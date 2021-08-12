FOND DU LAC, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks (43-26) left 11 runners on base in a 5-1 loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at Herr-Baker Field Wednesday.

The loss combined with Madison’s win means that the Woodchucks now cling to a mere one game lead in the Great Lakes West Division race.

Starting pitcher Dane Miller struck out seven over seven innings of work, both season highs for the Columbia right-hander. However, the Dock Spiders did some damage in a three-run second inning which proved to be enough for the first-half champs to win. Miller was tagged with his first loss of the season.

The Woodchucks struggled offensively against Dock Spiders’ starter Taylor Middaugh, who kept the visitors off the board until the top of the fifth.

Harrison Long’s opposite-field bloop single drove in Colton Vincent and cut the deficit to 3-1. But the Woodchucks left two men on base and never threatened the tying run after that.

The Dock Spiders added insurance runs in the fifth and sixth but could not score in the seventh. Reliever Charlie Campbell pitched a scoreless eighth in his second appearance as a Woodchuck.

Payton Nelson and Clayton Mehlbauer each contributed two hits in the loss, but neither came around to score.

The Woodchucks are just 3-8 against the Dock Spiders this season. The first-half champs have won four of the five meetings at Herr-Baker Field.

Up Next

The Woodchucks will look for a series split tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. in Fond du Lac. They’ll then return home for the final time in the regular season to take on the Rafters at 6:35 p.m. Friday. The team’s 72-game schedule concludes Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 1 @ Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 5

Game Date: Wednesday August 11th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2 Dock Spiders 0 3 0 0 1 1 0 0 X 5 8 1

W: Middaugh (2-2, 2.29 ERA) L: Miller (1-1, 6.75 ERA)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Nelson, Payton CF 5 0 2 0 .467 Long, Harrison 2B 5 0 1 1 .286 Sepede, Ryan RF 5 0 0 0 .306 McCabe, Ben 1B 2 0 1 0 .200 Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 4 0 2 0 .225 Watkins, Brock DH 4 0 0 0 .185 Valdez, Antonio 3B 4 0 0 0 .163 Vincent, Colton C 2 1 0 0 .177 – Simmons, Aaron PR C 0 0 0 0 .214 Bessard, Chase LF 4 0 1 0 .269 35 1 7 1

Dock Spiders AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Rios, Alberto SS 4 1 1 0 .267 Terrell, Nick 3B 2B 3 0 1 0 .280 Lasko, Ryan CF 4 0 0 1 .258 Manthey, Connor 1B 4 1 2 0 .252 Missey, Holden DH 2 0 0 0 .286 – Sweet-Chick, Seth PH DH 1 0 0 0 .194 Carpenter, Tommy LF 4 2 2 1 .240 Trembley, Colin RF 4 0 0 1 .238 Comer, Bradley 3B 2 1 1 1 .154 – Mckelvey, Christian 2B 0 0 0 0 .226 Gallaher , Ben C 3 0 1 1 .255 31 5 8 5

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: C. Mehlbauer 1 (2);

RBI: H. Long 1 (8);

HBP: C. Vincent 2 (5);

SB: P. Nelson 1 (1);

E: B. McCabe 1 (3); D. Miller 1 (1);

Team LOB: 11;

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

2B: B. Gallaher 1 (2); N. Terrell 1 (1);

3B: C. Manthey 1 (1); T. Carpenter 1 (1);

RBI: T. Carpenter 1 (3); C. Trembley 1 (3); B. Gallaher 1 (9); R. Lasko 1 (32); B. Comer 1 (2);

HBP: B. Comer 1 (1);

SB: N. Terrell 1 (5); R. Lasko 1 (17);

CS: R. Lasko 1 (7); C. Manthey 1 (2);

E: A. Rios 1 (1);

Team LOB: 5;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Miller, Dane 7.0 8 5 5 1 7 0 6.75 – Campbell, Charlie 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0.00 8.0 8 5 5 2 8 0

Dock Spiders IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Middaugh, Taylor 6.0 4 1 1 2 5 0 2.29 – Bass, Sam 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0.00 – Campbell, Kenny 2.0 2 0 0 0 3 0 4.97 9.0 7 1 1 2 10 0

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HB: D. Miller 1 (2);

SO: D. Miller 7 (18); C. Campbell 1 (1);

BB: D. Miller 1 (10); C. Campbell 1 (1);

BF: D. Miller 31 (110); C. Campbell 3 (5);

P-S: D. Miller 91-65; C. Campbell 11-5;

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

WP: K. Campbell 1 (4);

HB: T. Middaugh 1 (2); K. Campbell 1 (1);

SO: T. Middaugh 5 (20); S. Bass 2 (8); K. Campbell 3 (12);

BB: T. Middaugh 2 (16);

BF: T. Middaugh 25 (152); S. Bass 4 (29); K. Campbell 10 (61);

P-S: T. Middaugh 96-61; S. Bass 23-14; K. Campbell 35-26;

Umpires: Plate: M. Gomez 1B: M. Fleites 3B: J. Duplessis

Weather: Overcast

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:07:03

Attendance: 2244

Venue: Herr-Baker Field