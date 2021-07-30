WAUSAU, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks allowed four fifth-inning runs against the Green Bay Booyah. Taking an undefeated record into the season series with their Ashwaubenon foes, the Chucks were undeterred by a 4-1 deficit and rallied to prevail 6-5 in Game 2 of Thursday’s doubleheader.
A Ryan Sepede solo homer led off the bottom of the fifth. Clayton Mehlbauer drove in Stephen Reid with a single, Colton Vincent walked in a run with the bases loaded before Harrison Long crossed the plate as the go-ahead run on a fielding error.
The inning came full circle when Sepede–who’s home run to center started the rally–walked in the frame’s fifth run and gave Wisconsin a 6-4 advantage.
But the work wasn’t done. Green Bay answered with a solo homer in the sixth and loaded the bases in the seventh. Mike Schicker inherited the situation and turned in a one-out save though to clinch the win for the Woodchucks.
The Chucks improve to 35-21 and 14-7 in the second half of 2021. They are now 11-0 against Green Bay with one more game remaining in the season series.
The Woodchucks struck first with a Louie Albrecht RBI single, scoring Jacob Schoenvogel in the second.
The Booyah struck back for four fifth-inning runs to make it 4-1.
The twin bill was induced by a July 14 rainout between the teams. Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader saw the Woodchucks walk-off in eight innings, as Ben McCabe hit a pinch-hit sacrifice fly to score Jacob Schoenvogel from third base.
Top Performers
Starting pitcher Dante Chirico went four and a third frames. Allowing a quartet of earned runs, he struck out six Booyah batters while getting through his first four innings scoreless.
Peyton Schofield earned the win out of the bullpen. He struck out two and allowed no runs in two-thirds of an inning pitched.
Schicker’s induced groundout earned him his first save as a Woodchuck.
Sepede was 2-2 with a home run, walk and two RBI.
Schoenvogel was 0-1 with a pair of walks and two runs.
Next Up
The teams will be in action Friday to complete the series at Ashwaubenon’s Capital Credit Union Park, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Wisconsin will be seeking a season series sweep over Green Bay.
A two-game weekend series at the Lakeshore Chinooks separates the Chucks from their next home game, a 6:35 p.m. start against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Monday, August 2nd. The matchup will be a Cost Cutters & Barbers Family Hairstyling Customer Appreciation Night.
Game 1
Green Bay Booyah 2 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 3
Game Date: Thursday July 29th, 2021
|Final/8
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|R
|H
|E
|Booyah
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|1
|Woodchucks
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|1
W: Millar (2-0, 1.00 ERA) L: Thielke (0-1, 3.18 ERA)
|Booyah
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Ryan, Brendan 1B
|4
|1
|3
|0
|.255
|Pearson, Dalton RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|– Hipsman, Johnny RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Croes, Dayson SS
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Hollow, Kaden C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Blair, Brett 3B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.045
|Hollow, Tyler 2B
|4
|0
|2
|0
|.298
|Barton, Darius DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Flowers, Elias LF
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Lewis, Nadir CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|28
|2
|7
|2
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Sepede, Ryan 1B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|Kilpatrick, Kevin CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.339
|– Schoenvogel, Jacob PR CF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|Reid, Stephen DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.360
|Burke, Jacob LF
|3
|0
|2
|1
|.202
|Watkins, Brock SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|– Mehlbauer, Clayton SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Long, Harrison RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|– McCabe, Ben PH
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Catalano, Anthony 3B
|3
|1
|2
|1
|.208
|Vincent, Colton C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Valdez, Antonio 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|24
|3
|5
|3
Green Bay Booyah
2B: T. Hollow 1 (3);
RBI: D. Croes 1 (23); E. Flowers 1 (12);
SB: B. Ryan 1 (13);
CS: D. Pearson 1 (2);
E: B. Ryan 1 (9);
Team LOB: 11;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
HR: A. Catalano 1 (2);
RBI: J. Burke 1 (11); A. Catalano 1 (12); B. McCabe 1 (10);
SB: J. Burke 1 (6);
CS: C. Vincent 1 (2);
