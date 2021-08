WAUSAU – Two area residents are reinvigorating the Amnesty International group in Wausau and invite you to join them.

Karla Westscott and Michael Andrews will hold a meeting from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 16 at La Prima Deli, 529 N. Third St. in Wausau.

Amnesty International, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, is a worldwide grassroots organization founded to protect the human rights of all people, following the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.