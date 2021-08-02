Mary J. Tucek

Mary Joan Tucek, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend left this world peacefully on July 29, 2021, at age 83 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau.

She was born to Ethel Helen (Peterson) and Wilfred John Chapiewsky on March 22, 1938. Mary loved to share tales of her childhood growing up with her much-beloved sister Nancy in Bangor, WI. Her family moved to Wausau, WI during her senior year in high school and she graduated from Wausau East High School. After high school, she worked as a telephone switchboard operator, a job that she enjoyed and had great memories of.

After enrolling in the University of Wisconsin Marathon Center Mary met her husband, Frank Tucek Jr. They were married on January 24, 1959. Together they had five children. She was completely devoted to her family and she loved raising her children. Nothing gave her more joy than seeing her family find their own happiness.

Mary was a beautiful writer of poetry and prose and spent her days after her children were grown reading voraciously. She loved flowers and tended lovely gardens at her home. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and squirrels in her backyard. She was in turn very serious and wildly funny. She always declined to join in family games such as trivia challenges but loved to shout out answers regardless of whose turn it was.

Mary’s faith was strong. She was a long-time member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Wausau. Over the course of many years, she wrote columns titled, “Mary’s Message” for the Church’s newsletter, “The Pilgrim’s Progress.” She enjoyed the creative outlet and the ability to share her faith and offer thoughtful uplifting messages to others. Over the years she spent some time working for the church as the church secretary. She also cherished the Thursday mornings spent folding bulletins with her sister Nancy and the other church members, including Fred, the office manager.

Mary loved well and was well-loved. She will be greatly missed.

Mary is survived by her husband Frank Tucek Jr., four of her children – Ann (Cary) Bush, John Tucek, Molly (Eric) Gunderson, and Thomas Tucek; six grandchildren – Joshua Tucek, Daniel Tucek, Amanda Tucek, Katie (Braydan) Coffing, Matthew Bush, and Eric Bush; and a beloved great-granddaughter, Nora Coffing. She is also survived by her sister and lifelong friend Nancy (James) Bedessem.

She was preceded in death by her son, Peter Tucek, as well as many close friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 709 Weston Ave, Wausau. Eugene Viegut will officiate. Visitation will take place from 12:30 pm until the time of services at the church. Burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to go to www.brainardfuneral.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

Jane A. Wagman

Jane Amber Wagman (née Pearson), 73, passed away on July 28, 2021 after several months of illness. She was a teacher, friend, daughter, sister, grandmother, mother, and wife.

Jane grew up in Wautoma, WI the child of Arthur and Lillian Pearson. Her father had a floral shop and Jane spent time as a young girl in the greenhouses eventually delivering flowers with her brother, Tom. Jane graduated from Wautoma High School in 1965 and went to the University of Wisconsin-Madison from which she graduated in 1969. Jane was a Badger through-and-through, attending football games and visiting the university often.

While in college, Jane met her husband of 51 years, Robert (Bob) Wagman. The two went on six dates before Bob popped the question. They were married on November 8, 1969 in Wautoma, WI and subsequently moved to Golden Valley, MN where Jane taught at Noble Elementary School. She enjoyed this time in the city, especially being near her sister-by-choice, Jan Fenske. It was in Golden Valley that Jane and Bob had their two children: Jennifer (Wagman) Hager and John Wagman. Next, the young family moved to Weston, WI where they would remain for decades.

After years at home with her two children, Jane returned to teaching in the D.C.Everest School District working primarily at Hatley Elementary and Schofield Elementary spending most of her years as a second grade teacher. Jane achieved her Master’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Her career was made richer by the colleagues she worked with along the way. Rita Wonoski was her grade two teaching partner for many years and it was commonplace for the two of them to show up to work wearing nearly identical outfits.

In retirement, Jane and Bob moved to Manitowish Waters, WI and enjoyed their time there on Island Lake. Days were filled with flower-tending, bird-watching, puzzles, beading projects, and pontoon rides. Winters took them to Perdido Key, Florida where they spent many years at the Eden Condominium. Jane loved having time with friends, enjoying the warmer weather, collecting seashells, and chatting over beading projects. In addition, her retirement was richly spent enjoying her grandchildren and supporting them in all of their endeavors.

