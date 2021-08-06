Richard W. Kloppenburg

Richard W. Kloppenburg, 83, passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. He was born July 17, 1938, in Sheboygan, WI, to the late Frederick Kloppenburg and Marianna Weinert Kloppenburg.

He attended Holy Name Catholic School and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1956. Immediately after high school, Richard enlisted in the US Navy, where he served two years of active duty in the Atlantic Fleet aboard the USS Beale (DDE-471). He spent an additional two years in the Navy Reserve.

Richard graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Madison in 1963 with a degree in journalism. After graduation, he worked at the Stevens Point Journal for five years before moving his family to Wausau to begin a 25-year career with the Wausau Daily Herald. He was hired as a sports writer, eventually assuming the positions of outdoor, sports and copy editors. Additionally, Richard co-owned and operated Clean Duct Service and Prime Living Senior News, and was also employed by Eastbay and Trig’s at various times.

Richard was an avid outdoorsman and active in the local community sports scene. He umpired softball for the American Softball Association for more than 40 years, and was a longtime volunteer at the Badger State Games as well as various canoe and kayak races in downtown Wausau. For many years, he was active in cross-country skiing in central Wisconsin. He spent countless hours grooming trails in the off-season and skiing on the trails or giving lessons during ski season. He dedicated 10 years to publishing the Wausau Nordic Ski Club newsletter. His passion for Nordic skiing took him around the world on a quest to participate in every race in the Worldloppet series. There were 11 races at the peak of his ski career, and Richard participated in nine of the grueling events.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother Jim (Patty) Kloppenburg. He is survived by daughters, Sue (Scott) Graf and Jane (Gerard) Lagos; grandchildren, Joshua, Christian, Julia, Eric and Olivia; great-granddaughter, Rebekah; niece and nephews, Jeffrey, Kristi, Paul and Mike. Memorials may be sent to The American Heart Association or The American Diabetes Association.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Alice O. Krueger

Alice O. Krueger, 82, town of Berlin, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born March 12, 1939 in Appleton, daughter of the late Walter and Loretta (Graper) Kufahl. On July 12, 1958, she was united in marriage to James E. Krueger at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Pine River. He preceded her in death on September 27, 1999.

In 1957, Alice graduated from the Merrill High School and went to work at the Merrill Candy Company. For many years, she played the organ at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and then moved to the Town of Berlin in 1963, where she played the organ at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, town of Berlin. Alice and her husband farmed in the town of Berlin for 30 years, and Alice also worked in the cafeteria at Graphic Packaging in Wausau as head cook for 16 years until her retirement in 2009.

Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed belonging to several card clubs, one which was started in 1961.

Survivors include, three children, Dale (Julie) Krueger, Merrill, Debbie Grueneberg, Wausau and Greg Krueger, Merrill; former daughter-in-law, Kathleene Krueger, Tomahawk; eight grandchildren, Justin (Maddie) Grueneberg, Jason (Amanda) Grueneberg, Josh (friend, Ciera Bornheimer) Grueneberg, Jessica (Jake) Pierschalla, April (Ryan) Voigt, Melissa (Shawn) Fredrickson, Megan (friend, Logan Hoppe) Krueger and Victoria Strom; eleven great-grandchildren, Hudson, Easton, Bridger, Brynllee, Billie, Ben, Briella, Eleanor, Emelia, Elliott and Lennon; brother-in-law, Bennie (Doris) Krueger; and two sisters-in-law, Viola Brunow and Dorothy Wiesman.

Besides her parents and husband, James, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Bruce Grueneberg; and four brothers-in-law, Eldor Brunow, Bert Wiesman, Melvin (Delores) Krueger and Raymond Krueger.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church (Town of Berlin), 137801 County Road FF, Merrill. Rev. Andrew DeGier will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and the staff at Benedictine Living Community for the wonderful care given to Alice during her stay. The family would also like to give a special thank you to all her friends for the many calls and visits to Alice over this past year.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Charles A. Lang

Charles A. “Charlie” Lang, 68, Wausau, died Monday August 2, 2021 at University Hospital, Madison.

He was born June 16, 1953, in Wausau, son of the late Leander and Clara (Paulus) Lang.

Charlie was a graduate of Newman High School. He developed a lifelong passion for stock car racing while helping his friend Dave Boodle race late models at tracks throughout Wisconsin. In later years he helped his stepson Dave at tracks in Central Wisconsin, primarily State Park Speedway.

At the age of 14, Charlie began working for Emmons-Napp. This would lead to a long and successful career as a salesman where he stayed until retirement.

Survivors include his sister, Sandy Barden, Wausau; step-children, David Cabelka, Wausau, Sarah (Rob) Weise, Cottage Grove; Step-grandchildren, Max and Mason Weise, Cottage Grove.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Peter Hans, and a brother-in-law, Tom Barden.

Private Graveside services will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery, Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jacklyn K. Busko

Jacklyn Kay Busko, 63 of Weston passed away at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston on August 3, 2021. She was born to the late LeRoy and Gladys (Hornung) Busko on January 16, 1958.

