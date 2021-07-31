The Wisconsin Woodchucks met the Green Bay Booyah 12 times in 2021. Against their foes located roughly 100 miles from Wausau on US-29, the Chucks prevailed in each contest.

In a microcosm of the one-sided season series, the Woodchucks bounced on the Booyah early and rode a late-game scoring flurry to a 8-3 win at Capital Credit Union park Friday night.

Harrison Long homered to left in the seventh before Ryan Sepede drove in Clayton Mehlbauer and Jacob Schoenvogel in the eighth to put the matchup virtually out of reach.

Wisconsin moved to 36-14 overall and 15-7 in the second half of the 2021 season.

The Woodchucks added a pair of runs in the first. Anthony Catalano drove in Long before Stephen Reid reached home on a double steal. That lead was doubled in the fourth with a third inning Reid home run over the right field wall.

The Booyah got a run back in the bottom of the third before the Chucks made it 5-1 in the fourth off the bat of Sepede.

Green Bay got within 5-3 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth, but were scoreless the rest of the game as the Chucks finished the evening with three unanswered runs.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Tyler Hoeft threw six innings, with five strikeouts and three runs allowed. He earned his sixth win of the season, which at least ties a Northwoods League-high in 2021.

Peyton Schofield claimed a three-inning save, allowing no runs and striking out five.

Long was 3-5 with a home run, double and three runs.

Reid was 2-4 with a two-run homer.

Sepede went 2-5 with three RBI.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 8 @ Green Bay Booyah 3

Game Date: Friday July 30th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 2 0 2 1 0 0 1 2 0 8 10 1 Booyah 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 9 3

W: Hoeft (6-1, 3.29 ERA) L: Mabeus (0-1, 3.26 ERA) SV: Schofield (1)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Sepede, Ryan RF 5 0 2 3 .481 Long, Harrison 2B 5 3 3 1 .350 Reid, Stephen DH 4 2 2 2 .367 Burke, Jacob LF 5 0 1 0 .202 Catalano, Anthony SS 4 0 1 1 .211 Mehlbauer, Clayton 3B 4 1 0 1 .216 Vincent, Colton 1B 3 0 1 0 .193 Albrecht, Louie C 3 0 0 0 .192 Schoenvogel, Jacob CF 2 2 0 0 .172 35 8 10 8

Booyah AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Ryan, Brendan 1B 4 0 1 1 .255 Lewis, Nadir CF 3 1 2 0 .229 Croes, Dayson SS 4 1 2 2 .301 Blair, Brett 3B 3 0 1 0 .080 Hollow, Tyler 2B 4 0 1 0 .295 Duffy, Jack LF 4 0 1 0 .167 Barton, Darius DH 4 0 0 0 .000 Berg, Jake C 3 1 1 0 .232 Hipsman, Johnny RF 3 0 0 0 .315 32 3 9 3

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: H. Long 1 (1); J. Burke 1 (3);

HR: S. Reid 1 (8); H. Long 1 (1);

RBI: A. Catalano 1 (13); C. Mehlbauer 1 (14); S. Reid 2 (24); R. Sepede 3 (15); H. Long 1 (3);

HBP: J. Schoenvogel 1 (2);

SB: H. Long 1 (2); S. Reid 2 (2); A. Catalano 2 (7); J. Schoenvogel 1 (7); C. Mehlbauer 1 (6);

E: A. Catalano 1 (10);

Team LOB: 6;

Green Bay Booyah

HR: D. Croes 1 (2);

RBI: B. Ryan 1 (15); D. Croes 2 (25);

HBP: B. Blair 1 (4);

SB: N. Lewis 1 (14);

CS: B. Ryan 1 (3);

E: B. Mabeus 1 (3); B. Blair 1 (3); J. Berg 1 (4);

Team LOB: 4;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Hoeft, Tyler 6.0 8 3 3 1 5 1 3.29 – Schofield, Peyton 3.0 1 0 0 0 5 0 6.04 9.0 9 3 3 1 10 1

Booyah IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Mabeus, Boston 5.0 7 5 4 1 9 1 3.26 – Coates, Kyle 2.2 2 3 1 1 1 1 3.79 – Johnson, Mikade 1.1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1.80 9.0 10 8 5 3 11 2

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: T. Hoeft 1 (6); P. Schofield 1 (8);

HB: T. Hoeft 1 (7);

SO: T. Hoeft 5 (40); P. Schofield 5 (28);

BB: T. Hoeft 1 (22);

BF: T. Hoeft 25 (236); P. Schofield 10 (123);

P-S: T. Hoeft 88-56; P. Schofield 38-30;

Green Bay Booyah

WP: M. Johnson 2 (3);

HB: B. Mabeus 1 (3);

SO: B. Mabeus 9 (23); K. Coates 1 (4); M. Johnson 1 (4);

BB: B. Mabeus 1 (8); K. Coates 1 (8); M. Johnson 1 (2);

BF: B. Mabeus 24 (86); K. Coates 12 (85); M. Johnson 5 (24);

P-S: B. Mabeus 97-63; K. Coates 40-23; M. Johnson 19-10;

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:32:30

Attendance: 1716

Venue: Capital Credit Union Park