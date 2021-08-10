WAUSAU –The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host its next members-only book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau.

The sale will feature a variety of items up for sale, including hardcover and paperback books, audiobooks, music CDs, TV series and movies on DVD, works of art, and even a wide selection of board games and puzzles, all donated by the public or culled from the library’s own collection.

The sale is only open to members of the Friends of the Marathon County Public Library. To join, folks can download, fill out and mail in an application prior to the sale, or non-members can join on-the-spot prior to entering the sale. The cost of a yearly membership is $10 per person, or $25 per family.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, customers who have not been fully vaccinated are asked to wear a face mask when visiting the sale. A limited number of customers may be allowed in the book sale space at any given time. Entrance to the sale will be through the door on the library’s west side.

For more information, call 715-261-7230 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10486.