Antonio 2B 3000.138
24353

Green Bay Booyah

2B: T. Hollow 1 (3);

RBI: D. Croes 1 (23); E. Flowers 1 (12);

SB: B. Ryan 1 (13);

CS: D. Pearson 1 (2);

E: B. Ryan 1 (9);

Team LOB: 11;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HR: A. Catalano 1 (2);

RBI: J. Burke 1 (11); A. Catalano 1 (12); B. McCabe 1 (10);

SB: J. Burke 1 (6);

CS: C. Vincent 1 (2);

E: C. Vincent 1 (5);

Team LOB: 6;

BooyahIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Lee, Logan6.05224413.20
– Thielke, Jett1.20102103.18
7.2532651
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Marshall, Nick4.16113508.53
– Massie, Evan1.011121013.50
– Millar, Colin2.20002601.00
8.07227120

Green Bay Booyah

SO: L. Lee 4 (42); J. Thielke 1 (8);

BB: L. Lee 4 (18); J. Thielke 2 (4);

BF: L. Lee 27 (238); J. Thielke 6 (50);

P-S: L. Lee 96-52; J. Thielke 16-10;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: E. Massie 1 (1);

SO: N. Marshall 5 (6); E. Massie 1 (2); C. Millar 6 (10);

BB: N. Marshall 3 (5); E. Massie 2 (2); C. Millar 2 (5);

BF: N. Marshall 20 (32); E. Massie 7 (18); C. Millar 10 (38);

P-S: N. Marshall 74-47; E. Massie 29-16; C. Millar 49-27;

Umpires: Plate: J. Wason 1B: J. Crossett 3B: R. Minter

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 5:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:36:00

Attendance: 0

Venue: Athletic Park

Game 2

Green Bay Booyah 5 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 6

Game Date: Thursday July 29th, 2021

Final/71234567RHE
Booyah0000410574
Woodchucks010050X640

W: Schofield (4-0, 6.85 ERA) L: Tukis (0-1, 0.00 ERA) SV: Schicker (1)

BooyahABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Ryan, Brendan LF 4012.255
Lewis, Nadir CF 4010.222
Berg, Jake DH 4000.229
Runnels, Jakob C 3010.242
Garcia, Tristin 2B 4221.238
Blair, Brett 3B 2010.045
Duffy, Jack 1B 2100.000
Hipsman, Johnny RF 3111.324
Barton, Darius SS 1100.000
27574
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Sepede, Ryan LF 2122.500
Catalano, Anthony 3B 3000.208
Reid, Stephen DH 3100.360
Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 4111.229
Long, Harrison RF 3100.267
Schoenvogel, Jacob CF 1200.179
Vincent, Colton 1B 2001.188
Albrecht, Louie C 3011.204
Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 3000.227
24645

Green Bay Booyah

HR: T. Garcia 1 (5);

RBI: J. Hipsman 1 (19); B. Ryan 2 (14); T. Garcia 1 (22);

SB: B. Ryan 1 (13);

E: D. Barton 2 (2); J. Hipsman 1 (3); N. Lewis 1 (4);

Team LOB: 6;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HR: R. Sepede 1 (3);

RBI: L. Albrecht 1 (5); R. Sepede 2 (12); C. Mehlbauer 1 (13); C. Vincent 1 (11);

HBP: R. Sepede 1 (1); A. Catalano 1 (4);

SB: J. Schoenvogel 1 (6); C. Mehlbauer 1 (5); H. Long 1 (1);

CS: A. Catalano 1 (2);

Team LOB: 8;

BooyahIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Hettinger, Joseph4.14432414.67
– Tukis, Zack0.00203000.00
– Semb, Will1.20001405.96
6.0463681
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Chirico, Dante4.13442604.89
– Schofield, Peyton0.21000206.85
– Murgo, Dominic1.23112214.91
– Schicker, Mike0.10000005.40
7.07554101

Green Bay Booyah

WP: Z. Tukis 1 (1);

HB: J. Hettinger 2 (3);

SO: J. Hettinger 4 (14); W. Semb 4 (33);

BB: J. Hettinger 2 (4); Z. Tukis 3 (3); W. Semb 1 (19);

BF: J. Hettinger 22 (75); Z. Tukis 3 (3); W. Semb 7 (110);

P-S: J. Hettinger 88-49; Z. Tukis 17-5; W. Semb 26-18;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: D. Chirico 2 (5); P. Schofield 1 (7); D. Murgo 1 (1);

SO: D. Chirico 6 (32); P. Schofield 2 (23); D. Murgo 2 (4);

BB: D. Chirico 2 (16); D. Murgo 2 (4);

BF: D. Chirico 18 (175); P. Schofield 3 (113); D. Murgo 10 (20); M. Schicker 1 (33);

P-S: D. Chirico 72-42; P. Schofield 13-9; D. Murgo 42-25; M. Schicker 2-2;

Umpires: Plate: J. Crossett 1B: R. Minter 3B: J. Wason

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:30:00

Attendance: 1271

Venue: Athletic Park