WAUSAU – The third annual Launch Leadership Conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at The Grand Theater on Fourth Street in Wausau.

This full-day leadership and personal development conference’s mission is to help high achievers launch to the next level.

Part conference, part retreat, part networking event, this is a day specific to helping attendees energize their work and life and meet leaders from all levels (entry to senior leadership).

To learn more about the conference, visit www.launch-leadership.com.