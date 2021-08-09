Carol J. Viegut

On August 4, 2021, Saint Michael delivered Carol Jean Viegut to her heavenly home from the Benedictine hospice facility in Wausau, Wisconsin. Born on October 4, 1936 in the town of Wien to Esther (Denzin) and Walter Remus, Carol would be one of eight Remus children. Carol graduated from Abbotsford High School, and she gained employment with the Wausau Water Department. On September 19, 1959, she married Robert (Elmer and Mamie) Viegut at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wien. The married couple would have three children, and established the Wausau Refrigeration Company together. A stately white three story on Franklin Street in Wausau served as the family’s home. Sadly, Robert passed away at the tender age of 49 (March 4, 1977).

After seeing Robert’s decline from cancer, Carol became instrumental in developing and instituting hospice care for residents of the Wausau area. In addition to working for Marathon County, she served on the board of Homme Home. Carol’s life was driven by faith, family, and friends. She cherished traveling and exploring the world. With her family by her side, she visited Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Vancouver, Calgary, and America’s National Parks. She shared her love of the Olympic games vacationing at the Calgary, Salt Lake City, and Atlanta Olympic villages. She and her sister’s Connie, Marie and Sandra enjoyed trips to visit their sister Jeanette that frequently included seeing “Broadway in Chicago” including Baryshnikov, Cats, Phantom of the Opera and so many more. Carol was occasionally able to escape Wisconsin’s temperamental winters to her sister Connie’s second home in Arizona. Perhaps her most cherished adventures were much closer to home at the family’s cabin in Lincoln County, or gathering for the holidays in Rudolph and Wisconsin Rapids.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Esther & Walter Remus; her in-laws, Elmer & Mamie Viegut; siblings Donald and Elaine Remus; her husband, Robert Viegut; her husband’s siblings, Richard & David Viegut, Karen Viegut, Darlene Grieser, Lucille Steiner, and Dorothy Lueschow; sister-in-law, Kathleen “Kitty” Remus; and nephews Andrew Remus, Kenneth Grieser, Dennis Lueschow, and Craig Syron.

Survivors include: Her sons Terrance Viegut, Pulaski, WI., Daniel (Maria) Viegut, Madison, WI., Mark (Amber) Viegut of Green Bay, WI; grandchildren Madeline, Amelia, Robert, and Miranda; siblings Marie (James) Wiskerchen, Rudolph, WI, Connie (Harvey) Hoefs, Wisconsin Rapids, WI, David (Sirinan) Remus, Thailand, Jeannette (Ladd Duda) Finlayson, West Chicago, IL, Sandra Remus, Madison, WI, sister-in-law, Joanne Viegut, Marathon, WI, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services to celebrate Carol’s life will be 11:00am Friday, August 13, 2021 at First English Lutheran Church, Wausau, with visitation from 10 am – 11 am. Burial will take place following the funeral at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. A luncheon will be provided following burial. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homme Home (homme.org). The family offers heartfelt thanks to the staff of Benedictine in caring for Carol the past six months.

Warren M. Eschenbach

Warren M. Eschenbach, 97, of Wausau, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Renaissance Assisted Living in Weston.

He was born on August 25, 1923, in Wausau, Wisconsin, the son of the late Frank Sr. and Ella (Volkman) Eschenbach.

In 1943 he was inducted in the Army-Air Force and served in World War II in the “Asiatic-Pacific Theatre” and was honorably he was discharged in 1946. On May 20, 1950, Warren married the former Phyllis Mary Wimmer at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Marathon City and she preceded him in death on July 20, 2004.

Warren had a long career working as a water treatment plant operator for the City of Wausau Water Department and retired at age 62. In addition, he was a part time employee at Jerry’s Music, for many years having delivered numerous televisions, pianos and organs throughout the Wausau area. He particularly enjoyed being a crossing guard at Riverview and Franklin Schools for a number of years and was known as “grandpa” to the children.

He was a charter member of Saint Anne Catholic Church, Wausau where he was the longest serving usher. Warren was also an active member of the Wausau Eagles Club Aerie 251; serving as club president and treasurer. In 2002, Warren was inducted into the Wisconsin Eagles Hall of Fame and additionally, was also a charter member of the Sunrise Optimist Club and a member of the VFW.

