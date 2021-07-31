The Wisconsin Woodchucks met the Green Bay Booyah 12 times in 2021. Against their foes located roughly 100 miles from Wausau on US-29, the Chucks prevailed in each contest.

In a microcosm of the one-sided season series, the Woodchucks bounced on the Booyah early and rode a late-game scoring flurry to a 8-3 win at Capital Credit Union park Friday night.

Harrison Long homered to left in the seventh before Ryan Sepede drove in Clayton Mehlbauer and Jacob Schoenvogel in the eighth to put the matchup virtually out of reach.

Wisconsin moved to 36-14 overall and 15-7 in the second half of the 2021 season.

The Woodchucks added a pair of runs in the first. Anthony Catalano drove in Long before Stephen Reid reached home on a double steal. That lead was doubled in the fourth with a third inning Reid home run over the right field wall.

The Booyah got a run back in the bottom of the third before the Chucks made it 5-1 in the fourth off the bat of Sepede.

Green Bay got within 5-3 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth, but were scoreless the rest of the game as the Chucks finished the evening with three unanswered runs.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Tyler Hoeft threw six innings, with five strikeouts and three runs allowed. He earned his sixth win of the season, which at least ties a Northwoods League-high in 2021.

Peyton Schofield claimed a three-inning save, allowing no runs and striking out five.

Long was 3-5 with a home run, double and three runs.

Reid was 2-4 with a two-run homer.

Sepede went 2-5 with three RBI.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 8 @ Green Bay Booyah 3

Game Date: Friday July 30th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks2021001208101
Booyah001200000393

W: Hoeft (6-1, 3.29 ERA) L: Mabeus (0-1, 3.26 ERA) SV: Schofield (1)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Sepede, Ryan RF 5023.481
Long, Harrison 2B 5331.350
Reid, Stephen DH 4222.367
Burke, Jacob LF 5010.202
Catalano, Anthony SS 4011.211
Mehlbauer, Clayton 3B 4101.216
Vincent, Colton 1B 3010.193
Albrecht, Louie C 3000.192
Schoenvogel, Jacob CF 2200.172
358108
BooyahABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Ryan, Brendan 1B 4011.255
Lewis, Nadir CF 3120.229
Croes, Dayson SS 4122.301
Blair, Brett 3B 3010.080
Hollow, Tyler 2B 4010.295
Duffy, Jack LF 4010.167
Barton, Darius DH 4000.000
Berg, Jake C 3110.232
Hipsman, Johnny RF 3000.315
32393

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: H. Long 1 (1); J. Burke 1 (3); 

HR: S. Reid 1 (8); H. Long 1 (1); 

RBI: A. Catalano 1 (13); C. Mehlbauer 1 (14); S. Reid 2 (24); R. Sepede 3 (15); H. Long 1 (3); 

HBP: J. Schoenvogel 1 (2); 

SB: H. Long 1 (2); S. Reid 2 (2); A. Catalano 2 (7); J. Schoenvogel 1 (7); C. Mehlbauer 1 (6); 

E: A. Catalano 1 (10); 

Team LOB: 6;

Green Bay Booyah

HR: D. Croes 1 (2); 

RBI: B. Ryan 1 (15); D. Croes 2 (25); 

HBP: B. Blair 1 (4); 

SB: N. Lewis 1 (14); 

CS: B. Ryan 1 (3); 

E: B. Mabeus 1 (3); B. Blair 1 (3); J. Berg 1 (4); 

Team LOB: 4;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Hoeft, Tyler6.08331513.29
– Schofield, Peyton3.01000506.04
9.09331101
BooyahIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Mabeus, Boston5.07541913.26
– Coates, Kyle2.22311113.79
– Johnson, Mikade1.11001101.80
9.010853112

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: T. Hoeft 1 (6); P. Schofield 1 (8); 

HB: T. Hoeft 1 (7); 

SO: T. Hoeft 5 (40); P. Schofield 5 (28); 

BB: T. Hoeft 1 (22); 

BF: T. Hoeft 25 (236); P. Schofield 10 (123); 

P-S: T. Hoeft 88-56; P. Schofield 38-30; 

Green Bay Booyah

WP: M. Johnson 2 (3); 

HB: B. Mabeus 1 (3); 

SO: B. Mabeus 9 (23); K. Coates 1 (4); M. Johnson 1 (4); 

BB: B. Mabeus 1 (8); K. Coates 1 (8); M. Johnson 1 (2); 

BF: B. Mabeus 24 (86); K. Coates 12 (85); M. Johnson 5 (24); 

P-S: B. Mabeus 97-63; K. Coates 40-23; M. Johnson 19-10; 

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:32:30

Attendance: 1716

Venue: Capital Credit Union Park