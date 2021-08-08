Response to COVID-19. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Volunteer Instructor: Boys & Girls Club. Do you have a special skill or hobby you want to share with our club members? We are always looking to provide new opportunities for our members. Please contact Mao, engagement director at maot@bgclub.com or 715-845-2582, ext. 203, to get started.

Food Distribution Help: The Neighbors’ Place. The Neighbors’ Place is seeking volunteers to assist in their outdoor food distribution. Work outdoors and collect basic household information from food pantry guests or inside preparing grocery carts for guests to load into their own vehicles. Shifts are generally two to three and a half hours during the day, Monday-Thursday. Contact Bettina at 715-845-1966 x 306 or bettina@neighborsplace.org

Race Volunteers for 10th Annual Wausau Marathon: Central Wisconsin Visitors Bureau. Volunteers are needed to assist with runner check-in process Friday, Aug. 20, at Marathon Park. Help is also needed day of event at water stations and directing runners on the course. The marathon will be held Saturday, Aug. 21. T-shirts, lunch and refreshments provided after the race. Contact: JMaguire@visitwausau.com or 715-355-8788.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

General Supplies. McLit is in need of postage stamps, bus tokens, k-cups, toilet paper and paper towels. Contact Connie at 715-679-6170 or email mclitofwausau@gmail.com.

Adult Clothing Items. Open Door provides clothing to people in transition out of jail or prison. Current needs include socks, underwear, jeans, and lightweight jackets. Help them meet their basic needs and move ahead! Contact Anne at 715-848-4044 or opendoor319@gmail.com.

Office Supplies. The Marathon County Historical Society would appreciate donations of any office supplies specifically copy paper, mailing labels, small removable stickers, poster board, manilla folders, standard white mail envelopes … anything! Not needed: binders and colored paper. Contact 715-848-0576 or info@marathoncountyhistory.org.

Household Items. The Women’s Community is in need of new twin and full comforters, pots, pans and silverware for their shelter. Contact Allie at 715-842-5663 or allie@womenscommunity.org.

Source: United Way of Marathon County