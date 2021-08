ROTHSCHILD – The Law Enforcement Appreciation Project will hold a presentation at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 17 at Clean Slate Coffee House in Rothschild to show appreciation for local law enforcement.

LEAP is comprised of area residents who raise money to buy gift cards for law enforcement professionals policing local communities.

Jen Fox from Clean Slate Coffee House, Rothschild Police Chief Jeremy

Hunt and Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks will speak at the event at 1027 E. Grand Ave.