The Marathon County Veterans Service Office hosted a Veterans Housing and Health Connection. The event was held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Veterans Service Office on River Drive in Wausau from 4-7 PM where approximately 60 Veterans, family members and members of the public attended.

Pictured Left to right in top photo with “Serving Those Who Served”: Mary Dunn, Jill Geoffroy, Gwen Loiz

The Mobile Vet Center was there to provide information about resources available to Veterans and their families. The Housing Resources representatives from HUD/VASH (VA Tomah) Paige Gregar, Veteran Outreach and Recovery Program (VORP) Debbie Meye, Vet Center Logan Barr and Ken Corry, and Center for Veterans Issues, Ltd. (CVI) Adam Groskreutz were there to provide information about their services. The friendly Emotional Support Dogs were present. The Wausau CBOC, Todd Stage, Marathon VSO Mary Dunn, Gwen Loiz and Jill Geoffroy answers questions about VA Health Benefits.

The American Legion Post 492 from Rothschild provided a Brat Fry that was enjoyed by all.

To learn more about resources available to Veterans and their families

Contact your local Veterans Service Office

Jill Geoffroy, Marathon County Service Officer

Jill.geoffroy@marathon.wi.us or 715-581-5210

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann and Jill Geoffroy