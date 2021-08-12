FOND DU LAC, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks (43-26) left 11 runners on base in a 5-1 loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at Herr-Baker Field Wednesday.

The loss combined with Madison’s win means that the Woodchucks now cling to a mere one game lead in the Great Lakes West Division race.

Starting pitcher Dane Miller struck out seven over seven innings of work, both season highs for the Columbia right-hander. However, the Dock Spiders did some damage in a three-run second inning which proved to be enough for the first-half champs to win. Miller was tagged with his first loss of the season.

The Woodchucks struggled offensively against Dock Spiders’ starter Taylor Middaugh, who kept the visitors off the board until the top of the fifth.

Harrison Long’s opposite-field bloop single drove in Colton Vincent and cut the deficit to 3-1. But the Woodchucks left two men on base and never threatened the tying run after that.

The Dock Spiders added insurance runs in the fifth and sixth but could not score in the seventh. Reliever Charlie Campbell pitched a scoreless eighth in his second appearance as a Woodchuck.

Payton Nelson and Clayton Mehlbauer each contributed two hits in the loss, but neither came around to score.

The Woodchucks are just 3-8 against the Dock Spiders this season. The first-half champs have won four of the five meetings at Herr-Baker Field.

Up Next

The Woodchucks will look for a series split tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. in Fond du Lac. They’ll then return home for the final time in the regular season to take on the Rafters at 6:35 p.m. Friday. The team’s 72-game schedule concludes Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 1 @ Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 5

Game Date: Wednesday August 11th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks000010000172
Dock Spiders03001100X581

W: Middaugh (2-2, 2.29 ERA) L: Miller (1-1, 6.75 ERA)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Nelson, Payton CF 5020.467
Long, Harrison 2B 5011.286
Sepede, Ryan RF 5000.306
McCabe, Ben 1B 2010.200
Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 4020.225
Watkins, Brock DH 4000.185
Valdez, Antonio 3B 4000.163
Vincent, Colton C 2100.177
– Simmons, Aaron PR  C 0000.214
Bessard, Chase LF 4010.269
35171
Dock SpidersABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Rios, Alberto SS 4110.267
Terrell, Nick 3B  2B 3010.280
Lasko, Ryan CF 4001.258
Manthey, Connor 1B 4120.252
Missey, Holden DH 2000.286
– Sweet-Chick, Seth PH  DH 1000.194
Carpenter, Tommy LF 4221.240
Trembley, Colin RF 4001.238
Comer, Bradley 3B 2111.154
– Mckelvey, Christian 2B 0000.226
Gallaher , Ben C 3011.255
31585

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: C. Mehlbauer 1 (2);

RBI: H. Long 1 (8);

HBP: C. Vincent 2 (5);

SB: P. Nelson 1 (1);

E: B. McCabe 1 (3); D. Miller 1 (1);

Team LOB: 11;

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

2B: B. Gallaher 1 (2); N. Terrell 1 (1);

3B: C. Manthey 1 (1); T. Carpenter 1 (1);

RBI: T. Carpenter 1 (3); C. Trembley 1 (3); B. Gallaher 1 (9); R. Lasko 1 (32); B. Comer 1 (2);

HBP: B. Comer 1 (1);

SB: N. Terrell 1 (5); R. Lasko 1 (17);

CS: R. Lasko 1 (7); C. Manthey 1 (2);

E: A. Rios 1 (1);

Team LOB: 5;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Miller, Dane7.08551706.75
– Campbell, Charlie1.00001100.00
8.0855280
Dock SpidersIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Middaugh, Taylor6.04112502.29
– Bass, Sam1.01000200.00
– Campbell, Kenny2.02000304.97
9.07112100

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HB: D. Miller 1 (2);

SO: D. Miller 7 (18); C. Campbell 1 (1);

BB: D. Miller 1 (10); C. Campbell 1 (1);

BF: D. Miller 31 (110); C. Campbell 3 (5);

P-S: D. Miller 91-65; C. Campbell 11-5;

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

WP: K. Campbell 1 (4);

HB: T. Middaugh 1 (2); K. Campbell 1 (1);

SO: T. Middaugh 5 (20); S. Bass 2 (8); K. Campbell 3 (12);

BB: T. Middaugh 2 (16);

BF: T. Middaugh 25 (152); S. Bass 4 (29); K. Campbell 10 (61);

P-S: T. Middaugh 96-61; S. Bass 23-14; K. Campbell 35-26;

Umpires: Plate: M. Gomez 1B: M. Fleites 3B: J. Duplessis

Weather: Overcast

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:07:03

Attendance: 2244

Venue: Herr-Baker Field