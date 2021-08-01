The Wisconsin Woodchucks saw their five-game win streak come to an end in lopsided fashion Saturday night in Mequon against the Lakeshore Chinooks by a score of 18-2.

The visitors offered little resistance early as the Chinooks tallied 17 runs in the game’s first three innings. Their first five hitters of the night reached base and later scored off starter Dylan MacCallum, who took his first loss of the season.

Jacob Burke got the Woodchucks on the board in the top of the first, driving in Ryan Sepede via an infield single which extended his on-base streak to 16 games. 

The only other Woodchuck run scored on a throwing error on Colton Vincent’s grounder. Noah Fitzgerald came all the way around from first.  

Jace Baumann was sturdy in middle relief, tossing a season-high five innings and striking out five Chinooks. At one point, he set down 12 consecutive Lakeshore hitters. 

Thomas Wilhite struck out two in the eighth inning, allowing one unearned run.

The loss means that the best the Woodchucks can do is split the season series with the Chinooks. It brings an end to the team’s season-high five game win streak. 

Wisconsin Woodchucks 2 @ Lakeshore Chinooks 18

Game Date: Saturday July 31st, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks100100000252
Chinooks53900001X18164

W: Haberthier (2-1, 3.90 ERA) L: MacCallum (2-1, 4.09 ERA)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Sepede, Ryan 1B  RF 5110.438
Long, Harrison RF  2B 4000.292
Reid, Stephen DH 4000.349
Burke, Jacob CF 3011.207
– Schoenvogel, Jacob CF 1000.169
Catalano, Anthony SS 4010.213
Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 1100.224
– Albrecht, Louie 1B 2000.185
Vincent, Colton C 4001.184
Valdez, Antonio LF 4020.154
Mehlbauer, Clayton 3B 2000.211
34252
ChinooksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Vecrumba, Ethan LF 5210.301
Doersching, Griffin DH 5331.253
Gray, Jackson RF 4333.316
Beers, Sam 3B 4323.323
Rice, Evan 2B  SS 5222.304
Aide, Nathan CF 5011.283
Olson, Justin 1B 5233.235
Swenson, Riley C 3213.235
Timbrook, Mack 2B  SS 5102.263
41181618

Wisconsin Woodchucks

RBI: J. Burke 1 (12); C. Vincent 1 (12); 

HBP: N. Fitzgerald 1 (2); 

SB: R. Sepede 1 (4); H. Long 1 (3); A. Valdez 2 (10); 

CS: C. Mehlbauer 1 (1); 

E: R. Sepede 1 (1); A. Valdez 1 (7); 

Team LOB: 8;

Lakeshore Chinooks

2B: S. Beers 2 (2); E. Rice 1 (2); G. Doersching 1 (7); J. Gray 1 (5); J. Olson 1 (4); 

3B: R. Swenson 1 (1); 

HR: J. Gray 1 (5); 

RBI: S. Beers 3 (10); E. Rice 2 (3); J. Olson 3 (10); J. Gray 3 (29); N. Aide 1 (8); G. Doersching 1 (29); R. Swenson 3 (14); M. Timbrook 1 (6); M. Timbrook 1 (6); 

SB: N. Aide 1 (10); 

CS: N. Aide 1 (3); 

E: M. Timbrook 1 (4); S. Beers 1 (3); E. Rice 2 (6); 

Team LOB: 4;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
– Baker, Griffin1.2810922129.70
MacCallum, Dylan0.14553104.09
– Baumann , Jace 5.03220407.04
– Wilhite, Thomas1.011002013.50
8.0161816591
ChinooksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Haberthier, Nate6.04211703.90
– Ware, Brody1.00001104.08
– Hess, Dj2.01000204.50
9.05212100

Wisconsin Woodchucks

SO: D. MacCallum 1 (19); G. Baker 2 (4); J. Baumann 4 (14); T. Wilhite 2 (5); 

BB: D. MacCallum 3 (13); G. Baker 2 (3); 

BF: D. MacCallum 8 (94); G. Baker 15 (25); J. Baumann 18 (111); T. Wilhite 5 (38); 

P-S: D. MacCallum 31-14; G. Baker 62-36; J. Baumann 61-45; T. Wilhite 21-15; 

Lakeshore Chinooks

WP: B. Ware 1 (4); 

HB: N. Haberthier 1 (5); 

SO: N. Haberthier 7 (26); B. Ware 1 (18); D. Hess 2 (3); 

BB: N. Haberthier 1 (9); B. Ware 1 (26); 

BF: N. Haberthier 25 (145); B. Ware 5 (127); D. Hess 7 (18); 

P-S: N. Haberthier 91-61; B. Ware 21-11; D. Hess 24-15; 

Umpires: Plate: R. Knox-Reyes 1B: S. Fernandez 3B: F. Jones

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:58:56

Attendance: 1054

Venue: Kapco Park