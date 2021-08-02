On Tuesday, the AOD Partnership and Prevent Suicide Marathon County cohost the first of two free suicide prevention trainings for the community with the support of the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Project.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Conference Center at Northcentral Technical College, 1000 Campus Dr., Wausau. Registration is requested but walk-ins are welcome. Register here.

Lunch and 1.5 CEUs are included in the program.

A second training event is set for 8 am. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. Free breakfast is included. Register here.

QPR is a training program designed to enhance the general awareness about suicide through public education. Whether a teen or elder adult, we can all become aware of the warning signs of suicidal thoughts and learn three basic intervention skills that can help avert the tragedy of suicide.

– Question – Learn how to see the signs of suicidal thoughts and learning to ask the important question – “Are you thinking about killing yourself?” and listening to the answer without bias or alarm.

– Persuade – Offer the person hope and alternative solutions. Suicide itself is not the problem – it is a perceived only solution by a person in crisis to what they see as an insurmountable problem.

– Refer – Have the knowledge of how and where to go to help the person get help. “I want you to live, let me help you get help.”

This will be the first in-person AOD Partnership training since spring 2020. COVID-19 prevention measures are strongly encouraged.

If you or someone is thinking about suicide, please call 1-800-273-TALK.