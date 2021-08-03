With two outs, two strikes and bases loaded in the ninth inning of a tied game, the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders’ used a bases-clearing double to pull ahead 5-2 at Athletic Park on Monday night.

Unable to muster a response in the home half of the final inning, the score stood and the Chucks fell to the Spiders, ending a run of six wins over the seven previous total contests.

Relief pitcher Mike Schicker earned the loss after a scoreless seventh and eighth inning.

The Woodchucks fall to 37-23 overall and 16-9 in the second half of 2021 after the battle to determine the Great Lakes West second half division leader.

Fond du Lac scored first on an opening-inning single, before adding to their early lead via wild pitch in the third.

The Woodchucks tied the game in the bottom of the third, when Jacob Burke doubled in Harrison Long before scoring from third on an Anthony Catalano safety squeeze.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Nick Marshall went six innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out 10 over 107 total pitches.

Burke extended his on-base streak to 18 games while going 2-4 with a pair of doubles, a run and an RBI.

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 5 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 2

Game Date: Monday August 2nd, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Dock Spiders101000003590
Woodchucks002000000251

W: Hardcastle (3-0, 4.22 ERA) L: Schicker (0-2, 6.52 ERA)

Dock SpidersABRHRBIYTD
AVG
McDonald, Kyte LF 5110.284
Loftin, Jackson SS 4210.302
Harris, Calvin 1B  C 5024.330
Lasko, Ryan CF 4010.269
Manthey, Connor DH 4010.248
Carpenter, Tommy 2B  1B 4000.000
Trembley, Colin RF 4010.250
Rios, Alberto C 3010.250
– Simpson, Chandler PR  2B 0100.377
Sweet-Chick, Seth 3B 4110.203
37594
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Sepede, Ryan 1B 4010.366
Long, Harrison 3B 3100.290
Burke, Jacob CF 4121.220
Reid, Stephen DH 3010.352
Catalano, Anthony SS 3001.217
Bessard, Chase RF 3000.000
Vincent, Colton LF 3000.172
Albrecht, Louie C 4010.180
Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 4000.213
31252

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

2B: J. Loftin 1 (10); R. Lasko 1 (6); C. Harris 1 (4); 

3B: K. McDonald 1 (2); 

RBI: C. Harris 4 (15); 

SB: R. Lasko 1 (13); 

Team LOB: 9;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: J. Burke 2 (5); 

RBI: J. Burke 1 (15); A. Catalano 1 (15); 

HBP: C. Bessard 1 (1); C. Vincent 1 (2); 

SB: J. Burke 1 (8); 

E: A. Catalano 1 (12); 

Team LOB: 7;

Dock SpidersIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Ament, Ryan5.04212401.80
– Missey, Holden1.00000100.00
– Hardcastle, Porter3.01000304.22
9.0521280
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Marshall, Nick6.052221005.84
– Schicker, Mike3.04332306.52
9.09554130

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

WP: H. Missey 1 (1); P. Hardcastle 1 (1); 

HB: R. Ament 1 (1); H. Missey 1 (1); 

SO: R. Ament 4 (4); H. Missey 1 (1); P. Hardcastle 3 (9); 

BB: R. Ament 2 (2); 

BF: R. Ament 22 (22); H. Missey 4 (4); P. Hardcastle 10 (50); 

P-S: R. Ament 95-57; H. Missey 13-8; P. Hardcastle 37-25; 

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: N. Marshall 2 (3); M. Schicker 1 (1); 

SO: N. Marshall 10 (16); M. Schicker 3 (7); 

BB: N. Marshall 2 (7); M. Schicker 2 (5); 

BF: N. Marshall 26 (58); M. Schicker 15 (48); 

P-S: N. Marshall 107-70; M. Schicker 49-34; 

Umpires: Plate: F. Jones 1B: R. Knox-Reyes 3B: S. Fernandez

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:46:00

Attendance: 1218

Venue: Athletic Park