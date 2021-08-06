WAUSAU, WI – It was a speedy turnaround from a dramatic comeback.

Just 30 minutes after overcoming an 8-2 deficit to beat the Battle Creek Bombers 9-8 in Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader, the Wisconsin Woodchucks scored early and often to clinch a doubleheader sweep over their foes from the Wolverine State.

Payton Nelson put a cherry on top of the evening with a two-run home run in the seventh inning, a pinch-hit big fly in his first Woodchuck plate appearance. The homer made it 11-2 in the seven-inning game, a score that stood through the last out.

With the win, Wisconsin improves to 40-23 and 19-9 in the second half of 2021. They move into first in the Great Lakes West second half and tie the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for the overall division lead.

The Woodchucks scored four runs in the top of the second. Anthony Catalano doubled in Jacob Burke before scoring with Harrison Long off the bat of Aaron Simmons. Noah Fitzgerald then brought in Long on a fielder’s choice.

Battle Creek scored two in the fifth to cut the Chuck lead to 4-2.

But any doubt was extinguished a frame later with five Woodchuck runs. Each Chuck made a plate appearance in the inning. Aaron Simmons launched a solo home run to right, Catalano scored from second on a groundout, Long crossed the plate on a fielder’s choice and Fitzgerald came home on a fielder’s choice before Stephen Reid doubled in Chase Bessard to make it a seven-run game.

The doubleheader was induced by a July 7 rainout between the teams at Battle Creek’s C.O. Brown Stadium. With the Woodchucks on the road for that scheduled game, Wisconsin was designated as the road team in the makeup contest Thursday night.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Dominic Murgo tossed four and two-thirds innings. He struck out two Bombers while allowing a pair of earned runs. Murgo was the winning pitcher.

JD Schultz had two scoreless innings, striking out three.

Simmons went 2-3 with a walk, two runs, a home run and stolen base.

Bessard was 2-4 with a run and RBI.

Long went 2-3 with a double, two runs and two RBI.

Next UpThe Woodchucks see the Bombers again Friday night for the series finale. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. Spend your Friday night at the ballpark and enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Wisconsin Chevy Dealers.

For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com

Battle Creek Bombers 8 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 9- Game 1

Game Date: Thursday August 5th, 2021

Final/71234567RHE
Bombers0143000890
Woodchucks020115X9101

W: Baumann (1-1, 6.48 ERA) L: LaMere (2-3, 7.15 ERA) SV: Millar (2)

BombersABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Tejada, Cristian CF 3100.200
Held, Brady DH 4112.421
Patterson, Trevor SS 3221.357
Kuntz, Roman 1B 3012.362
Catalfo, Matt LF 4101.234
Zapp, Brian 3B 2110.213
Wressel, Jimmy C 4011.077
Powell, Nick RF 2110.205
– Hilbrich, Raymond RF 0000.250
Dalrymple, Cameron 2B 4120.179
29897
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Sepede, Ryan RF 2011.353
Kilpatrick, Kevin CF 2200.335
Reid, Stephen DH 3120.356
Burke, Jacob LF 3111.211
McCabe, Ben 1B 4000.212
Bessard, Chase 3B 4133.455
Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 3223.241
Albrecht, Louie C 3100.172
Valdez, Antonio 2B 3111.158
279109

Battle Creek Bombers

3B: T. Patterson 1 (2);

RBI: J. Wressel 1 (2); B. Held 2 (6); T. Patterson 1 (4); M. Catalfo 1 (15); R. Kuntz 2 (26);

HBP: N. Powell 1 (8); B. Zapp 1 (4);

SB: B. Zapp 2 (3); C. Tejada 1 (4); M. Catalfo 1 (3); C. Dalrymple 1 (5); T. Patterson 1 (5);

Team LOB: 7;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: J. Burke 1 (6); C. Bessard 1 (1);

3B: A. Valdez 1 (1);

HR: C. Mehlbauer 2 (3);

RBI: C. Mehlbauer 3 (17); C. Bessard 3 (4); A. Valdez 1 (8); R. Sepede 1 (18); J. Burke 1 (16);

HBP: K. Kilpatrick 1 (5);

SB: J. Burke 1 (9); C. Bessard 1 (1); C. Mehlbauer 1 (8);

E: A. Valdez 1 (8);

Team LOB: 8;

BombersIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Bixby, Lucas5.07442722.63
– Gibson, Micah0.114430011.74
– LaMere, Nolan0.22111207.15
6.01099692
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Telfer, Shane2.14542504.46
– Schofield, Peyton1.23331006.00
– Baumann , Jace2.02000106.48
– Millar, Colin1.00001000.82
7.0987460