Some of the things that made Jane unique included her love of all flowers with a special place in heart for gladiolas. She had a deep adoration of Neil Diamond and saw him in concert multiple times. She possessed the ability to speak and read Swedish allowing her to translate letters from family in that country. She was the consummate boat driver, having towed countless kids on skis. Throughout her life, she was a member of gourmet groups, bridge clubs, and mahjong gatherings. She loved to travel and went to many places whose beauty gave her joy. She was an avid gardener and could coax tomato plants into bumper crops. She loved and cared for a series of family dogs in her life to include her “grand-puppy”, Elsa. Above all else, Jane was an adored grandmother, a cherished mother, and a beloved wife. She will be deeply missed.

Jane is survived by her husband, Bob, and her children, Jennifer (Wagman) Hager of Appleton, WI and John Wagman of Wausau, WI. She is also survived by brother, Tom Pearson and sister-in-law, Joyce (Reid) Pearson of Gainesville, FL. Her grandchildren will miss her terribly: Sydney and Sophia Wagman; Emma, Owen, and Larson Hager. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lillian Pearson. Her family would like to thank Aspirus Hospital and UW Hospital and Clinics for the care, consideration, and respect they showed Jane as she navigated the illness that ended her life. There will be a celebration of her life at a future date.

Mike Nieuwenhuis

Mike Nieuwenhuis, 66, of Hazelhurst passed away on July 26, 2021, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Wausau, WI., with his family by his side.

Mike was born February 11, 1955, to Bernard and Helen Kuski Nieuwenhuis in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated from Milwaukee Madison High School class of 1973 and was an accomplished athlete, captain of his baseball team and basketball player. Mike graduated from Waukesha County Technical College where he was also a star athlete.

He was a talented carpenter, coached his children’s baseball and basketball teams, and was a big Wisconsin sports fan. He enjoyed golf, darts, fishing, and ending an evening at the Pub with “one and out.”

He will be remembered for his kind heart, sense of humor, happy-feet dance moves, ability to build or fix things, and contagious smile. He was proud of his kids and never passed up a chance to talk about them and their accomplishments. His eyes lit up when he spoke about his grandchildren.

Mike is survived by his fiancée, Janet Brown; children, Nick (Becky) Nieuwenhuis, Holly (Ryan) Plutchak and Leah (Robert Gabrielse) Nieuwenhuis; grandchildren, Harrison Nieuwenhuis, Ryder and Hazel Plutchak; the mother of his children Lynn Schott, his 4-legged beam of light – Beamer, many dear friends and relatives, and his Hazelhurst Pub family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James and Paul, and some close friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 14, 2021, at the Hazelhurst Pub beginning at 4:30 PM.

Polly K. Freeman

Polly Freeman passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Polly was born in the Town of Russell, in Lincoln County Wisconsin on November 7, 1920 to the late Andrew and Olga (Groth) Tesky. She attended Merrill High School, and was in the graduating class of 1938. Prior to her marriage, she worked in the office of Allis Chalmers in Milwaukee.

Polly married Wilbur E. Freeman of Chicago, Illinois, on March 11, 1944, at St John’s Lutheran Church in Merrill, Wisconsin.

Following their marriage, the couple lived in Fort Sill, Oklahoma and Chicago, Illinois. At the end of WWII they returned to Wisconsin, living in Wausau until 1964 before moving to St. Cloud, Minnesota. They shared 28 years of marriage before Wilbur passed away in 1972.

Polly returned to the Wausau area in 1973 where she worked for Town & Country, a women’s clothing store in downtown Wausau, until her retirement.

Polly spent her retirement years enjoying family and friends; making many road trips across Wisconsin or traveling to Minnesota and North Dakota to visit her daughters. She also relished her trips to Florida, Hawaii, Arizona, Canada, and more with family and friends.

Always active in her church, Polly was a founding member of Christ Lutheran Church in Wausau.

In addition to her parents and husband, Polly was preceded in death by her sister Pearl Tranetzki, brother-in-law George Tranetzki, brother-in-law Richard Freeman, and cousin Reuben W.Tesky.

Survivors include daughters, Linda (Ronald) Stellmach of Maple Plain, Minnesota and Faye (Bernhard) Seter of Grafton, North Dakota; sister-in-law, Marilyn Freeman, Wausau; nephews, Michael Tranetzki, Wausau, Thomas (Emi) Tranetzki, Wausau, Mark (Denise) Freeman, Green Bay, and Jim (Pam) Freeman, Green Bay; niece, Polly Ann (Larry) Nemec, Wausau; and many beloved grand-nephews and nieces. She will be missed by special friends: cousin, Lois Hahn, Weston, and long-time friend Gini Schlitz, Wausau.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 12th at 1:00 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Townline Rd., Wausau. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00 – 1:00. Interment will be at 2:30 in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery, Merrill, Wisconsin. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

Joshua J. Morgan

Joshua J. Morgan, 41, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 29, 2021 at his home.