Together with his married family, he enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, camping and cooking. Some of his other pastimes included bowling, dancing and enjoying a cottage on Somo Lake that he and his wife purchased where the family enjoyed boating, waterskiing and fishing. One of Warren’s most cherished memories was going on the “Inaugural Never Forgotten Honor Flight”.

Their marriage was blessed with two daughters, Paula (Jeff) Waeghe, Gladstone, MI and Sue Hilgemann, Weston and one granddaughter, Amelia Waeghe of Gladstone. Other survivors include special cousins, Patsy Genrich and Elaine Mueller and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Phyllis, Warren was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Allan Hilgemann, brothers; Arthur and Frank Eschenbach, a sister, Marion Hirsch and a special cousin, Murill “Jake” Dahm.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Church of Saint Anne, Wausau with Rev. Alan Burkhardt and Deacon Ervin Burkhardt officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau, with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post 10, Wausau.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Church of St. Anne remodeling project or the “Never Forgotten Honor Flight”.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring and compassionate staff at the Renaissance Assisted Living that was provided to Warren and his family.

Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to leave words of remembrance and to view the services being livestreamed.

Larry P. Stitz

Larry Patrick Stitz, 53, Wausau, died Monday August 2, 2021 at his home under the care of Compassus Hospice Services.

Larry was born November 25, 1967 in St. Charles, MO to Ronald and Karra (Olsen) Stitz. He was a 1984 graduate of Oak Creek Senior High School. Larry met Magi Wittkowske at a Halloween party and the couple married on May 21, 1994 in Franklin, WI. The couple was blessed with one daughter, Alyson. For many years, Larry was a truck driver for Old Dominion Freight Line and more recently before his retirement he had been working as a forklift driver for Kraft/Heinz in Wausau.

Though known to many as “Mr. Grumpy” and just “Grumpy” by Alyson, Larry was a deeply insightful man who enjoyed having conversations with people to challenge their thoughts and beliefs. He had a good sense of humor and was a bit of a prankster. Larry enjoyed going hunting with his dad in his youth and later in life taking Magi and Alyson shooting. He was an active member of Wausau Nazarene Church for more than 10 years serving as a board member and financial advisor and always supporting their many outreach programs. Free time found him enjoying cooking, being an avid BBQ’er and a KCBS certified judge and competitor, wood turning and a lifelong love of all things Sci-Fi.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Magi; daughter, Alyson (fiancé, Nick Nelson) Stitz; parents, Ronald (stepmother, Chris) Stitz and Karra Stitz; sisters, Angie (Curtis) Goodwin and Becky Stitz; stepsiblings, Nicky (Clay) Whitehead and Mike (Jenny) Donaldson; dogs, Riley and Oliver; cats, Scotty and Malcolm; and extended family and friends.

There will be a memorial service for Larry at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Living Well Faith Community (1707 McIntosh Street, Wausau, WI 54403). Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a future charitable donation in Larry’s memory.

Sincere appreciation goes to Larry’s caregivers from Compassus Hospice: Brandy, Megan, Mike and Ashely, for their kind care and to Pastor Tim and Jodie Lamont for their support.

Ryan D. Auner

Ryan D. Auner, 11, Town of Bern passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born May 21, 2010, in Medford, son of Andrew Auner and Brittany Passehl, both of the Town of Bern.

Some of Ryan’s favorite hobbies included hunting and fishing, riding his dirt bike, playing baseball, playing video games with his brother and helping his dad in the garage. He enjoyed being around his sister. He also loved helping his mom with cooking and baking.

Survivors include his parents, Brittany Passehl and Andrew Auner, both of the Town of Bern, his siblings, Kaden Auner and Addison Augustine, both at home, his maternal grandparents, Kevin (Barb) Passehl, Athens, his maternal great grandmother, Bonnie LaFeber, Athens, his paternal grandmother, Deb Auner, Athens, his paternal great grandmother, Betty Auner (Kenny Reigert), Athens, his aunts and uncle, Ashley (Bill) Hegewald, Athens, K.J. (Kayla) Passehl, Athens, Lindsey Passehl, Athens and Rachel (Scott) Chenier, Edgar and his cousins, Kaden and Kennlie Hegewald, Kaydin Streit, Kierstin, Kinlee, Mariah and Maci Passehl and Zander Chenier and many many friends.

