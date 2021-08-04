I would bet you are wondering who this handsome man is, huh? My name is Rufio. I traveled with others from Texas to Wisconsin in hopes of finding a perfect home. I am excited for this new journey. I am a sweet and friendly guy, and I am well behaved. I don’t know any fancy tricks, but I hope that wouldn’t be a deal breaker. I might do best as the only dog in the home. So what do you think? Have your people call my people.