She is survived by her loving partner Gary Kwarciany, her adored children, son Daniel(Danielle) Ament, daughters Kari (Thomas Butler) Ament, Kayla Ament, her great joys in life were her grandchildren, Kaydance, Ezale, Kyra and Kamea, 3 brothers, Joseph, James, Mike Busko and3 sisters Lynn (Mike) Tessmer, Jeannie(Jim) Seliger and Lisa (Jeff) Landowski.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Tara Ament and sister Lori Busko.

Jackie enjoyed watching sports and was a huge fan of the Brewers, Bucks and Packers. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. In her younger years she enjoyed playing softball, shooting pool, and bowling league along with many annual trips to the hodag country fest.

A celebration of life will be held in her honor on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home.

Thomas Link

Thomas Link, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, brother in-law, uncle, and friend passed peacefully on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, under the watchful eyes of the hospital and hospice staff of ThedaCare in Neenah.

Tom’s love for life and adventure took him and his wife Georgia on some fun-filled, cross-country vacations, including 20 plus Birkebeiner ski races with friends and family.

Tom was a proud army veteran and member of the Nelson-Kaminski American Legion Post 509, as well as a member of many local organizations including the Steamfitters Union # 601, Rosholt Lions Club, and the St. Isidore Council 5008 of the Knights of Columbus. Tom was a member of Rosholt Area First Responders and delivered meals for the “Portage County ADRC Meals Program”.

Tom was an active parishioner of St Joseph Catholic Church in Galloway where he served in many roles including the Building Improvement Committee, and as a member of the Men’s Society.

Tom will be remembered as a hard worker and for his dedication to his community and serving others.

Tom leaves behind his wife, Georgia (Schalber) of 61 years; daughters Sharon (Rick) Alvord, Susan Helgesen, and son Russell (Jolene) Link; grandchildren Alicia (Aaron) Halfmann, Terri (Robert) Huckaba, Connor Link and Micah Link; great grandchildren Andrew and Abigail Huckaba; brother Gerald (Yvonne) Link; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless numbers of friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Herbert Link and Alvina Krzyzanek; step-father, John Krzyzanek; sister Kathleen (Link) Hunter and numerous family members.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galloway. Fr. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 am on Saturday at the church, with a Rosary Service at 10:30am.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at www.schmidtschulta.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to https://stjosephgalloway.com in Wittenberg, WI or Options in Community Living, Inc (Madison), https://optionsmadison.com/contribute or an organization of your choice.

Forever in our hearts…..

Dalbert H. Fletcher

Dalbert H. Fletcher, 89 of Birnamwood, went into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 surrounded by loving family members.

Dalbert was born on September 13, 1931 in Mosinee, the son of Fay and Gralda (Luedtke) Fletcher.

Dalbert was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean War as a Master Sergeant. He participated in the first landing in Korea. In 2019, at the age of 88, he returned to South Korea as a highly regarded hero, with the Korea Revisit Program. Another highlight for Dalbert was attending the Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

On September 24, 1955, Dalbert was united in marriage to the love of his life, Edna Braatz, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wausau. She preceded him in death on July 17, 2017. The two of them created many cherished memories over their 61 years of marriage.

Dalbert was employed at Wausau Papers for many years until his retirement. He retired from the paper mill to pursue his passion of farming and caring for the animals. Dalbert had a great appreciation for the outdoors, and loved hunting with family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing, logging, gunsmithing, and making firewood with his grandchildren.

Dalbert will be missed by six children, Steve (Diane) Fletcher of Hudson, Al (Sandy) Fletcher, Shelley (Randy) Wimmer and Bette (Dave) Arends, all of Wausau, Scott (Angie) Fletcher of Birnamwood and Jim (Amy) Fletcher of Mosinee. Dalbert was blessed with 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who were all near and dear to his heart: Kyle (Alison) Fletcher, Molly (Cody) Pernu, Haley (Sam) Wakefield, Amber (Matthew) Busacker, Shawn (Bill Connell) Fletcher, Cody Wimmer, Luke Wimmer, Matthew Arends, Hannah Arends, Jacob Arends, Claire Arends, Sunni Fletcher, Olivia (Sean) McNichols, Noah (Betsy Sindland) Fletcher, AJ (Hanna) Fletcher, Ben Fletcher, William Busacker, Ethan Busacker, Harry and Crosby Wakefield and soon to arrive, Baby McNichols. Dalbert is further survived by his siblings, O’Dell (John) Deppe, Gladys (Bernie) Wesenick, Carol (John) Wesenick and Donny (Gayle) Fletcher along with many other relatives and friends.

Dalbert was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Edna; siblings, Audrey Kurth, Glen, James, Judy Tomkiewicz and Gordy.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30am on Monday, August 16, 2021 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wausau. Rev. Dr. Philip C. Schneider will officiate.

Burial will take place in Stettin Christian Cemetery, Wausau with military rites. Visitation will be held on Monday at the church beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Birnamwood is assisting the family. Memories and messages of support may be shared at www.schmidtschulta.com.