The Wisconsin Woodchucks saw their five-game win streak come to an end in lopsided fashion Saturday night in Mequon against the Lakeshore Chinooks by a score of 18-2.
The visitors offered little resistance early as the Chinooks tallied 17 runs in the game’s first three innings. Their first five hitters of the night reached base and later scored off starter Dylan MacCallum, who took his first loss of the season.
Jacob Burke got the Woodchucks on the board in the top of the first, driving in Ryan Sepede via an infield single which extended his on-base streak to 16 games.
The only other Woodchuck run scored on a throwing error on Colton Vincent’s grounder. Noah Fitzgerald came all the way around from first.
Jace Baumann was sturdy in middle relief, tossing a season-high five innings and striking out five Chinooks. At one point, he set down 12 consecutive Lakeshore hitters.
Thomas Wilhite struck out two in the eighth inning, allowing one unearned run.
The loss means that the best the Woodchucks can do is split the season series with the Chinooks. It brings an end to the team’s season-high five game win streak.
Wisconsin Woodchucks 2 @ Lakeshore Chinooks 18
Game Date: Saturday July 31st, 2021
|Final/9
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Woodchucks
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Chinooks
|5
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|X
|18
|16
|4
W: Haberthier (2-1, 3.90 ERA) L: MacCallum (2-1, 4.09 ERA)
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Sepede, Ryan 1B RF
|5
|1
|1
|0
|.438
|Long, Harrison RF 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Reid, Stephen DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.349
|Burke, Jacob CF
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|– Schoenvogel, Jacob CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Catalano, Anthony SS
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Fitzgerald, Noah 2B
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|– Albrecht, Louie 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Vincent, Colton C
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Valdez, Antonio LF
|4
|0
|2
|0
|.154
|Mehlbauer, Clayton 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|34
|2
|5
|2
|Chinooks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Vecrumba, Ethan LF
|5
|2
|1
|0
|.301
|Doersching, Griffin DH
|5
|3
|3
|1
|.253
|Gray, Jackson RF
|4
|3
|3
|3
|.316
|Beers, Sam 3B
|4
|3
|2
|3
|.323
|Rice, Evan 2B SS
|5
|2
|2
|2
|.304
|Aide, Nathan CF
|5
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Olson, Justin 1B
|5
|2
|3
|3
|.235
|Swenson, Riley C
|3
|2
|1
|3
|.235
|Timbrook, Mack 2B SS
|5
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|41
|18
|16
|18
Wisconsin Woodchucks
RBI: J. Burke 1 (12); C. Vincent 1 (12);
HBP: N. Fitzgerald 1 (2);
SB: R. Sepede 1 (4); H. Long 1 (3); A. Valdez 2 (10);
CS: C. Mehlbauer 1 (1);
E: R. Sepede 1 (1); A. Valdez 1 (7);
Team LOB: 8;
Lakeshore Chinooks
2B: S. Beers 2 (2); E. Rice 1 (2); G. Doersching 1 (7); J. Gray 1 (5); J. Olson 1 (4);
3B: R. Swenson 1 (1);
HR: J. Gray 1 (5);
RBI: S. Beers 3 (10); E. Rice 2 (3); J. Olson 3 (10); J. Gray 3 (29); N. Aide 1 (8); G. Doersching 1 (29); R. Swenson 3 (14); M. Timbrook 1 (6); M. Timbrook 1 (6);
SB: N. Aide 1 (10);
CS: N. Aide 1 (3);
E: M. Timbrook 1 (4); S. Beers 1 (3); E. Rice 2 (6);
Team LOB: 4;
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|– Baker, Griffin
|1.2
|8
|10
|9
|2
|2
|1
|29.70
|MacCallum, Dylan
|0.1
|4
|5
|5
|3
|1
|0
|4.09
|– Baumann , Jace
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0
|7.04
|– Wilhite, Thomas
|1.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|13.50
|8.0
|16
|18
|16
|5
|9
|1
|Chinooks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Haberthier, Nate
|6.0
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|3.90
|– Ware, Brody
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4.08
|– Hess, Dj
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4.50
|9.0
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|0
Wisconsin Woodchucks
SO: D. MacCallum 1 (19); G. Baker 2 (4); J. Baumann 4 (14); T. Wilhite 2 (5);
BB: D. MacCallum 3 (13); G. Baker 2 (3);
BF: D. MacCallum 8 (94); G. Baker 15 (25); J. Baumann 18 (111); T. Wilhite 5 (38);
P-S: D. MacCallum 31-14; G. Baker 62-36; J. Baumann 61-45; T. Wilhite 21-15;
Lakeshore Chinooks
WP: B. Ware 1 (4);
HB: N. Haberthier 1 (5);
SO: N. Haberthier 7 (26); B. Ware 1 (18); D. Hess 2 (3);
BB: N. Haberthier 1 (9); B. Ware 1 (26);
BF: N. Haberthier 25 (145); B. Ware 5 (127); D. Hess 7 (18);
P-S: N. Haberthier 91-61; B. Ware 21-11; D. Hess 24-15;
Umpires: Plate: R. Knox-Reyes 1B: S. Fernandez 3B: F. Jones
Weather: Sunny
Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)
Duration: 02:58:56
Attendance: 1054
Venue: Kapco Park