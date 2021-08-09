MADISON, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks (42-24) improved their playoff odds with a 6-2 win over the Madison Mallards (33-31) at Warner Park Sunday.

The win puts the Woodchucks on an inside track to qualify for their first playoff berth since 2014. They now sit 3.5 games ahead of Madison with less than a week to play in the regular season.

A third-inning rally turned the tide after the Woodchucks faced an early deficit. Trailing 2-0, the Woodchucks blitzed the Mallards for four runs in a span of three at-bats. Noah Fitzgerald’s double drove in Clayton Mehlbauer before coming around to score on Harrison Long’s RBI single.

The tie lasted only one pitch before Kevin Kilpatrick hit a two-run homer to left field. His sixth blast of the season proved decisive in the win, though he would add an RBI single in the top of the ninth. Kilpatrick’s 44 RBIs are fourth-best in the league.

Nick Marshall was efficient and effective over seven innings to earn his first win of the season. The Antigo native and future West Texas A&M righty struck out five and scattered eight hits in the victory.

Colin Millar earned the save after two scoreless innings of relief. The Spring Hill southpaw is now 4-for-4 in save opportunities, which ties the team lead.

Louie Albrecht turned in a multi-hit performance in his final game of the summer.

The Woodchucks split the season series with the Mallards at six games apiece. These two teams will not meet again, but are each still vying for the second playoff spot in the Great Lakes West Division.

Up Next

The Chucks return home tomorrow to begin a two-game series against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at 6:35 p.m. The final three home games of the season will take place tomorrow, Tuesday and Thursday, all against the Rafters.­­­­­

Wisconsin Woodchucks 6 @ Madison Mallards 2

Game Date: Sunday August 8th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0 1 6 9 0 Mallards 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 9 0

W: Marshall (1-0, 4.66 ERA) L: Kalafut (1-2, 4.94 ERA) SV: Millar (4)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Long, Harrison 2B 5 1 2 1 .304 Kilpatrick, Kevin CF 4 1 2 3 .327 Burke, Jacob LF 5 1 1 0 .203 McCabe, Ben 1B 4 0 0 0 .190 Catalano, Anthony 3B 2 0 0 0 .215 Simmons, Aaron RF 4 0 0 0 .273 Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 3 1 0 0 .231 Albrecht, Louie C 4 0 2 0 .214 Fitzgerald, Noah DH 3 2 2 1 .230 34 6 9 5

Mallards AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Fuhrman, Michael SS 4 0 2 0 .276 Moreno, Liam 3B 5 1 2 0 .257 Benson, JT CF 2 1 0 0 .276 Shellenbarger, Bryant RF 5 0 0 0 .309 Dean, Tyler 1B 4 0 3 2 .287 Smith, Zach DH 4 0 1 0 .313 Storbakken, Zach 2B 4 0 0 0 .207 Szykowny, Charlie LF 3 0 0 0 .083 Amory, Niko C 4 0 1 0 .167 35 2 9 2

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: N. Fitzgerald 1 (6);

HR: K. Kilpatrick 1 (6);

RBI: N. Fitzgerald 1 (12); H. Long 1 (6); K. Kilpatrick 3 (44);

HBP: C. Mehlbauer 1 (3); A. Catalano 1 (6); N. Fitzgerald 1 (3);

SB: C. Mehlbauer 1 (10); A. Catalano 3 (11); L. Albrecht 1 (3); J. Burke 1 (10); H. Long 1 (6);

Team LOB: 6;

Madison Mallards

RBI: T. Dean 2 (15);

SB: L. Moreno 1 (2);

Team LOB: 11;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Marshall, Nick 7.0 8 2 2 3 5 0 4.66 – Millar, Colin 2.0 1 0 0 2 3 0 0.64 9.0 9 2 2 5 8 0

Mallards IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Kalafut, Joseph 4.0 3 4 4 0 6 1 4.94 – Hauser, Joe 1.2 2 1 1 1 0 0 0.84 – Scannell, Matt 1.1 1 0 0 1 2 0 0.00 – Trout, Chaney 2.0 3 1 1 0 3 0 11.37 9.0 9 6 6 2 11 1

Wisconsin Woodchucks

SO: N. Marshall 5 (21); C. Millar 3 (15);

BB: N. Marshall 3 (10); C. Millar 2 (9);

BF: N. Marshall 31 (89); C. Millar 9 (60);

P-S: N. Marshall 104-66; C. Millar 40-23;

Madison Mallards

WP: J. Hauser 1 (3);

HB: J. Kalafut 2 (4); M. Scannell 1 (2);

SO: J. Kalafut 6 (20); M. Scannell 2 (9); C. Trout 3 (7);

BB: J. Hauser 1 (14); M. Scannell 1 (3);

BF: J. Kalafut 16 (103); J. Hauser 8 (51); M. Scannell 7 (19); C. Trout 9 (33);

P-S: J. Kalafut 74-45; J. Hauser 26-15; M. Scannell 27-17; C. Trout 33-24;

Umpires: Plate: J. Osborne 1B: P. Swartz 3B: J. Osborne

Weather: Overcast

Start time: 1:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:52:46

Attendance: 3863

Venue: Warner Park