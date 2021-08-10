WAUSAU, WI – A pitchers’ duel between the Wisconsin Woodchucks and the visiting Wisconsin Rapids Rafters was broken up in the seventh inning Monday night at Athletic Park.

Tied at a run each heading into the frame, the Rafters tacked on six runs in what became a decisive seventh inning. Plating four in the inning by one-run single, they then opened the floodgates with a two-run double to widen their cushion to 7-1.

The Rafters added another run in the ninth as the Chucks fell 8-1.

Wisconsin now stands at 42-25 overall and 21-11 in the all-important second half standings. They sit at least two and half games ahead of the Madison Mallards–whom are fighting the Chucks for the remaining Great Lakes West playoff berth–in the second half leaderboard, pending Madison’s final result against the Green Bay Booyah.

The Woodchucks added the evening’s first run in the bottom of the second, when Antonio Valdez scored Brock Watkins from second base after a pair of two out walks.

Wisconsin Rapids drew even with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. They outhit the Chucks 14-3 Monday night.

Wisconsin leads the season series with its Wood County rival, 7-2, with three games to go between the teams in 2021.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Peyton Schofield lasted six and a third innings. The left-hander had four strikeouts and allowed as many earned runs. Schofield took the loss after surrendering just a sole run through six frames.

Watkins was 1-2 with two walks and a run.

Valdez went 1-3 with a walk and an RBI.

Next Up

The Woodchucks are back in action Tuesday night against the Rafters. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. A special Star Wars Bobblehead will be given to the first 1,000 fans presented by Culligan Water Systems!

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 8 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 1

Game Date: Monday August 9th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Rafters0000106018142
Woodchucks010000000132

W: Brandl (1-1, 3.78 ERA) L: Schofield (5-1, 5.94 ERA)

RaftersABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Gardiner, Lance 2B 4111.233
– Holley, Reeve 2B 1010.191
Erves, Mckinley RF 5141.341
Exposito, Ej 3B 5012.250
Castillo, Marco 1B 3210.270
Swords, Benjamin DH 4010.259
Chatham, Cael SS 3112.316
Eberly, Weston C 3110.258
Mann, Blake LF 4010.208
Burrow, Addie CF 4221.226
368147
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Nelson, Payton RF 3000.333
Sepede, Ryan 1B 4000.306
Kilpatrick, Kevin CF 4010.325
Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 4000.221
Bessard, Chase LF 4000.263
Watkins, Brock DH 2110.200
Vincent, Colton C 3000.167
Valdez, Antonio 3B 3011.170
Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 4000.220
31131

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

2B: M. Castillo 1 (9); E. Exposito 1 (7);

RBI: C. Chatham 2 (7); A. Burrow 1 (22); L. Gardiner 1 (6); M. Erves 1 (35); E. Exposito 2 (40);

SB: B. Mann 1 (6); M. Erves 1 (8);

E: E. Exposito 1 (10); T. Chafin 1 (1);

Team LOB: 4;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: K. Kilpatrick 1 (12);

RBI: A. Valdez 1 (9);

E: C. Vincent 1 (6); P. Nelson 1 (1);

Team LOB: 8;

RaftersIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Brandl, Donovan6.03114203.78
– Chafin, Tanner2.00001300.00
– Black, Billy1.00000102.57
9.0311560
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Schofield, Peyton6.16442405.94
– Massie, Evan0.243300012.00
– Fochs, Chandler2.04100003.38
9.01487240

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

WP: D. Brandl 1 (1);

SO: D. Brandl 2 (22); T. Chafin 3 (3); B. Black 1 (21);

BB: D. Brandl 4 (16); T. Chafin 1 (1);

BF: D. Brandl 25 (148); T. Chafin 8 (9); B. Black 3 (119);

P-S: D. Brandl 87-51; T. Chafin 27-20; B. Black 10-8;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: P. Schofield 2 (11);

SO: P. Schofield 4 (37);

BB: P. Schofield 2 (26);

BF: P. Schofield 25 (172); E. Massie 6 (34); C. Fochs 8 (11);

P-S: P. Schofield 95-56; E. Massie 16-10; C. Fochs 17-14;

Umpires: Plate: W. Paschal 1B: A. Fulton 3B: N. Hall Jr

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:28:00

Attendance: 1205

Venue: Athletic Park