Traffic on the Ross Avenue Eau Claire River Bridge will be reduced to a single lane starting today in Weston, officials announced.

Fahrner Asphalt Sealers will install portable signal lights to control traffic in the one-lane bridge construction work zone. The portable signal lights will have a unit to sense traffic and regulate the flow of traffic on demand.

Weston officials say they will work with Fahrner to minimize delays and will make adjustments to traffic control and signal lights as needed.

No detour route is marked, but residents can avoid the construction zone by taking Ross Avenue east to Kramer Lane, then south to Gusman Road, east to County Road J and south to Schofield Avenue.

The bridge rehabilitation project is expected to take a minimum of three weeks and is weather dependent.