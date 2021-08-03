Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Chadwick Christensen and Valerie Swanson announce the birth of their daughter Avery Louise, born at 1:27 p.m. July 23, 2021. Avery weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

David and Amber Geiger announce the birth of their daughter Audry Mae, born at 12:44 p.m. July 21, 2021. Audry weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces.

Hunter Kennedy and Harley Rogers announce the birth of their son Hudson Jeffrey, born at 2:13 p.m. July 23, 2021. Hudson weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Michael and Mercede Schreiber announce the birth of their daughter Violet Sue Diane, born at 5:12 p.m. July 23, 2021. Violet weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces.

Joshua Brubacher and Giana Zubke-Brubacher announce the birth of their son Jarrett Riley, born on July 28, 2021.

Anthony and Stephany Woller announce the birth of their daughter Skarlett Lynn-Grace, born at 8:22 a.m. July 29, 2021. Skarlett weighed 7 pounds, .5 ounces

Chris and Crystal Grefe announce the birth of their daughter Taelynn Verne, born at 3:34 p.m. July 18, 2021. Taelynn weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Aaron and Jami Bestul announce the birth of their son Brooks Ray, born at 1:33 p.m. July 27, 2021. Brooks weighed 7 pounds.

Jeffrey and Gua Lor announce the birth of their daughter Jizelle Yinlai, born at 9:50 a.m. July 25, 2021. Jizelle weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

John and Celline Lakus announce the birth of their son Oliver Timothy, born at 1:42 a.m. July 22, 2021. Oliver weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

Aaron and Karly Karlen announce the birth of their son Brigham Joel, born at 3:50 p.m. July 20, 2021. Brigham weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces.

Geoffrey Mondroski and Erica Neterval announce the birth of their son Alexander Jackson, born at 8:16 a.m. July 18, 2021. Alexander weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.