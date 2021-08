By Shereen Siewert

Summerfest will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test this year for anyone attending the event, officials announced.

The new protocols were announced this week. Children younger than 12 will be required to wear a mask for entry. For unvaccinated adults, the negative COVID test must have been taken 72 hours or less before entry.

Summerfest will take place September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2021 in Milwaukee.