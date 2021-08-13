FOND DU LAC, WI – After rallying from an early four-run deficit, the Woodchucks blew three one-run leads in an 11-inning loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

After the Chucks took a 7-6 lead on Aaron Simmons’ bunt single in the eleventh inning, Nick Terrell’s walk-off two-RBI single helped the Dock Spiders prevail, 8-7.

With Madison’s loss in Mequon tonight, the Woodchucks are still in control of their own playoff destiny given the current standings.

Adam Muirhead drew the start tonight and allowed four runs over two-plus innings. After reliever Charlie Campbell came in and kept the deficit at 4-0, the Chucks mounted a five-run rally in the fourth.

With the bases loaded and no outs, Aaron Simmons delivered a two-run single to put the visitors on the board. After Anthony Catalano’s bunt single drove in another run, Payton Nelson drove in both Simmons and Catalano to put the Chucks in front.

After the Dock Spiders tied it in the sixth, reliever Tommy Wahl limited further damage in the frame.

Ben McCabe’s RBI single in the top of the seventh put the Woodchucks ahead for a second time. But the Dock Spiders answered with a two-out run of their own in the bottom of the eighth against reliever Colin Millar.

The eighth inning run would be all that Millar would allow until the 11th-inning walk-off. In total, Millar tossed four-plus innings in his first loss of the season.

Top Performers

Simmons was 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs and a sacrifice bunt. His UW-Stevens Point teammate Nelson was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a pair of both RBIs and walks. Tucker Kohl, another UWSP Pointer, was 1-for-3 in his team debut.

Catalano went 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Mehlbauer walked twice and scored a pair of runs in the loss.

Campbell retired 9 of the 11 batters he faced in three-plus innings of middle relief.

Millar struck out two and allowed only two hits and two walks over four innings in the defeat.

Up Next

The Woodchucks return home for the final time in the regular season to take on the Rafters at 6:35 p.m. Friday. The team’s 72-game schedule concludes Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.

The team’s overall record stands at 43-27. One more win would make 2021 the winningest season in Chucks history.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 7 @ Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 8

Game Date: Thursday August 12th, 2021

Final/11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 R H E Woodchucks 0 0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 7 6 1 Dock Spiders 1 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 8 11 2

W: Blake (1-0, 0.00 ERA) L: Millar (2-1, 1.50 ERA)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Nelson, Payton CF 3 1 1 2 .444 Long, Harrison 2B 5 0 0 0 .262 Sepede, Ryan 1B 5 1 0 0 .286 McCabe, Ben DH 4 1 1 1 .203 Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 3 2 0 0 .219 Simmons, Aaron RF 4 1 2 3 .278 Catalano, Anthony 3B 3 1 1 1 .230 Kohl, Tucker C 3 0 1 0 .333 – Vincent, Colton C 2 0 0 0 .174 Bessard, Chase LF 5 0 0 0 .226 37 7 6 7

Dock Spiders AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Rios, Alberto C 4 1 0 0 .235 Terrell, Nick SS 6 0 4 4 .355 Lasko, Ryan CF 4 1 1 0 .258 Manthey, Connor LF 5 1 2 2 .256 Trembley, Colin RF 4 1 0 0 .200 Comer, Bradley 1B 4 0 2 1 .235 Blake, Connor DH P 4 0 1 1 .200 Sweet-Chick, Seth 3B 2 3 0 0 .192 Mckelvey, Christian 2B 2 1 1 0 .236 35 8 11 8

Wisconsin Woodchucks

RBI: A. Simmons 3 (5); A. Catalano 1 (17); P. Nelson 2 (7); B. McCabe 1 (12);

SB: P. Nelson 1 (2);

E: C. Mehlbauer 1 (6);

Team LOB: 7;

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

2B: C. Manthey 2 (10);

RBI: C. Manthey 2 (21); B. Comer 1 (3); C. Blake 1 (2); N. Terrell 4 (6);

HBP: A. Rios 1 (4);

SB: R. Lasko 1 (18);

CS: B. Comer 1 (1);

E: N. Terrell 1 (2); A. Vera 1 (1);

Team LOB: 9;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Muirhead, Adam 2.1 4 4 4 5 1 0 17.55 – Campbell, Charlie 3.0 3 1 1 1 1 0 2.08 – Wahl, Tommy 0.2 2 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 – Millar, Colin 4.0 2 3 2 2 2 0 1.50 10.0 11 8 7 8 5 0

Dock Spiders IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Richardson, Austin 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 4.32 – Missey, Holden 2.0 1 3 2 5 1 0 6.00 – Mounts, Camden 3.0 4 2 0 0 5 0 1.23 – Vera, Alex 3.0 1 1 1 1 2 0 3.58 – Suddreth, Jake 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 7.36 – Blake, Connor 1.0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0.00 11.0 6 7 3 6 14 0

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HB: C. Millar 1 (3);

SO: A. Muirhead 1 (4); C. Campbell 1 (2); T. Wahl 1 (4); C. Millar 2 (17);

BB: A. Muirhead 5 (14); C. Campbell 1 (2); C. Millar 2 (11);

BF: A. Muirhead 17 (48); C. Campbell 11 (16); T. Wahl 4 (35); C. Millar 16 (76);

P-S: A. Muirhead 59-29; C. Campbell 43-24; T. Wahl 16-10; C. Millar 56-34;

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

WP: H. Missey 1 (2); J. Suddreth 1 (1);

SO: A. Richardson 2 (33); H. Missey 1 (2); C. Mounts 5 (10); A. Vera 2 (28); J. Suddreth 2 (14); C. Blake 2 (6);

BB: H. Missey 5 (5); A. Vera 1 (15);

BF: A. Richardson 3 (196); H. Missey 11 (15); C. Mounts 13 (36); A. Vera 11 (140); J. Suddreth 3 (33); C. Blake 4 (24);

P-S: A. Richardson 15-10; H. Missey 45-18; C. Mounts 44-34; A. Vera 38-19; J. Suddreth 12-10; C. Blake 11-9;

Umpires: Plate: M. Fleites 1B: J. Duplessis 3B: M. Gomez

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:57:56

Attendance: 2854

Venue: Herr-Baker Field