E: C. Vincent 1 (5);
Team LOB: 6;
|Booyah
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Lee, Logan
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|4
|1
|3.20
|– Thielke, Jett
|1.2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3.18
|7.2
|5
|3
|2
|6
|5
|1
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Marshall, Nick
|4.1
|6
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|8.53
|– Massie, Evan
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|13.50
|– Millar, Colin
|2.2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|1.00
|8.0
|7
|2
|2
|7
|12
|0
Green Bay Booyah
SO: L. Lee 4 (42); J. Thielke 1 (8);
BB: L. Lee 4 (18); J. Thielke 2 (4);
BF: L. Lee 27 (238); J. Thielke 6 (50);
P-S: L. Lee 96-52; J. Thielke 16-10;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
WP: E. Massie 1 (1);
SO: N. Marshall 5 (6); E. Massie 1 (2); C. Millar 6 (10);
BB: N. Marshall 3 (5); E. Massie 2 (2); C. Millar 2 (5);
BF: N. Marshall 20 (32); E. Massie 7 (18); C. Millar 10 (38);
P-S: N. Marshall 74-47; E. Massie 29-16; C. Millar 49-27;
Umpires: Plate: J. Wason 1B: J. Crossett 3B: R. Minter
Weather: Sunny
Start time: 5:05 pm (Central)
Duration: 02:36:00
Attendance: 0
Venue: Athletic Park
Game 2
Green Bay Booyah 5 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 6
Game Date: Thursday July 29th, 2021
|Final/7
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Booyah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|5
|7
|4
|Woodchucks
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|X
|6
|4
|0
W: Schofield (4-0, 6.85 ERA) L: Tukis (0-1, 0.00 ERA) SV: Schicker (1)
|Booyah
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Ryan, Brendan LF
|4
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Lewis, Nadir CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Berg, Jake DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Runnels, Jakob C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Garcia, Tristin 2B
|4
|2
|2
|1
|.238
|Blair, Brett 3B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.045
|Duffy, Jack 1B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Hipsman, Johnny RF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.324
|Barton, Darius SS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|27
|5
|7
|4
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Sepede, Ryan LF
|2
|1
|2
|2
|.500
|Catalano, Anthony 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Reid, Stephen DH
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.360
|Mehlbauer, Clayton SS
|4
|1
|1
|1
|.229
|Long, Harrison RF
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Schoenvogel, Jacob CF
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.179
|Vincent, Colton 1B
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Albrecht, Louie C
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|Fitzgerald, Noah 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|24
|6
|4
|5
Green Bay Booyah
HR: T. Garcia 1 (5);
RBI: J. Hipsman 1 (19); B. Ryan 2 (14); T. Garcia 1 (22);
SB: B. Ryan 1 (13);
E: D. Barton 2 (2); J. Hipsman 1 (3); N. Lewis 1 (4);
Team LOB: 6;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
HR: R. Sepede 1 (3);
RBI: L. Albrecht 1 (5); R. Sepede 2 (12); C. Mehlbauer 1 (13); C. Vincent 1 (11);
HBP: R. Sepede 1 (1); A. Catalano 1 (4);
SB: J. Schoenvogel 1 (6); C. Mehlbauer 1 (5); H. Long 1 (1);
CS: A. Catalano 1 (2);
Team LOB: 8;
|Booyah
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Hettinger, Joseph
|4.1
|4
|4
|3
|2
|4
|1
|4.67
|– Tukis, Zack
|0.0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|– Semb, Will
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|5.96
|6.0
|4
|6
|3
|6
|8
|1
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Chirico, Dante
|4.1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|6
|0
|4.89
|– Schofield, Peyton
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6.85
|– Murgo, Dominic
|1.2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|4.91
|– Schicker, Mike
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.40
|7.0
|7
|5
|5
|4
|10
|1
Green Bay Booyah
WP: Z. Tukis 1 (1);
HB: J. Hettinger 2 (3);
SO: J. Hettinger 4 (14); W. Semb 4 (33);
BB: J. Hettinger 2 (4); Z. Tukis 3 (3); W. Semb 1 (19);
BF: J. Hettinger 22 (75); Z. Tukis 3 (3); W. Semb 7 (110);
P-S: J. Hettinger 88-49; Z. Tukis 17-5; W. Semb 26-18;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
WP: D. Chirico 2 (5); P. Schofield 1 (7); D. Murgo 1 (1);
SO: D. Chirico 6 (32); P. Schofield 2 (23); D. Murgo 2 (4);
BB: D. Chirico 2 (16); D. Murgo 2 (4);
BF: D. Chirico 18 (175); P. Schofield 3 (113); D. Murgo 10 (20); M. Schicker 1 (33);
P-S: D. Chirico 72-42; P. Schofield 13-9; D. Murgo 42-25; M. Schicker 2-2;
Umpires: Plate: J. Crossett 1B: R. Minter 3B: J. Wason
Weather: Cloudy
Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)
Duration: 02:30:00
Attendance: 1271
Venue: Athletic Park