He was born August 2, 1979 in Wausau, son of Jeffery Morgan and Jane (Holbrook) Frohm.

Josh enjoyed watching baseball and basketball with his stepdad Rich and was an avid Steelers, Brewers and Bucks fan. He loved his dog, Mookie, very much. His family meant everything to him especially his nieces, Rozlin and Carly. He had a very close bond with his mom and often made dinners and helped her with projects around the house. Josh loved music as it often inspired him. He enjoyed taking pictures of nature, tinkering and fixing things, playing chess and large checkers.

Josh will be remembered by many as someone who could make you laugh and talk with you for hours about anything and everything. He had an infectious and genuine smile.

Survivors include his mother, Jane (Rich) Frohm, father, Jeff (Cathie) Morgan; sister, Sarah Guenther; nieces, Rozlin and Carly; stepbrother, Ben (Ashley) Weinke; step-niece, Evelyn Weinke; friend, Brooke Morgan.

Funeral services will be 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Mike Fox will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth St. funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family ask that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the Marathon County Humane Society in remembrance of him.

Nancy R. Gast

Nancy R. Gast, 68, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born August 26, 1952, in Wausau, daughter of the late James and Susan (Hooker) Brose. On December 15, 1973, she married Lyle Gast Jr. at First United Methodist Church, Wausau. He survives.

Nancy graduated from Wausau High School in 1970. She spent three years in the Women’s Army Corps from 1970 until 1973. Nancy worked at East Bay Corp. in Customer Service, and also worked at Hadley Office Supply in Wausau for over 25 years. Nancy played Viola and was a member of the Wausau Symphony Orchestra for many years. She was secretary of that organization for three years. She also played for churches and weddings, and was in the “pit” orchestra for many musical plays. In June 2004, when Nancy was presented with the “Noel Seim” award by Wausau Community Theater, she had played in over 20 musical plays in 30 years of being in the Symphony Orchestra. In later years, she returned to school, and in 2007, Nancy received an Associates Degree as “medical coding specialist” from North Central Technical College in Wausau.

Some of her favorite pastimes included gardening and spoiling her grandchildren. She had a large collection of salt and pepper shakers and her crocheted afghans are treasured possessions of the many family members who have received them as gifts.

Survivors include her loving husband, Lyle Gast Jr., Wausau, her children, Allen (Wendy) Gast, Loyal, and Bonnie (Mark) Dean, Weston, her four loving grandchildren, Bryce and Caleb Gast and Kaitlyn and Anna Dean, her mother and father-in-law, Dolores and Lyle Gast, Wausau, her siblings, Evelyn (Bill) Johnston, Jackson, Jamie (Bob) Fink, Cleveland, and Maxine Huebner, Wausau, her sisters-in-law, Linda (Daniel) Meschefske, Wausau, and Donna (Norbert) Normand, Wausau, and her brother-in-law, Larry (Mary) Gast, Rib Mountain and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Noon, Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Rib Mountain Lutheran Church, Rib Mountain. The Rev. Tim Swanson will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, town of Maine. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Rib Mountain Lutheran Church, Wausau. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Ronald E. Alexander

Ronald “Ron” E. Alexander, 60, died Friday, July 30, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born April 9, 1961 in Chicago, son of Virginia Alexander. On June 23, 1995 he married Brenda Beadle in Stevens Point.

Ron enjoyed working on cars, hard rock music, putting together puzzles and making homemade pizza. He was a kind, compassionate man who loved his family and cherished time spent with them.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Alexander; children, Brenda Lee Rheiner, Robert (Sara) Alexander and Kristina (Bee) Moua; grandchildren, Damien, Jarrett, Dean, Lila, Ivy, Bella, Zepplin and Amelia; his mother, Virginia Lauderdale; siblings, Vickey (Mike) Celmer, Patsy (Alex) Napoleon and Danny O’Neal.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Ruby Alexander.

