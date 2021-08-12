KRONENWETTER – Michael Loy has joined Geared Equity in Kronenwetter as managing director, the private equity firm announced this week.

Michael Loy

Loy served as the CEO at North Central Health Care for the past five years until July. During his tenure at NCHC, he successfully led the funding and design of a $73 million renovation of the organization’s main campus, according to Geared Equity. Loy was further responsible for increasing NCHC’s annual operating revenue by nearly 50 percent ($30 million annually) and facilitating the implementation of the Central Wisconsin Psychiatry Residency program.

In remaining in the Wausau area, Loy remains committed to his work in the community with the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce Board, Mount Olive Lutheran Church Ministry and Mission Council, City of Wausau Police and Fire Commission, and as a board member and associate campaign chairman of the

United Way of Marathon County.