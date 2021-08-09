By Shereen Siewert

A Clark County highway worker clearing a fallen tree from a highway was struck and killed this weekend by a driver suspected of being drunk behind the wheel, according to police.

A second highway worker was also struck but survived his injuries. The surviving worker called 911 at about 1 a.m. Sunday to report the crash.

Police say a driver traveling south on County Hwy. G in the Clark County town of Hendren struck both workers and a tree before being arrested.

Cory D. Neumueller, 28, is being held in the Clark County Jail on preliminary charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and OWI causing injury, police said. Neumueller is from Neillsville.

Names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of relatives.