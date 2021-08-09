MADISON, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks (42-24) improved their playoff odds with a 6-2 win over the Madison Mallards (33-31) at Warner Park Sunday.

The win puts the Woodchucks on an inside track to qualify for their first playoff berth since 2014. They now sit 3.5 games ahead of Madison with less than a week to play in the regular season.

A third-inning rally turned the tide after the Woodchucks faced an early deficit. Trailing 2-0, the Woodchucks blitzed the Mallards for four runs in a span of three at-bats. Noah Fitzgerald’s double drove in Clayton Mehlbauer before coming around to score on Harrison Long’s RBI single.

The tie lasted only one pitch before Kevin Kilpatrick hit a two-run homer to left field. His sixth blast of the season proved decisive in the win, though he would add an RBI single in the top of the ninth. Kilpatrick’s 44 RBIs are fourth-best in the league.

Nick Marshall was efficient and effective over seven innings to earn his first win of the season. The Antigo native and future West Texas A&M righty struck out five and scattered eight hits in the victory.

Colin Millar earned the save after two scoreless innings of relief. The Spring Hill southpaw is now 4-for-4 in save opportunities, which ties the team lead.

Louie Albrecht turned in a multi-hit performance in his final game of the summer.

The Woodchucks split the season series with the Mallards at six games apiece. These two teams will not meet again, but are each still vying for the second playoff spot in the Great Lakes West Division.

The Chucks return home tomorrow to begin a two-game series against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at 6:35 p.m. The final three home games of the season will take place tomorrow, Tuesday and Thursday, all against the Rafters.­­­­­

Wisconsin Woodchucks 6 @ Madison Mallards 2

Game Date: Sunday August 8th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks004001001690
Mallards200000000290

W: Marshall (1-0, 4.66 ERA) L: Kalafut (1-2, 4.94 ERA) SV: Millar (4)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Long, Harrison 2B 5121.304
Kilpatrick, Kevin CF 4123.327
Burke, Jacob LF 5110.203
McCabe, Ben 1B 4000.190
Catalano, Anthony 3B 2000.215
Simmons, Aaron RF 4000.273
Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 3100.231
Albrecht, Louie C 4020.214
Fitzgerald, Noah DH 3221.230
34695
MallardsABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Fuhrman, Michael SS 4020.276
Moreno, Liam 3B 5120.257
Benson, JT CF 2100.276
Shellenbarger, Bryant RF 5000.309
Dean, Tyler 1B 4032.287
Smith, Zach DH 4010.313
Storbakken, Zach 2B 4000.207
Szykowny, Charlie LF 3000.083
Amory, Niko C 4010.167
35292

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: N. Fitzgerald 1 (6);

HR: K. Kilpatrick 1 (6);

RBI: N. Fitzgerald 1 (12); H. Long 1 (6); K. Kilpatrick 3 (44);

HBP: C. Mehlbauer 1 (3); A. Catalano 1 (6); N. Fitzgerald 1 (3);

SB: C. Mehlbauer 1 (10); A. Catalano 3 (11); L. Albrecht 1 (3); J. Burke 1 (10); H. Long 1 (6);

Team LOB: 6;

Madison Mallards

RBI: T. Dean 2 (15);

SB: L. Moreno 1 (2);

Team LOB: 11;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Marshall, Nick7.08223504.66
– Millar, Colin2.01002300.64
9.0922580
MallardsIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Kalafut, Joseph4.03440614.94
– Hauser, Joe1.22111000.84
– Scannell, Matt1.11001200.00
– Trout, Chaney2.031103011.37
9.09662111

Wisconsin Woodchucks

SO: N. Marshall 5 (21); C. Millar 3 (15);

BB: N. Marshall 3 (10); C. Millar 2 (9);

BF: N. Marshall 31 (89); C. Millar 9 (60);

P-S: N. Marshall 104-66; C. Millar 40-23;

Madison Mallards

WP: J. Hauser 1 (3);

HB: J. Kalafut 2 (4); M. Scannell 1 (2);

SO: J. Kalafut 6 (20); M. Scannell 2 (9); C. Trout 3 (7);

BB: J. Hauser 1 (14); M. Scannell 1 (3);

BF: J. Kalafut 16 (103); J. Hauser 8 (51); M. Scannell 7 (19); C. Trout 9 (33);

P-S: J. Kalafut 74-45; J. Hauser 26-15; M. Scannell 27-17; C. Trout 33-24;

Umpires: Plate: J. Osborne 1B: P. Swartz 3B: J. Osborne

Weather: Overcast

Start time: 1:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:52:46

Attendance: 3863

Venue: Warner Park

Great Lakes EastWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Kokomo Jackrabbits4125.6213W7-3
Traverse City Pit Spitters3927.5912.02W6-4
Kenosha Kingfish3729.5614.02W6-4
Rockford Rivets2738.41513.53L5-5
Kalamazoo Growlers2541.37916.02L3-7
Battle Creek Bombers2244.33319.05L2-8
Great Lakes WestWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Wisconsin Woodchucks4224.6361W7-3
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders4125.6211.01L6-4
Madison Mallards3331.5168.01L6-4
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters3432.5158.07W8-2
Lakeshore Chinooks2738.41514.52L2-8
Green Bay Booyah2540.38516.51W2-8
Great Plains EastWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Waterloo Bucks4023.6355W8-2
Duluth Huskies2636.41913.51W5-5
La Crosse Loggers2537.40314.51L5-5
Eau Claire Express2438.38715.55L2-8
Minnesota Mud Puppies925.26516.51W5-5
Great Plains WestWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
St. Cloud Rox4616.7421L7-3
Mankato MoonDogs4021.6565.52W5-5
Rochester Honkers2932.47516.51W4-6
Bismarck Larks2833.45917.51L3-7
Willmar Stingers2935.45318.0