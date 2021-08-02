Aspirus Health on Sunday assumed ownership from Ascension Wisconsin of seven hospitals, 21 physician clinics, and air and ground medical transport services located in north and central Wisconsin.

The planned transfer, first announced as a signed agreement in January 2021, was subject to regulatory and canonical requirements to complete the acquisition. All approvals are now in hand, and today, 2,700 new team members report to work as a part of the Aspirus Health system.

“This acquisition will help Aspirus provide better and more connected care to thousands and thousands more people in our region,” said Matthew Heywood, President and CEO of Aspirus Health.

The transition includes air and ground medical transport services, 21 physician clinics, and the following Wisconsin hospitals:

Eagle River Hospital in Eagle River

Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill

Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff

Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley

Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk

St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander

St. Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point

To avoid confusion, the names of these hospitals and clinics will remain the same for the immediate future, although on site signs will indicate that they have joined Aspirus Health. Ultimately, facility names will be changed to reflect the Aspirus brand. By December 2021 all signs and materials will reflect the new Aspirus facility names.

Transitioning Ascension patients are encouraged to direct any questions or suggestions to their care provider, which will not change as a result of this acquisition. For information about individual medical records, appointments or other issues, a robust help site is available at www.aspirus.org.