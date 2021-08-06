WAUSAU, WI – It was a speedy turnaround from a dramatic comeback.

Just 30 minutes after overcoming an 8-2 deficit to beat the Battle Creek Bombers 9-8 in Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader, the Wisconsin Woodchucks scored early and often to clinch a doubleheader sweep over their foes from the Wolverine State.

Payton Nelson put a cherry on top of the evening with a two-run home run in the seventh inning, a pinch-hit big fly in his first Woodchuck plate appearance. The homer made it 11-2 in the seven-inning game, a score that stood through the last out.

With the win, Wisconsin improves to 40-23 and 19-9 in the second half of 2021. They move into first in the Great Lakes West second half and tie the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for the overall division lead.

The Woodchucks scored four runs in the top of the second. Anthony Catalano doubled in Jacob Burke before scoring with Harrison Long off the bat of Aaron Simmons. Noah Fitzgerald then brought in Long on a fielder’s choice.

Battle Creek scored two in the fifth to cut the Chuck lead to 4-2.

But any doubt was extinguished a frame later with five Woodchuck runs. Each Chuck made a plate appearance in the inning. Aaron Simmons launched a solo home run to right, Catalano scored from second on a groundout, Long crossed the plate on a fielder’s choice and Fitzgerald came home on a fielder’s choice before Stephen Reid doubled in Chase Bessard to make it a seven-run game.

The doubleheader was induced by a July 7 rainout between the teams at Battle Creek’s C.O. Brown Stadium. With the Woodchucks on the road for that scheduled game, Wisconsin was designated as the road team in the makeup contest Thursday night.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Dominic Murgo tossed four and two-thirds innings. He struck out two Bombers while allowing a pair of earned runs. Murgo was the winning pitcher.

JD Schultz had two scoreless innings, striking out three.

Simmons went 2-3 with a walk, two runs, a home run and stolen base.

Bessard was 2-4 with a run and RBI.

Long went 2-3 with a double, two runs and two RBI.

Next Up The Woodchucks see the Bombers again Friday night for the series finale. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. Spend your Friday night at the ballpark and enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Wisconsin Chevy Dealers.

Battle Creek Bombers 8 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 9- Game 1

Game Date: Thursday August 5th, 2021

Final/7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Bombers 0 1 4 3 0 0 0 8 9 0 Woodchucks 0 2 0 1 1 5 X 9 10 1

W: Baumann (1-1, 6.48 ERA) L: LaMere (2-3, 7.15 ERA) SV: Millar (2)

Bombers AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Tejada, Cristian CF 3 1 0 0 .200 Held, Brady DH 4 1 1 2 .421 Patterson, Trevor SS 3 2 2 1 .357 Kuntz, Roman 1B 3 0 1 2 .362 Catalfo, Matt LF 4 1 0 1 .234 Zapp, Brian 3B 2 1 1 0 .213 Wressel, Jimmy C 4 0 1 1 .077 Powell, Nick RF 2 1 1 0 .205 – Hilbrich, Raymond RF 0 0 0 0 .250 Dalrymple, Cameron 2B 4 1 2 0 .179 29 8 9 7

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Sepede, Ryan RF 2 0 1 1 .353 Kilpatrick, Kevin CF 2 2 0 0 .335 Reid, Stephen DH 3 1 2 0 .356 Burke, Jacob LF 3 1 1 1 .211 McCabe, Ben 1B 4 0 0 0 .212 Bessard, Chase 3B 4 1 3 3 .455 Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 3 2 2 3 .241 Albrecht, Louie C 3 1 0 0 .172 Valdez, Antonio 2B 3 1 1 1 .158 27 9 10 9

Battle Creek Bombers

3B: T. Patterson 1 (2);

RBI: J. Wressel 1 (2); B. Held 2 (6); T. Patterson 1 (4); M. Catalfo 1 (15); R. Kuntz 2 (26);

HBP: N. Powell 1 (8); B. Zapp 1 (4);

SB: B. Zapp 2 (3); C. Tejada 1 (4); M. Catalfo 1 (3); C. Dalrymple 1 (5); T. Patterson 1 (5);

Team LOB: 7;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: J. Burke 1 (6); C. Bessard 1 (1);

3B: A. Valdez 1 (1);

HR: C. Mehlbauer 2 (3);

RBI: C. Mehlbauer 3 (17); C. Bessard 3 (4); A. Valdez 1 (8); R. Sepede 1 (18); J. Burke 1 (16);

HBP: K. Kilpatrick 1 (5);

SB: J. Burke 1 (9); C. Bessard 1 (1); C. Mehlbauer 1 (8);

E: A. Valdez 1 (8);

Team LOB: 8;

Bombers IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Bixby, Lucas 5.0 7 4 4 2 7 2 2.63 – Gibson, Micah 0.1 1 4 4 3 0 0 11.74 – LaMere, Nolan 0.2 2 1 1 1 2 0 7.15 6.0 10 9 9 6 9 2

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Telfer, Shane 2.1 4 5 4 2 5 0 4.46 – Schofield, Peyton 1.2 3 3 3 1 0 0 6.00 – Baumann , Jace 2.0 2 0 0 0 1 0 6.48 – Millar, Colin 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0.82 7.0 9 8 7 4 6 0

