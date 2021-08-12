GLEASON – The Underdown Trail running race and Thunderdown in the Underdown mountain bike race have been combined for 2021 and will be held on a single day, Aug. 21, at the Underdown Recreation Area, Ironbull announced this week.

The Underdown Trail Races feature a half-marathon, marathon and 50k trail run. The Thunderdown in the Underdown, has 13-, 33-, and 100-mile bike options. Each 33-mile lap boasts four lakes, five bermed boardwalks and 70 hills on singletrack. The Underdown Recreation Area’s recent trail improvements include several miles of machine-built trails, a boardwalk trail along Underdown Lake, new signs and an additional outhouse.



The Thunderdown in the Underdown continues to be part of the Wisconsin Endurance Mountain Bike Series.



All racers receive a free meal and social time after the races with live music. Finishers also get a pint glass at the finish line.



For more race information on the Underdown Trail Races go to https://www.ironbull.org/underdown-details or the Facebook page. For more race information on the Thunderdown in the Underdown mountain bike races go to https://wemseries.com/hundred-down-in-the-underdown/ or the Facebook page.