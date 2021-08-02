By Shereen Siewert

The body of a 63-year-old Wausau man missing since Thursday was recovered early Sunday from the Wisconsin River, several miles from where his boat capsized, officials said.

The search began just before 3 p.m. on Thursday when deputies were dispatched to a stretch of the Wisconsin River near the County Road WW bridge for a report of a capsized boat. Officials say the man was fishing when his boat capsized. He did not resurface.

Searchers spent the weekend combing the area but were not successful. But at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a fisherman spotted the missing man in the Wisconsin River, about one mile north of Gilbert Park.

“The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office offers our condolences to the family,” an official Facebook post reads.

Police have not publicly released the name of the man who drowned.