Battle Creek Bombers

HB: L. Bixby 1 (2);

SO: L. Bixby 7 (10); N. LaMere 2 (34);

BB: L. Bixby 2 (3); M. Gibson 3 (9); N. LaMere 1 (25);

BF: L. Bixby 25 (60); M. Gibson 5 (42); N. LaMere 5 (228);

P-S: L. Bixby 93-67; M. Gibson 22-8; N. LaMere 22-13;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HB: P. Schofield 1 (5); C. Millar 1 (2);

SO: S. Telfer 5 (42); J. Baumann 1 (15);

BB: S. Telfer 2 (23); P. Schofield 1 (24); C. Millar 1 (7);

BF: S. Telfer 13 (152); P. Schofield 10 (147); J. Baumann 8 (119); C. Millar 5 (46);

P-S: S. Telfer 53-31; P. Schofield 34-19; J. Baumann 33-23; C. Millar 17-10;

Umpires: Plate: G. Webster 1B: A. Braack 3B: R. Melms

Weather: Rain-Intermittent

Start time: 5:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:35:00

Attendance: 1150

Venue: Athletic Park

Wisconsin Woodchucks 11 @ Battle Creek Bombers 2- Game 2

Game Date: Thursday August 5th, 2021

Final/71234567RHE
Woodchucks040005211102
Bombers0000200281

W: Murgo (1-0, 4.32 ERA) L: Morris (0-2, 11.25 ERA)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Sepede, Ryan 1B 4000.353
Bessard, Chase LF  3B 4121.455
Reid, Stephen DH 4011.356
Burke, Jacob CF 3100.211
Simmons, Aaron RF 3221.667
Catalano, Anthony SS 2311.216
Long, Harrison 3B 3222.297
– Nelson, Payton LF  PH 11121.000
Vincent, Colton C 4001.178
Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 4111.214
32111010
BombersABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Tejada, Cristian CF 4010.200
Held, Brady LF 3110.421
Patterson, Trevor SS 3110.357
Kuntz, Roman 1B 3021.362
Catalfo, Matt DH 3001.234
Zapp, Brian 3B 3000.213
Hilbrich, Raymond RF 3000.250
McCormick V, TJ C 3020.190
Schields, Westley 2B 3010.192
28282

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: A. Catalano 1 (3); H. Long 1 (2); S. Reid 1 (4);

HR: A. Simmons 1 (1); P. Nelson 1 (1);

RBI: A. Catalano 1 (16); H. Long 2 (5); N. Fitzgerald 1 (11); A. Simmons 1 (1); C. Vincent 1 (15); C. Bessard 1 (4); S. Reid 1 (27); P. Nelson 2 (2);

HBP: A. Catalano 1 (5);

SB: H. Long 1 (4); A. Simmons 1 (1); N. Fitzgerald 1 (3);

E: A. Catalano 1 (14); J. Burke 1 (7);

Team LOB: 4;

Battle Creek Bombers

2B: R. Kuntz 1 (7); C. Tejada 1 (2);

RBI: R. Kuntz 1 (26); M. Catalfo 1 (15);

E: T. Patterson 1 (2);

Team LOB: 9;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Murgo, Dominic4.27223304.32
– Schultz, Jd1.11000300.00
– Miller, Dane1.00000106.89
7.0822370
BombersIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Morris, Gunner2.024422011.25
– Dehn, Zach3.03000403.60
– Bedell, Hunter0.124210114.73
– Dalrymple, Cameron1.233301116.20
7.010119372

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: D. Murgo 1 (2);

SO: D. Murgo 3 (7); J. Schultz 3 (10); D. Miller 1 (11);

BB: D. Murgo 3 (7);

BF: D. Murgo 24 (44); J. Schultz 5 (21); D. Miller 3 (79);

P-S: D. Murgo 90-56; J. Schultz 22-15; D. Miller 10-6;

Battle Creek Bombers

WP: G. Morris 2 (4); Z. Dehn 1 (2);

HB: C. Dalrymple 1 (1);

SO: G. Morris 2 (5); Z. Dehn 4 (5); C. Dalrymple 1 (1);

BB: G. Morris 2 (4); H. Bedell 1 (7);

BF: G. Morris 10 (39); Z. Dehn 12 (22); H. Bedell 5 (44); C. Dalrymple 9 (9);

P-S: G. Morris 49-30; Z. Dehn 43-27; H. Bedell 22-10; C. Dalrymple 35-20;

Umpires: Plate: A. Braack 1B: R. Melms 3B: G. Webster

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 7:30 pm (Eastern)

Duration: 02:21:00

Attendance: 0

Venue: Athletic Park