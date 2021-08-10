WAUSAU, WI – A pitchers’ duel between the Wisconsin Woodchucks and the visiting Wisconsin Rapids Rafters was broken up in the seventh inning Monday night at Athletic Park.

Tied at a run each heading into the frame, the Rafters tacked on six runs in what became a decisive seventh inning. Plating four in the inning by one-run single, they then opened the floodgates with a two-run double to widen their cushion to 7-1.

The Rafters added another run in the ninth as the Chucks fell 8-1.

Wisconsin now stands at 42-25 overall and 21-11 in the all-important second half standings. They sit at least two and half games ahead of the Madison Mallards–whom are fighting the Chucks for the remaining Great Lakes West playoff berth–in the second half leaderboard, pending Madison’s final result against the Green Bay Booyah.

The Woodchucks added the evening’s first run in the bottom of the second, when Antonio Valdez scored Brock Watkins from second base after a pair of two out walks.

Wisconsin Rapids drew even with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. They outhit the Chucks 14-3 Monday night.

Wisconsin leads the season series with its Wood County rival, 7-2, with three games to go between the teams in 2021.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Peyton Schofield lasted six and a third innings. The left-hander had four strikeouts and allowed as many earned runs. Schofield took the loss after surrendering just a sole run through six frames.

Watkins was 1-2 with two walks and a run.

Valdez went 1-3 with a walk and an RBI.

Next Up

The Woodchucks are back in action Tuesday night against the Rafters. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. A special Star Wars Bobblehead will be given to the first 1,000 fans presented by Culligan Water Systems!

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 8 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 1

Game Date: Monday August 9th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Rafters 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 0 1 8 14 2 Woodchucks 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 2

W: Brandl (1-1, 3.78 ERA) L: Schofield (5-1, 5.94 ERA)

Rafters AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Gardiner, Lance 2B 4 1 1 1 .233 – Holley, Reeve 2B 1 0 1 0 .191 Erves, Mckinley RF 5 1 4 1 .341 Exposito, Ej 3B 5 0 1 2 .250 Castillo, Marco 1B 3 2 1 0 .270 Swords, Benjamin DH 4 0 1 0 .259 Chatham, Cael SS 3 1 1 2 .316 Eberly, Weston C 3 1 1 0 .258 Mann, Blake LF 4 0 1 0 .208 Burrow, Addie CF 4 2 2 1 .226 36 8 14 7

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Nelson, Payton RF 3 0 0 0 .333 Sepede, Ryan 1B 4 0 0 0 .306 Kilpatrick, Kevin CF 4 0 1 0 .325 Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 4 0 0 0 .221 Bessard, Chase LF 4 0 0 0 .263 Watkins, Brock DH 2 1 1 0 .200 Vincent, Colton C 3 0 0 0 .167 Valdez, Antonio 3B 3 0 1 1 .170 Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 4 0 0 0 .220 31 1 3 1

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

2B: M. Castillo 1 (9); E. Exposito 1 (7);

RBI: C. Chatham 2 (7); A. Burrow 1 (22); L. Gardiner 1 (6); M. Erves 1 (35); E. Exposito 2 (40);

SB: B. Mann 1 (6); M. Erves 1 (8);

E: E. Exposito 1 (10); T. Chafin 1 (1);

Team LOB: 4;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: K. Kilpatrick 1 (12);

RBI: A. Valdez 1 (9);

E: C. Vincent 1 (6); P. Nelson 1 (1);

Team LOB: 8;

Rafters IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Brandl, Donovan 6.0 3 1 1 4 2 0 3.78 – Chafin, Tanner 2.0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0.00 – Black, Billy 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2.57 9.0 3 1 1 5 6 0

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Schofield, Peyton 6.1 6 4 4 2 4 0 5.94 – Massie, Evan 0.2 4 3 3 0 0 0 12.00 – Fochs, Chandler 2.0 4 1 0 0 0 0 3.38 9.0 14 8 7 2 4 0

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

WP: D. Brandl 1 (1);

SO: D. Brandl 2 (22); T. Chafin 3 (3); B. Black 1 (21);

BB: D. Brandl 4 (16); T. Chafin 1 (1);

BF: D. Brandl 25 (148); T. Chafin 8 (9); B. Black 3 (119);

P-S: D. Brandl 87-51; T. Chafin 27-20; B. Black 10-8;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: P. Schofield 2 (11);

SO: P. Schofield 4 (37);

BB: P. Schofield 2 (26);

BF: P. Schofield 25 (172); E. Massie 6 (34); C. Fochs 8 (11);

P-S: P. Schofield 95-56; E. Massie 16-10; C. Fochs 17-14;

Umpires: Plate: W. Paschal 1B: A. Fulton 3B: N. Hall Jr

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:28:00

Attendance: 1205

Venue: Athletic Park