Funeral services will be 4:00 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Visitation will be Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth St. funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Karen L. Wisz

Karen L. (Simonis) Wisz passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 26th, 2021. She was greeted with open arms by her husband, Gary F. Wisz who passed away August 4th, 2020. Survivors include her mother, Barbra Simonis, her two children, Conway Guenther and Presley Sullivan, along with her loving “son in law” as she called him, Terrance E. Oatman; her siblings Timothy Simonis (Cheryl), Linda Kesy, Mark Simonis (Jamie), Brian Simonis (Lisa), Bruce Simonis (Sandra), Rose Wawrzyniec (Joseph), Diane Kohnhorst (Duane), Paulie Simonis (Carrie), Candee Rust (Mike), Andy Simonis (Christel); and many in-law siblings. She was proceeded in death by her father, Bill Simonis, her father-in-law Louie Wisz, her brother Willie Simonis, her sister Marilyn Carriveau, and her son Nicholas Guenther.

Karen was a care-giver to many. She loved working with people, often telling stories of her kids or husband, whom she was very proud of. Karen and Gary loved their kids along with Gary’s grandchildren and often loved visiting with them. Karen was an incredibly hard working but always found fun in what she did. Her favorite days were spent in sunshine blueberry picking or somewhere near the water just relaxing. Karen loved her family and valued her religion.

Services will be held Wednesday August 4th at St. Therese Parish in Schofield, WI. Visitation will be from 9-12 following with mass. Family invites you to join them for lunch afterwards at Ashley Ballroom.

Thomas A. Gore

Thomas (Tom) A. Gore, 60, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at his home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born June 13, 1961, in Wausau, son of the late Mary (King) Gore and Rufus Gore.

Tom began working at Village Inn Pancake House and Restaurant while attending Newman High School. After graduating he continued working at Village Inn for nearly 10 years becoming an assistant manager and eventually the manager. Later he attended Northcentral Technical College and worked as the service manager at Stark GM. In 2005 Tom joined his Featherstone Cabinetry family, where he spent his last days doing what he loved.

Tom was dedicated to his family and will always be remembered for his willingness to help others and for his unconditional love for his family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, including many sleepovers, attending as many baseball, football, basketball, soccer games, and dance recitals as he could. Tom’s love for woodworking remains visible in the many pieces of beautiful furniture he made for his family.

Survivors include three daughters, Melissa, Samantha, and Kaitlyn; seven grandchildren, Brandt, Mya, Sophie, Stella, Charlotte, Katie baby, and Piper; father Rufus Gore; siblings Ann, Dan, Wayne, Bruce, Beth, and Robin; in-laws, many nieces and nephews, extended family members and many dear friends.

His mother, Mary (King) Gore, passed away just three days after Tom. He was preceded in death by an infant sister and Stacy who was like a daughter.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Ave, Schofield, WI. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Father Samuel Martin. Burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.

“We would like to thank “Team Tom” – his oncologist Dr. Christopher Peterson and his team at Aspirus Regional Cancer Center, Aspirus Palliative Care, and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the care they gave Dad.

Karen M. Tryba

Karen Marie Tryba passed away peacefully at the age of 63 under the care of Hospice at Wausau Manor on July 24, 2021. She was born to Joseph and Adeline (Wilk) Tryba on March 15, 1958.

She is survived by her mother Adeline Tryba, sister Christine Jandrt and 4 brothers, Wayne Tryba, James Tryba, Gary Tryba and Larry Tryba all of Wausau, along with many nieces and nephews.

Karen was preceded in death by her father Joseph Tryba and her sister Sandra Alsteen.Karen worked for Walmart in Wausau for many years. She enjoyed her job and made many wonderful friends.

In her free time Karen enjoyed shopping, the casino, traveling, taking country rides for the scenery, and spending time with family and friends. She loved helping people in any way she could. Karen was a true friend to all that met her.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Friday, August 6, 2021 with Visitation from 11:00 until the time of Service at 12:30 pm. Father Marion Talaga will be officiating. Burial will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Anthony Oknewski

Anthony ‘Tony’ Oknewski, 68 of Neenah, died on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Theda Care Regional Medical Center, Appleton.

Tony was born on October 13, 1952 in Merrill. The son of Andrew & Lois (Brown) Oknewski.

Tony was a US Marine Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He worked various jobs, mainly in supervisory roles. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was an avid sports fan, especially for the Vikings and Cubs.

Tony is survived by a son, Matthew (Bethany) Oknewski of Menasha; five grandchildren, Gabrielle, Jackie, Caleb, Deborah and Abigail; siblings, Leon (Joy) Oknewski of Florida, Margaret Pardini of North Carolina and Frances Little Wolf of Wittenberg and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Victor, Rose Marie Oestrich, Pete and two infant brothers, Matthew and Joseph.

Commitment Services will be held at 1pm on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Mr. Christian Roth will officiate.

Visitation will be on Saturday and begin at 12 Noon at the funeral home. Military rites will follow the service.