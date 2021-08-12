Wausau Pilot & Review

Who hasn’t had a blue Monday? It’s the worst day of the week. But today’s featured cocktail turns a blue Monday into a delicious drink that will be the highlight of your week.

This an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Blue Monday

1 oz. Pina Colada mix

1 oz. Vodka

1/2 oz. Blue Curacao

2 oz. Pineapple juice

Cherries and orange slices, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the ingredients into a shaker to combine, then pour into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with cherries and an orange slice, then serve and enjoy. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.