Significant incidents reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Aug. 9, 2021:

Two Tomahawk residences and a Merrill resident reported receiving letters from Department of Revenue stating someone used their name and Social Security Numbers to attempt to get a small business loan. Neither person applied for a loan nor neither lost money due to the attempted scam.

A worker for MJ Electric reported 324 feet of power wire was stolen from a job site where a power line is being built on Airport Rd Tuesday morning. Anyone with information regarding this theft is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office or may contact Crime Stoppers using the P3 App or by calling 715-536-3726.

A 53 year old Merrill man was arrested on charges of Domestic Disorderly conduct, four counts of felony bail jumping and a misdemeanor bail jumping following an incident in the Town of Pine River Tuesday morning.

A 19 year old Superior, WI man was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct following in an incident in the Town of Merrill Sunday evening.

Three people reported striking deer last week and one person reported striking a bear.