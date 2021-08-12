WAUSAU – The Cyclones hockey organization seeks families willing to share their homes with its junior hockey players, who come from across the U.S. and overseas.

“There’s nothing more important to junior hockey than a billet family. These players would not find the success that they do through their junior careers without the support the families provide,” said Head Coach Colin Bailey in a news release. “I was so fortunate to have amazing families during my own junior hockey career and still keep in touch with them regularly.”

The players ages range from 16 to 20 and they show great potential to play at the college level and beyond.

“Our players prove to be great role models for younger children in the billet family, as they demonstrate hard work and determination to achieve tough goals,” the Cyclones said.

Families receive a monthly billeting payment for each player and Cyclones hockey season tickets. Billet families have included traditional two-parent families, single-parent families and empty-nesters, too. All that’s really needed is a willingness to help a player pursue his dream by providing a home away from home.

The family host’s commitment varies depending on the player. Some are with the family during the hockey season only. Others need to complete the school year. Some players go home for the weekend or as often as the game schedule permits. All players go home over the holiday break, unless they are from a different country and are unable to make it home.

For more details or to apply visit wausaucyclones.com/billetfamilies.