Wausau Pilot & Review
This week’s featured cocktail is a throwback to the grape sodas of our youth – but the Grape Ape is definitely for adults.
This an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.
Grape Ape
- 1 oz. Grape Vodka
- 1 oz. 7-Up
- Splash of sweet & sour
- Lemon, for garnish
To create this drink, measure the vodka and 7-Up and pour into a rocks glass filled with ice. Top with a splash of sweet & sour, garnish with a lemon and serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.