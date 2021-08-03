STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) — The bodies of a father and daughter have been recovered from an Adams County lake.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about two missing boaters at Petenwell Lake in the town of Strongs Prairie about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

A diving crew recovered the bodies of 41-year-old Andrew Nett and his 13-year-old daughter, Aurora Nett, on Monday.

Adams County sheriff’s officials say several children were struggling to swim in the water when Andrew Nett jumped in to help. Nett’s daughter was also in the water. Bystanders pulled the other children out of the water, but the father and daughter did not resurface.

The lake is about 100 miles north of Madison.