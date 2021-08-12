FOND DU LAC, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks (43-26) left 11 runners on base in a 5-1 loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at Herr-Baker Field Wednesday.
The loss combined with Madison’s win means that the Woodchucks now cling to a mere one game lead in the Great Lakes West Division race.
Starting pitcher Dane Miller struck out seven over seven innings of work, both season highs for the Columbia right-hander. However, the Dock Spiders did some damage in a three-run second inning which proved to be enough for the first-half champs to win. Miller was tagged with his first loss of the season.
The Woodchucks struggled offensively against Dock Spiders’ starter Taylor Middaugh, who kept the visitors off the board until the top of the fifth.
Harrison Long’s opposite-field bloop single drove in Colton Vincent and cut the deficit to 3-1. But the Woodchucks left two men on base and never threatened the tying run after that.
The Dock Spiders added insurance runs in the fifth and sixth but could not score in the seventh. Reliever Charlie Campbell pitched a scoreless eighth in his second appearance as a Woodchuck.
Payton Nelson and Clayton Mehlbauer each contributed two hits in the loss, but neither came around to score.
The Woodchucks are just 3-8 against the Dock Spiders this season. The first-half champs have won four of the five meetings at Herr-Baker Field.
Up Next
The Woodchucks will look for a series split tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. in Fond du Lac. They’ll then return home for the final time in the regular season to take on the Rafters at 6:35 p.m. Friday. The team’s 72-game schedule concludes Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
Wisconsin Woodchucks 1 @ Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 5
Game Date: Wednesday August 11th, 2021
|Final/9
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Woodchucks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2
|Dock Spiders
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|X
|5
|8
|1
W: Middaugh (2-2, 2.29 ERA) L: Miller (1-1, 6.75 ERA)
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Nelson, Payton CF
|5
|0
|2
|0
|.467
|Long, Harrison 2B
|5
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Sepede, Ryan RF
|5
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|McCabe, Ben 1B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Mehlbauer, Clayton SS
|4
|0
|2
|0
|.225
|Watkins, Brock DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Valdez, Antonio 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Vincent, Colton C
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.177
|– Simmons, Aaron PR C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Bessard, Chase LF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|35
|1
|7
|1
|Dock Spiders
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Rios, Alberto SS
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|Terrell, Nick 3B 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Lasko, Ryan CF
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Manthey, Connor 1B
|4
|1
|2
|0
|.252
|Missey, Holden DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|– Sweet-Chick, Seth PH DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Carpenter, Tommy LF
|4
|2
|2
|1
|.240
|Trembley, Colin RF
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Comer, Bradley 3B
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.154
|– Mckelvey, Christian 2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Gallaher , Ben C
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|31
|5
|8
|5
Wisconsin Woodchucks
2B: C. Mehlbauer 1 (2);
RBI: H. Long 1 (8);
HBP: C. Vincent 2 (5);
SB: P. Nelson 1 (1);
E: B. McCabe 1 (3); D. Miller 1 (1);
Team LOB: 11;
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
2B: B. Gallaher 1 (2); N. Terrell 1 (1);
3B: C. Manthey 1 (1); T. Carpenter 1 (1);
RBI: T. Carpenter 1 (3); C. Trembley 1 (3); B. Gallaher 1 (9); R. Lasko 1 (32); B. Comer 1 (2);
HBP: B. Comer 1 (1);
SB: N. Terrell 1 (5); R. Lasko 1 (17);
CS: R. Lasko 1 (7); C. Manthey 1 (2);
E: A. Rios 1 (1);
Team LOB: 5;
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Miller, Dane
|7.0
|8
|5
|5
|1
|7
|0
|6.75
|– Campbell, Charlie
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|8.0
|8
|5
|5
|2
|8
|0
|Dock Spiders
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Middaugh, Taylor
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|2.29
|– Bass, Sam
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|– Campbell, Kenny
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4.97
|9.0
|7
|1
|1
|2
|10
|0
Wisconsin Woodchucks
HB: D. Miller 1 (2);
SO: D. Miller 7 (18); C. Campbell 1 (1);
BB: D. Miller 1 (10); C. Campbell 1 (1);
BF: D. Miller 31 (110); C. Campbell 3 (5);
P-S: D. Miller 91-65; C. Campbell 11-5;
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
WP: K. Campbell 1 (4);
HB: T. Middaugh 1 (2); K. Campbell 1 (1);
SO: T. Middaugh 5 (20); S. Bass 2 (8); K. Campbell 3 (12);
BB: T. Middaugh 2 (16);
BF: T. Middaugh 25 (152); S. Bass 4 (29); K. Campbell 10 (61);
P-S: T. Middaugh 96-61; S. Bass 23-14; K. Campbell 35-26;
Umpires: Plate: M. Gomez 1B: M. Fleites 3B: J. Duplessis
Weather: Overcast
Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)
Duration: 03:07:03
Attendance: 2244
Venue: Herr-Baker Field