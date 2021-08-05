Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Katie M. Decker, 40, of Wausau. Aug. 5, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia

Arely Lozano-Garcia, 33, of Green Bay. Aug. 2, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, as party to a crime

Chrishawn N. West, 36, of Wausau. Aug. 2, 2021: Maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of THC with intent to deliver, bail jumping, receiving a stolen firearm, child neglect, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia

Cody L. Sirny, 30, of Mosinee. Aug. 4, 2021: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, bail jumping, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse