Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is a throwback to the grape sodas of our youth – but the Grape Ape is definitely for adults.

This an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Grape Ape

1 oz. Grape Vodka

1 oz. 7-Up

Splash of sweet & sour

Lemon, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the vodka and 7-Up and pour into a rocks glass filled with ice. Top with a splash of sweet & sour, garnish with a lemon and serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.