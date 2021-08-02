Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear Editor,

As a retired 10 year member of the North Central Health Care Board of Directors, I am compelled to thank Michael Loy for his outstanding accomplishments during his five years as NCHC’s Chief Executive Officer.

In 2016, as Interim CEO, Michael steered NCHC safely through very troubled waters in its relationship with Marathon County. His calm, confident, positive leadership was a key factor in preserving NCHC’s very existence as a tri-county organization serving Marathon, Lincoln and Langlade counties.

With Michael’s input and leadership, a Marathon County study committee recognized the importance of keeping Mount View Care Center as its nursing home. It concluded that MVCC was uniquely positioned to meet the special needs of our citizens that no other nursing home would or could meet.

When challenged by Marathon County to raise $3 million for a new warm water therapy pool, Michael took on the challenge. Working with local pool supporters, he was a key member in that joint effort which succeeded in exceeding the $3 million goal in a few short months!

During Michael’s tenure, the capacity of Lakeside Recovery, an inpatient substance abuse and addiction treatment program, more than doubled in size, reducing a many month’s long waiting list to get into the program.

In July, 2017, in conjunction with the Medical College of Wisconsin, a psychiatric residency program began. This program, with NCHC as a key component, will significantly help meet the long term needs for psychiatrists in central and northern Wisconsin. Michael was a leader in making this a reality.

Other accomplishments during Michael’s tenure:

Addition of Alvin, the therapy dog – an excellent resource in stabilizing crisis situations and bringing joy and comfort to our nursing home residents.

NCHC’s assuming management of Pine View Nursing Home in Merrill at Lincoln County’s request.

Helping Langlade County establish a Sober Living Home for women in Antigo.

Michael’s most lasting contribution can be seen in the construction currently taking place on the NCHC Wausau campus:

A beautiful new warm water therapy pool has been completed.

A new 8 bed youth crisis hospital is completed and serving our youth with excellent results. a new 16 bed community based residential facility is completed.

A new 96 bed nursing home tower and rehab center is nearing completion.

Remodeling of the crisis center and psychiatric hospital is underway.

Michael worked closely with Marathon County and our Wausau neighbors to make all of these needed facilities a reality. They willl all be in place by the fall of 2022.

During his five year tenure as CEO, Michael has consistently earned “Excellent”performance reviews by the Board and staff of NCHC. He has been a community leader, serving on boards, commissions, community organizations and his church. I believe he has always worked for the long term stability and success of NCHC. His leadership, compassion, enthusiasm, positive attitude, and vision for the future will be sadly missed by all. Those who know Michael well, will forever count him as a dear friend. We are saddened by his resignation at NCHC, but we know that wherever life takes him, he will be a blessing to all those around him. We ALL wish him well.

For all you have been, done and meant to NCHC, to me, and to countless others, and for being the class person you are, I can only issue a heartfelt:

THANK YOU, MICHAEL LOY!

William Metter, Wausau