By Shereen Siewert

One person died Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Waupaca County, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the town of Dupont, at the intersection of Hwy. 110 and County Hwy. C. An initial investigation shows the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the ditch, rolling the vehicle several times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say speed and alcohol are potential contributing factors to the crash, which is under investigation.

The driver’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.