Ryan was preceded in death by his half-brother Dylan Auner, paternal grandfather, Randy Auner, paternal great grandparents, Virgil Auner and Lester (Virginia) Gauerke, his maternal great grandparents, Joseph LaFeber and Urban (Elizabeth) Passehl.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Christ United Church, Athens. The Rev. Teri Hanson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Ryan’s name. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Orville W. Kurth

Orville W. Kurth, age 93, born December 3, 1927, passed peacefully at home August 2, 2021, surrounded by family. Orville was one of 16 children born to August and Josephine (née Habeck) of the Town of Reid, Wisconsin. Orville left home at an early age to work in the gold fields of Alaska. He later returned to the lower 48 and worked as a telegraph operator for the Great Northern Railroad in North Dakota. While there he enlisted in the Army, achieving the rank of Specialist 3. Orville was one of nine siblings all serving in the U.S. Military at the same time.

While in the Army he met his first wife Peggy (néeBrown) settling in Wisconsin.Orville graduated from Drafting school and joined Paper Converting Machine Company as a Draftsman in Green Bay, later getting his GED.

He met and married his second wife Donna (née Schultz) in 1986 and eventually settled in Central Wisconsin. Orville was a Master Gardener and enjoyed music, especially polkas and classical music. As an inventor he patented a garbage bag holder. His additional interests included dancing, reading (especially the works of Robert W. Service and Robert Frost), traveling the world, the outdoors and spending time with his family. He had an irrepressible sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife Donna, son Randolph (Lori), daughter Stephanie (Robert) Theibault, stepdaughters Peggy (Kevin) Flaherty and Sherry (Jason) Szymkowiak, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Brothers William, August and Donald and sisters Shirley Schneider and Bonnie Strehlow.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Melanie (Thomas) Binner, seven sisters and three brothers. A celebration of life will be held at the Plover VFW, Saturday August 14th from 3-6 PM.

Delores Auner

Delores (Dee) Auner Delores was born the daughter of Everett and Mary Weber on October 7th, 1928, in Big Bend, WI.

She married Wilfred (Willie) Auner June 19, 1948.

In 1958 they started Auner’s TV in Big Bend, WI.They moved to Rothschild in 1968 and continued to own and operate Auner’s TV with son, Fred Auner.

Willie passed away in 1976 and son, Fred, took over the business in 1984.

Dee worked for Judges Cleaners in Schofield for 15 years. She was a member of Wings at St. Peter Church, Sweet Adelines, Birchwood Chorus, and was also on a pool league at Birchwood.

Dee loved to spend time with family, bake, play cards, play pool, and was an avid fan of the Packers, Brewers, and golf.

Dee is preceded in death by her husband, Willie; sister, Elaine Cole; and brother, Everett Weber.

Dee is survived by her children: James Auner, Candler, NC; Fred (Carol) Auner, Mosinee, WI; and Judy (Kevin) Tesch, Weston, WI. Her grandchildren: Jesse Auner, Jennifer Auner, Amy Bergstrom, Kevin Auner, Steve Schreiber, and Cory Schreiber, and many great grandchildren. Also her good friend, June Krueger and many other special friends.

Funeral services will take place at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Schofield, WI on Thursday, August 12th. Visitation from 10-11am, service to follow. Burial at Pine Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donation to St. Peter Ladies Aide c/o St. Peter Lutheran Church.

Chad Goretski

Chad Goretski, 42, born on October 29th 1978, passed away peacefully on August 5th, 2021.

He is survived by his son, Kale Goretski, Marshfield, mother Louise (Paszek) Goretski, Plover, father Tom Goretski (Kathy Eiden), Plover, one brother Kirk Goretski, Green Bay, godfather Forrest Kahre and godmother Brenda Williams, his beloved dog, Izzy, along with many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.

He took pride in his successful flooring business and made many friends over the years. His family would like to extend a special Thank You to Heartland Hospice Care for all their help.

At Chad’s request, there will be no funeral services held.

In lieu of flowers make a donation to your favorite charity.