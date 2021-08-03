By Shereen Siewert

Three people are facing an array of charges after police searched a Wausau apartment and discovered, a variety of illegal drugs, an alligator, a snapping turtle and a stolen firearm that was hidden in a child’s portable crib.

An investigation bean July 28 when 27-year-old Desmond Mayo was arrested on domestic charges. Upon his arrival at the Marathon County Jail, corrections officers located more than 10 grams of crack cocaine that mayo was carrying. The crack was individually bagged for potential sale, police said.

That discovery and subsequent investigation led police to 31-year-old Marquise J.D. West and 36-year-old Chrishawn West. Chrishawn is married to Marquise West but was living with and involved in a domestic relationship with Mayo, according to court records. Police searched Marquise West’s rented U-Haul pickup and his home and discovered the reptiles, along with about 58 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of marijuana and the firearm.

Additionally, police found about 88 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of heroin and about 75 grams of marijuana in a hotel room rented by Marquise West, court records state.

Marquise West faces charges filed Aug. 2 in Marathon County Circuit Court of manufacturing or delivering cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of THC with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psiolocin and multiple bail jumping counts. Circuit Judge Greg Huber ordered him held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Mayo faces charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC with intent to deliver and receiving a stolen firearm. His bond was set at $1,000, with a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 9.

Chrishawn West faces charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, receiving a stolen firearm, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. During a hearing Monday Judge Huber ordered a $10,000 signature bond for Chrishawn, who is also jailed on a probation hold as of Tuesday afternoon.

The reptiles were removed from the apartment. Due to the crack cocaine found in a baby bag and the handgun found in the pack and play next to the bed, child neglect charges were also filed against Chrishawn West. Her next hearing is Aug. 9.