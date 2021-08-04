Veteran and member Jim Garrity (center) of Weston donated $1,000 to send two veterans on an Honor Flight. Mike Thompson, President (left) and Jim Campbell, VP of Marketing (right) Co-Founders of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight are presented the check by Jim. The event took place at the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meeting on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Denny’s in Rothschild.

Jim gives back to our veterans by making high quality picture frames with 100-year-old barn wood. All of his profits are donated to the Honor Flight. It is his way to say thank you to veterans.

The Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meets every Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:30am at Denny’s. The group welcomes all veterans. The members provide support for each other and are presented veteran related information each week. “Just grab a chair and say hello”.

Story and photo courtesy of Mike Heilmann