The Wisconsin Woodchucks saw their five-game win streak come to an end in lopsided fashion Saturday night in Mequon against the Lakeshore Chinooks by a score of 18-2.

The visitors offered little resistance early as the Chinooks tallied 17 runs in the game’s first three innings. Their first five hitters of the night reached base and later scored off starter Dylan MacCallum, who took his first loss of the season.

Jacob Burke got the Woodchucks on the board in the top of the first, driving in Ryan Sepede via an infield single which extended his on-base streak to 16 games.

The only other Woodchuck run scored on a throwing error on Colton Vincent’s grounder. Noah Fitzgerald came all the way around from first.

Jace Baumann was sturdy in middle relief, tossing a season-high five innings and striking out five Chinooks. At one point, he set down 12 consecutive Lakeshore hitters.

Thomas Wilhite struck out two in the eighth inning, allowing one unearned run.

The loss means that the best the Woodchucks can do is split the season series with the Chinooks. It brings an end to the team’s season-high five game win streak.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 2 @ Lakeshore Chinooks 18

Game Date: Saturday July 31st, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 2 Chinooks 5 3 9 0 0 0 0 1 X 18 16 4

W: Haberthier (2-1, 3.90 ERA) L: MacCallum (2-1, 4.09 ERA)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Sepede, Ryan 1B RF 5 1 1 0 .438 Long, Harrison RF 2B 4 0 0 0 .292 Reid, Stephen DH 4 0 0 0 .349 Burke, Jacob CF 3 0 1 1 .207 – Schoenvogel, Jacob CF 1 0 0 0 .169 Catalano, Anthony SS 4 0 1 0 .213 Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 1 1 0 0 .224 – Albrecht, Louie 1B 2 0 0 0 .185 Vincent, Colton C 4 0 0 1 .184 Valdez, Antonio LF 4 0 2 0 .154 Mehlbauer, Clayton 3B 2 0 0 0 .211 34 2 5 2

Chinooks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Vecrumba, Ethan LF 5 2 1 0 .301 Doersching, Griffin DH 5 3 3 1 .253 Gray, Jackson RF 4 3 3 3 .316 Beers, Sam 3B 4 3 2 3 .323 Rice, Evan 2B SS 5 2 2 2 .304 Aide, Nathan CF 5 0 1 1 .283 Olson, Justin 1B 5 2 3 3 .235 Swenson, Riley C 3 2 1 3 .235 Timbrook, Mack 2B SS 5 1 0 2 .263 41 18 16 18

Wisconsin Woodchucks

RBI: J. Burke 1 (12); C. Vincent 1 (12);

HBP: N. Fitzgerald 1 (2);

SB: R. Sepede 1 (4); H. Long 1 (3); A. Valdez 2 (10);

CS: C. Mehlbauer 1 (1);

E: R. Sepede 1 (1); A. Valdez 1 (7);

Team LOB: 8;

Lakeshore Chinooks

2B: S. Beers 2 (2); E. Rice 1 (2); G. Doersching 1 (7); J. Gray 1 (5); J. Olson 1 (4);

3B: R. Swenson 1 (1);

HR: J. Gray 1 (5);

RBI: S. Beers 3 (10); E. Rice 2 (3); J. Olson 3 (10); J. Gray 3 (29); N. Aide 1 (8); G. Doersching 1 (29); R. Swenson 3 (14); M. Timbrook 1 (6); M. Timbrook 1 (6);

SB: N. Aide 1 (10);

CS: N. Aide 1 (3);

E: M. Timbrook 1 (4); S. Beers 1 (3); E. Rice 2 (6);

Team LOB: 4;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA – Baker, Griffin 1.2 8 10 9 2 2 1 29.70 MacCallum, Dylan 0.1 4 5 5 3 1 0 4.09 – Baumann , Jace 5.0 3 2 2 0 4 0 7.04 – Wilhite, Thomas 1.0 1 1 0 0 2 0 13.50 8.0 16 18 16 5 9 1

Chinooks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Haberthier, Nate 6.0 4 2 1 1 7 0 3.90 – Ware, Brody 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 4.08 – Hess, Dj 2.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 4.50 9.0 5 2 1 2 10 0

Wisconsin Woodchucks

SO: D. MacCallum 1 (19); G. Baker 2 (4); J. Baumann 4 (14); T. Wilhite 2 (5);

BB: D. MacCallum 3 (13); G. Baker 2 (3);

BF: D. MacCallum 8 (94); G. Baker 15 (25); J. Baumann 18 (111); T. Wilhite 5 (38);

P-S: D. MacCallum 31-14; G. Baker 62-36; J. Baumann 61-45; T. Wilhite 21-15;

Lakeshore Chinooks

WP: B. Ware 1 (4);

HB: N. Haberthier 1 (5);

SO: N. Haberthier 7 (26); B. Ware 1 (18); D. Hess 2 (3);

BB: N. Haberthier 1 (9); B. Ware 1 (26);

BF: N. Haberthier 25 (145); B. Ware 5 (127); D. Hess 7 (18);

P-S: N. Haberthier 91-61; B. Ware 21-11; D. Hess 24-15;

Umpires: Plate: R. Knox-Reyes 1B: S. Fernandez 3B: F. Jones

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:58:56

Attendance: 1054

Venue: Kapco Park