Battle Creek Bombers

HB: L. Bixby 1 (2);

SO: L. Bixby 7 (10); N. LaMere 2 (34);

BB: L. Bixby 2 (3); M. Gibson 3 (9); N. LaMere 1 (25);

BF: L. Bixby 25 (60); M. Gibson 5 (42); N. LaMere 5 (228);

P-S: L. Bixby 93-67; M. Gibson 22-8; N. LaMere 22-13;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HB: P. Schofield 1 (5); C. Millar 1 (2);

SO: S. Telfer 5 (42); J. Baumann 1 (15);

BB: S. Telfer 2 (23); P. Schofield 1 (24); C. Millar 1 (7);

BF: S. Telfer 13 (152); P. Schofield 10 (147); J. Baumann 8 (119); C. Millar 5 (46);

P-S: S. Telfer 53-31; P. Schofield 34-19; J. Baumann 33-23; C. Millar 17-10;

Umpires: Plate: G. Webster 1B: A. Braack 3B: R. Melms

Weather: Rain-Intermittent

Start time: 5:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:35:00

Attendance: 1150

Venue: Athletic Park

Wisconsin Woodchucks 11 @ Battle Creek Bombers 2- Game 2

Game Date: Thursday August 5th, 2021

Final/7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Woodchucks 0 4 0 0 0 5 2 11 10 2 Bombers 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 8 1

W: Murgo (1-0, 4.32 ERA) L: Morris (0-2, 11.25 ERA)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Sepede, Ryan 1B 4 0 0 0 .353 Bessard, Chase LF 3B 4 1 2 1 .455 Reid, Stephen DH 4 0 1 1 .356 Burke, Jacob CF 3 1 0 0 .211 Simmons, Aaron RF 3 2 2 1 .667 Catalano, Anthony SS 2 3 1 1 .216 Long, Harrison 3B 3 2 2 2 .297 – Nelson, Payton LF PH 1 1 1 2 1.000 Vincent, Colton C 4 0 0 1 .178 Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 4 1 1 1 .214 32 11 10 10

Bombers AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Tejada, Cristian CF 4 0 1 0 .200 Held, Brady LF 3 1 1 0 .421 Patterson, Trevor SS 3 1 1 0 .357 Kuntz, Roman 1B 3 0 2 1 .362 Catalfo, Matt DH 3 0 0 1 .234 Zapp, Brian 3B 3 0 0 0 .213 Hilbrich, Raymond RF 3 0 0 0 .250 McCormick V, TJ C 3 0 2 0 .190 Schields, Westley 2B 3 0 1 0 .192 28 2 8 2

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: A. Catalano 1 (3); H. Long 1 (2); S. Reid 1 (4);

HR: A. Simmons 1 (1); P. Nelson 1 (1);

RBI: A. Catalano 1 (16); H. Long 2 (5); N. Fitzgerald 1 (11); A. Simmons 1 (1); C. Vincent 1 (15); C. Bessard 1 (4); S. Reid 1 (27); P. Nelson 2 (2);

HBP: A. Catalano 1 (5);

SB: H. Long 1 (4); A. Simmons 1 (1); N. Fitzgerald 1 (3);

E: A. Catalano 1 (14); J. Burke 1 (7);

Team LOB: 4;

Battle Creek Bombers

2B: R. Kuntz 1 (7); C. Tejada 1 (2);

RBI: R. Kuntz 1 (26); M. Catalfo 1 (15);

E: T. Patterson 1 (2);

Team LOB: 9;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Murgo, Dominic 4.2 7 2 2 3 3 0 4.32 – Schultz, Jd 1.1 1 0 0 0 3 0 0.00 – Miller, Dane 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 6.89 7.0 8 2 2 3 7 0

Bombers IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Morris, Gunner 2.0 2 4 4 2 2 0 11.25 – Dehn, Zach 3.0 3 0 0 0 4 0 3.60 – Bedell, Hunter 0.1 2 4 2 1 0 1 14.73 – Dalrymple, Cameron 1.2 3 3 3 0 1 1 16.20 7.0 10 11 9 3 7 2

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: D. Murgo 1 (2);

SO: D. Murgo 3 (7); J. Schultz 3 (10); D. Miller 1 (11);

BB: D. Murgo 3 (7);

BF: D. Murgo 24 (44); J. Schultz 5 (21); D. Miller 3 (79);

P-S: D. Murgo 90-56; J. Schultz 22-15; D. Miller 10-6;

Battle Creek Bombers

WP: G. Morris 2 (4); Z. Dehn 1 (2);

HB: C. Dalrymple 1 (1);

SO: G. Morris 2 (5); Z. Dehn 4 (5); C. Dalrymple 1 (1);

BB: G. Morris 2 (4); H. Bedell 1 (7);

BF: G. Morris 10 (39); Z. Dehn 12 (22); H. Bedell 5 (44); C. Dalrymple 9 (9);

P-S: G. Morris 49-30; Z. Dehn 43-27; H. Bedell 22-10; C. Dalrymple 35-20;

Umpires: Plate: A. Braack 1B: R. Melms 3B: G. Webster

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 7:30 pm (Eastern)

Duration: 02:21:00

Attendance: 0

Venue: Athletic Park