With two outs, two strikes and bases loaded in the ninth inning of a tied game, the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders’ used a bases-clearing double to pull ahead 5-2 at Athletic Park on Monday night.

Unable to muster a response in the home half of the final inning, the score stood and the Chucks fell to the Spiders, ending a run of six wins over the seven previous total contests.

Relief pitcher Mike Schicker earned the loss after a scoreless seventh and eighth inning.

The Woodchucks fall to 37-23 overall and 16-9 in the second half of 2021 after the battle to determine the Great Lakes West second half division leader.

Fond du Lac scored first on an opening-inning single, before adding to their early lead via wild pitch in the third.

The Woodchucks tied the game in the bottom of the third, when Jacob Burke doubled in Harrison Long before scoring from third on an Anthony Catalano safety squeeze.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Nick Marshall went six innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out 10 over 107 total pitches.

Burke extended his on-base streak to 18 games while going 2-4 with a pair of doubles, a run and an RBI.

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 5 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 2

Game Date: Monday August 2nd, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Dock Spiders 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 5 9 0 Woodchucks 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 1

W: Hardcastle (3-0, 4.22 ERA) L: Schicker (0-2, 6.52 ERA)

Dock Spiders AB R H RBI YTD

AVG McDonald, Kyte LF 5 1 1 0 .284 Loftin, Jackson SS 4 2 1 0 .302 Harris, Calvin 1B C 5 0 2 4 .330 Lasko, Ryan CF 4 0 1 0 .269 Manthey, Connor DH 4 0 1 0 .248 Carpenter, Tommy 2B 1B 4 0 0 0 .000 Trembley, Colin RF 4 0 1 0 .250 Rios, Alberto C 3 0 1 0 .250 – Simpson, Chandler PR 2B 0 1 0 0 .377 Sweet-Chick, Seth 3B 4 1 1 0 .203 37 5 9 4

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Sepede, Ryan 1B 4 0 1 0 .366 Long, Harrison 3B 3 1 0 0 .290 Burke, Jacob CF 4 1 2 1 .220 Reid, Stephen DH 3 0 1 0 .352 Catalano, Anthony SS 3 0 0 1 .217 Bessard, Chase RF 3 0 0 0 .000 Vincent, Colton LF 3 0 0 0 .172 Albrecht, Louie C 4 0 1 0 .180 Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 4 0 0 0 .213 31 2 5 2

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

2B: J. Loftin 1 (10); R. Lasko 1 (6); C. Harris 1 (4);

3B: K. McDonald 1 (2);

RBI: C. Harris 4 (15);

SB: R. Lasko 1 (13);

Team LOB: 9;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: J. Burke 2 (5);

RBI: J. Burke 1 (15); A. Catalano 1 (15);

HBP: C. Bessard 1 (1); C. Vincent 1 (2);

SB: J. Burke 1 (8);

E: A. Catalano 1 (12);

Team LOB: 7;

Dock Spiders IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Ament, Ryan 5.0 4 2 1 2 4 0 1.80 – Missey, Holden 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 – Hardcastle, Porter 3.0 1 0 0 0 3 0 4.22 9.0 5 2 1 2 8 0

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Marshall, Nick 6.0 5 2 2 2 10 0 5.84 – Schicker, Mike 3.0 4 3 3 2 3 0 6.52 9.0 9 5 5 4 13 0

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

WP: H. Missey 1 (1); P. Hardcastle 1 (1);

HB: R. Ament 1 (1); H. Missey 1 (1);

SO: R. Ament 4 (4); H. Missey 1 (1); P. Hardcastle 3 (9);

BB: R. Ament 2 (2);

BF: R. Ament 22 (22); H. Missey 4 (4); P. Hardcastle 10 (50);

P-S: R. Ament 95-57; H. Missey 13-8; P. Hardcastle 37-25;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: N. Marshall 2 (3); M. Schicker 1 (1);

SO: N. Marshall 10 (16); M. Schicker 3 (7);

BB: N. Marshall 2 (7); M. Schicker 2 (5);

BF: N. Marshall 26 (58); M. Schicker 15 (48);

P-S: N. Marshall 107-70; M. Schicker 49-34;

Umpires: Plate: F. Jones 1B: R. Knox-Reyes 3B: S. Fernandez

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:46:00

Attendance: 1218

Venue: Athletic Park