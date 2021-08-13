FOND DU LAC, WI – After rallying from an early four-run deficit, the Woodchucks blew three one-run leads in an 11-inning loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

After the Chucks took a 7-6 lead on Aaron Simmons’ bunt single in the eleventh inning, Nick Terrell’s walk-off two-RBI single helped the Dock Spiders prevail, 8-7.

With Madison’s loss in Mequon tonight, the Woodchucks are still in control of their own playoff destiny given the current standings.

Adam Muirhead drew the start tonight and allowed four runs over two-plus innings. After reliever Charlie Campbell came in and kept the deficit at 4-0, the Chucks mounted a five-run rally in the fourth.

With the bases loaded and no outs, Aaron Simmons delivered a two-run single to put the visitors on the board. After Anthony Catalano’s bunt single drove in another run, Payton Nelson drove in both Simmons and Catalano to put the Chucks in front.

After the Dock Spiders tied it in the sixth, reliever Tommy Wahl limited further damage in the frame.

Ben McCabe’s RBI single in the top of the seventh put the Woodchucks ahead for a second time. But the Dock Spiders answered with a two-out run of their own in the bottom of the eighth against reliever Colin Millar.

The eighth inning run would be all that Millar would allow until the 11th-inning walk-off. In total, Millar tossed four-plus innings in his first loss of the season.

Top Performers

Simmons was 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs and a sacrifice bunt. His UW-Stevens Point teammate Nelson was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a pair of both RBIs and walks. Tucker Kohl, another UWSP Pointer, was 1-for-3 in his team debut.

Catalano went 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Mehlbauer walked twice and scored a pair of runs in the loss.

Campbell retired 9 of the 11 batters he faced in three-plus innings of middle relief.

Millar struck out two and allowed only two hits and two walks over four innings in the defeat.

Up Next

The Woodchucks return home for the final time in the regular season to take on the Rafters at 6:35 p.m. Friday. The team’s 72-game schedule concludes Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.

The team’s overall record stands at 43-27. One more win would make 2021 the winningest season in Chucks history.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 7 @ Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 8

Game Date: Thursday August 12th, 2021

Final/111234567891011RHE
Woodchucks00050010001761
Dock Spiders103001010028112

W: Blake (1-0, 0.00 ERA) L: Millar (2-1, 1.50 ERA)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Nelson, Payton CF 3112.444
Long, Harrison 2B 5000.262
Sepede, Ryan 1B 5100.286
McCabe, Ben DH 4111.203
Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 3200.219
Simmons, Aaron RF 4123.278
Catalano, Anthony 3B 3111.230
Kohl, Tucker C 3010.333
– Vincent, Colton C 2000.174
Bessard, Chase LF 5000.226
37767
Dock SpidersABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Rios, Alberto C 4100.235
Terrell, Nick SS 6044.355
Lasko, Ryan CF 4110.258
Manthey, Connor LF 5122.256
Trembley, Colin RF 4100.200
Comer, Bradley 1B 4021.235
Blake, Connor DH  P 4011.200
Sweet-Chick, Seth 3B 2300.192
Mckelvey, Christian 2B 2110.236
358118

Wisconsin Woodchucks

RBI: A. Simmons 3 (5); A. Catalano 1 (17); P. Nelson 2 (7); B. McCabe 1 (12);

SB: P. Nelson 1 (2);

E: C. Mehlbauer 1 (6);

Team LOB: 7;

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

2B: C. Manthey 2 (10);

RBI: C. Manthey 2 (21); B. Comer 1 (3); C. Blake 1 (2); N. Terrell 4 (6);

HBP: A. Rios 1 (4);

SB: R. Lasko 1 (18);

CS: B. Comer 1 (1);

E: N. Terrell 1 (2); A. Vera 1 (1);

Team LOB: 9;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Muirhead, Adam2.144451017.55
– Campbell, Charlie3.03111102.08
– Wahl, Tommy0.22000100.00
– Millar, Colin4.02322201.50
10.01187850
Dock SpidersIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Richardson, Austin1.00000204.32
– Missey, Holden2.01325106.00
– Mounts, Camden3.04200501.23
– Vera, Alex3.01111203.58
– Suddreth, Jake1.00000207.36
– Blake, Connor1.00100200.00
11.06736140

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HB: C. Millar 1 (3);

SO: A. Muirhead 1 (4); C. Campbell 1 (2); T. Wahl 1 (4); C. Millar 2 (17);

BB: A. Muirhead 5 (14); C. Campbell 1 (2); C. Millar 2 (11);

BF: A. Muirhead 17 (48); C. Campbell 11 (16); T. Wahl 4 (35); C. Millar 16 (76);

P-S: A. Muirhead 59-29; C. Campbell 43-24; T. Wahl 16-10; C. Millar 56-34;

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

WP: H. Missey 1 (2); J. Suddreth 1 (1);

SO: A. Richardson 2 (33); H. Missey 1 (2); C. Mounts 5 (10); A. Vera 2 (28); J. Suddreth 2 (14); C. Blake 2 (6);

BB: H. Missey 5 (5); A. Vera 1 (15);

BF: A. Richardson 3 (196); H. Missey 11 (15); C. Mounts 13 (36); A. Vera 11 (140); J. Suddreth 3 (33); C. Blake 4 (24);

P-S: A. Richardson 15-10; H. Missey 45-18; C. Mounts 44-34; A. Vera 38-19; J. Suddreth 12-10; C. Blake 11-9;

Umpires: Plate: M. Fleites 1B: J. Duplessis 3B: M. Gomez

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:57:56

Attendance: 2854

Venue: Herr-Baker Field