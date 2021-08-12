WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College’s $30 application fee will be waived for anyone who applies to get started this fall. Additionally, prospective students who would like to begin classes this fall, but are unsure which program is right for them can receive a career exploration kit at no cost.

Career exploration kits will be mailed to anyone who applies as undecided. Kits include interest and personality assessments, a hands-on activity and additional resources to help determine a career.

To receive a career exploration kit and apply to NTC at no cost, visit www.ntc.edu/apply or reach out to the admissions team at admissions@ntc.edu or 715-803-1645.