With two outs, two strikes and bases loaded in the ninth inning of a tied game, the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders’ used a bases-clearing double to pull ahead 5-2 at Athletic Park on Monday night.
Unable to muster a response in the home half of the final inning, the score stood and the Chucks fell to the Spiders, ending a run of six wins over the seven previous total contests.
Relief pitcher Mike Schicker earned the loss after a scoreless seventh and eighth inning.
The Woodchucks fall to 37-23 overall and 16-9 in the second half of 2021 after the battle to determine the Great Lakes West second half division leader.
Fond du Lac scored first on an opening-inning single, before adding to their early lead via wild pitch in the third.
The Woodchucks tied the game in the bottom of the third, when Jacob Burke doubled in Harrison Long before scoring from third on an Anthony Catalano safety squeeze.
Top Performers
Starting pitcher Nick Marshall went six innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out 10 over 107 total pitches.
Burke extended his on-base streak to 18 games while going 2-4 with a pair of doubles, a run and an RBI.
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 5 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 2
Game Date: Monday August 2nd, 2021
|Final/9
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Dock Spiders
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|9
|0
|Woodchucks
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
W: Hardcastle (3-0, 4.22 ERA) L: Schicker (0-2, 6.52 ERA)
|Dock Spiders
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|McDonald, Kyte LF
|5
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Loftin, Jackson SS
|4
|2
|1
|0
|.302
|Harris, Calvin 1B C
|5
|0
|2
|4
|.330
|Lasko, Ryan CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Manthey, Connor DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Carpenter, Tommy 2B 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Trembley, Colin RF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Rios, Alberto C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|– Simpson, Chandler PR 2B
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.377
|Sweet-Chick, Seth 3B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.203
|37
|5
|9
|4
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Sepede, Ryan 1B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.366
|Long, Harrison 3B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Burke, Jacob CF
|4
|1
|2
|1
|.220
|Reid, Stephen DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.352
|Catalano, Anthony SS
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Bessard, Chase RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Vincent, Colton LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Albrecht, Louie C
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.180
|Fitzgerald, Noah 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|31
|2
|5
|2
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
2B: J. Loftin 1 (10); R. Lasko 1 (6); C. Harris 1 (4);
3B: K. McDonald 1 (2);
RBI: C. Harris 4 (15);
SB: R. Lasko 1 (13);
Team LOB: 9;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
2B: J. Burke 2 (5);
RBI: J. Burke 1 (15); A. Catalano 1 (15);
HBP: C. Bessard 1 (1); C. Vincent 1 (2);
SB: J. Burke 1 (8);
E: A. Catalano 1 (12);
Team LOB: 7;
|Dock Spiders
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Ament, Ryan
|5.0
|4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1.80
|– Missey, Holden
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|– Hardcastle, Porter
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4.22
|9.0
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|0
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Marshall, Nick
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|10
|0
|5.84
|– Schicker, Mike
|3.0
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|6.52
|9.0
|9
|5
|5
|4
|13
|0
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
WP: H. Missey 1 (1); P. Hardcastle 1 (1);
HB: R. Ament 1 (1); H. Missey 1 (1);
SO: R. Ament 4 (4); H. Missey 1 (1); P. Hardcastle 3 (9);
BB: R. Ament 2 (2);
BF: R. Ament 22 (22); H. Missey 4 (4); P. Hardcastle 10 (50);
P-S: R. Ament 95-57; H. Missey 13-8; P. Hardcastle 37-25;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
WP: N. Marshall 2 (3); M. Schicker 1 (1);
SO: N. Marshall 10 (16); M. Schicker 3 (7);
BB: N. Marshall 2 (7); M. Schicker 2 (5);
BF: N. Marshall 26 (58); M. Schicker 15 (48);
P-S: N. Marshall 107-70; M. Schicker 49-34;
Umpires: Plate: F. Jones 1B: R. Knox-Reyes 3B: S. Fernandez
Weather: Sunny
Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)
Duration: 02:46:00
Attendance: 1218
Venue: Athletic Park