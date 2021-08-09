By Shereen Siewert

An internal investigation is underway in Merrill after an inmate at the Lincoln County Jail was found unresponsive and later died, according to a news release.

Lincoln County Jail corrections officers discovered the inmate at about 8 a.m. Sunday. Emergency crews were called to the jail and lifesaving measures were attempted, police said.

The inmate, whose name, age and gender have not been released, was transported to Merrill Aspirus Hospital and was pronounced dead. The cause of death has not been specified.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Department and the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. The State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections has been notified.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting an internal review of the incident.