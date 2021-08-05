By Shereen Siewert

The FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies around the country are assisting in the ongoing manhunt for the man suspected of killing 25-year-old Hannah Miller just outside of Rhinelander last month.

Hannah Miller was found shot to death on June 30. Her body was discovered on River Bend Road in the town of Pelican, east of Rhinelander near Hwy. 8.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Christopher Terrell Anderson, who goes by the nickname “DJ Bravo” or just “Bravo.” Anderson is a black man, 5’10”tall and 245 pounds.

Christopher Terrell Anderson. Photos: Oneida County Sheriff’s Department

A second suspect, a 24-year-old man accused of helping Anderson stalk Miller and plan her murder, was previously arrested. Seth A. Wakefield is facing charges or conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide and party to a crime of first-degree intentional homicide. He is being held in the Oneida County Jail.

But Miler’s suspected shooter remains at large more than a month after the slaying.

“Though we do not believe that Anderson is in our jurisdiction, we ask that the community continue to be vigilant and report any information they may have in reference to Anderson or his whereabouts,” said Oneida County Sheriff’s Capt. Terri Hook, in a release issued Thursday.