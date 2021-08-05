Richard L. Janssen, 31, of Schofield. Aug. 2, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct - domestic abuse

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Katie M. Decker, 40, of Wausau. Aug. 5, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Arely Lozano-Garcia, 33, of Green Bay. Aug. 2, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, as party to a crime
  • Chrishawn N. West, 36, of Wausau. Aug. 2, 2021: Maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of THC with intent to deliver, bail jumping, receiving a stolen firearm, child neglect, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Cody L. Sirny, 30, of Mosinee. Aug. 4, 2021: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, bail jumping, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse
  • Daniel K. Bustle, 35, of Wausau. Aug. 4, 2021: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, intimidate a victim, disorderly conduct – use of a dangerous weapon
  • Darrell D. Vaughn, 29, of Wausau. Aug. 2, 2021: Throw or discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
  • Desmond S. Mayo, 27, of Wausau. Aug. 2, 2021: Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of THC with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, receiving a stolen firearm
  • Engels X. Monge-Quintana, 28, of Weston. July 30, 2021: Battery, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
  • Ezequiel Lozano-Garcia, 33, of Green Bay. Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, as party to a crime
  • Jeremy D. Northup, 35, of Birnamwood. Aug. 2, 2021: Bail jumping (five counts)
  • Jamie VerHagen, 41, of Marathon. Aug. 3, 2021: Operate with a restricted controlled substance – fourth offense, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription, operating with a revoked license
  • James E. Clemens, 31, of Wausau. Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Ivy C. Zastrow-Hanson, 20, of Wausau. July 29, 2021: Burglary, forgery, theft
  • Felicia M. Younger, 24, of Schofield. July 29, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct
  • Jessica M. Shelton, 41, of Wausau. July 29, 2021: Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Mark J. Kovach, 33, of Mosinee. Aug. 4, 2021: Throw or discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor, operating while revoked
  • Marquise J.D. West, 31, of Wausau. Aug. 2, 2021: Manufacture or deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of THC with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintain a drug trafficking place, bail jumping, possession of Amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin
  • Matthew J. Weiler, 26, of Wausau. Aug. 2, 2021: First-degree child sexual assault, child enticement
  • Mykenna L. Voss, 22, of Ontanogan, Mich. Aug. 4, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Richard L. Janssen, 31, of Schofield. Aug. 2, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse
  • Robert C. Lane, 46, of Wausau. Aug. 2, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
  • Tanner L. Kroening, 22, of Wausau. Aug. 4, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping