FOND DU LAC, WI – After rallying from an early four-run deficit, the Woodchucks blew three one-run leads in an 11-inning loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.
After the Chucks took a 7-6 lead on Aaron Simmons’ bunt single in the eleventh inning, Nick Terrell’s walk-off two-RBI single helped the Dock Spiders prevail, 8-7.
With Madison’s loss in Mequon tonight, the Woodchucks are still in control of their own playoff destiny given the current standings.
Adam Muirhead drew the start tonight and allowed four runs over two-plus innings. After reliever Charlie Campbell came in and kept the deficit at 4-0, the Chucks mounted a five-run rally in the fourth.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Aaron Simmons delivered a two-run single to put the visitors on the board. After Anthony Catalano’s bunt single drove in another run, Payton Nelson drove in both Simmons and Catalano to put the Chucks in front.
After the Dock Spiders tied it in the sixth, reliever Tommy Wahl limited further damage in the frame.
Ben McCabe’s RBI single in the top of the seventh put the Woodchucks ahead for a second time. But the Dock Spiders answered with a two-out run of their own in the bottom of the eighth against reliever Colin Millar.
The eighth inning run would be all that Millar would allow until the 11th-inning walk-off. In total, Millar tossed four-plus innings in his first loss of the season.
Top Performers
Simmons was 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs and a sacrifice bunt. His UW-Stevens Point teammate Nelson was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a pair of both RBIs and walks. Tucker Kohl, another UWSP Pointer, was 1-for-3 in his team debut.
Catalano went 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Mehlbauer walked twice and scored a pair of runs in the loss.
Campbell retired 9 of the 11 batters he faced in three-plus innings of middle relief.
Millar struck out two and allowed only two hits and two walks over four innings in the defeat.
Up Next
The Woodchucks return home for the final time in the regular season to take on the Rafters at 6:35 p.m. Friday. The team’s 72-game schedule concludes Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
The team’s overall record stands at 43-27. One more win would make 2021 the winningest season in Chucks history.
Wisconsin Woodchucks 7 @ Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 8
Game Date: Thursday August 12th, 2021
|Final/11
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|R
|H
|E
|Woodchucks
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6
|1
|Dock Spiders
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|11
|2
W: Blake (1-0, 0.00 ERA) L: Millar (2-1, 1.50 ERA)
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Nelson, Payton CF
|3
|1
|1
|2
|.444
|Long, Harrison 2B
|5
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Sepede, Ryan 1B
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|McCabe, Ben DH
|4
|1
|1
|1
|.203
|Mehlbauer, Clayton SS
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.219
|Simmons, Aaron RF
|4
|1
|2
|3
|.278
|Catalano, Anthony 3B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.230
|Kohl, Tucker C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|– Vincent, Colton C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Bessard, Chase LF
|5
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|37
|7
|6
|7
|Dock Spiders
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Rios, Alberto C
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Terrell, Nick SS
|6
|0
|4
|4
|.355
|Lasko, Ryan CF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Manthey, Connor LF
|5
|1
|2
|2
|.256
|Trembley, Colin RF
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Comer, Bradley 1B
|4
|0
|2
|1
|.235
|Blake, Connor DH P
|4
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Sweet-Chick, Seth 3B
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.192
|Mckelvey, Christian 2B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.236
|35
|8
|11
|8
Wisconsin Woodchucks
RBI: A. Simmons 3 (5); A. Catalano 1 (17); P. Nelson 2 (7); B. McCabe 1 (12);
SB: P. Nelson 1 (2);
E: C. Mehlbauer 1 (6);
Team LOB: 7;
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
2B: C. Manthey 2 (10);
RBI: C. Manthey 2 (21); B. Comer 1 (3); C. Blake 1 (2); N. Terrell 4 (6);
HBP: A. Rios 1 (4);
SB: R. Lasko 1 (18);
CS: B. Comer 1 (1);
E: N. Terrell 1 (2); A. Vera 1 (1);
Team LOB: 9;
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Muirhead, Adam
|2.1
|4
|4
|4
|5
|1
|0
|17.55
|– Campbell, Charlie
|3.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2.08
|– Wahl, Tommy
|0.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|– Millar, Colin
|4.0
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1.50
|10.0
|11
|8
|7
|8
|5
|0
|Dock Spiders
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Richardson, Austin
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4.32
|– Missey, Holden
|2.0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|1
|0
|6.00
|– Mounts, Camden
|3.0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1.23
|– Vera, Alex
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3.58
|– Suddreth, Jake
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7.36
|– Blake, Connor
|1.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|11.0
|6
|7
|3
|6
|14
|0
Wisconsin Woodchucks
HB: C. Millar 1 (3);
SO: A. Muirhead 1 (4); C. Campbell 1 (2); T. Wahl 1 (4); C. Millar 2 (17);
BB: A. Muirhead 5 (14); C. Campbell 1 (2); C. Millar 2 (11);
BF: A. Muirhead 17 (48); C. Campbell 11 (16); T. Wahl 4 (35); C. Millar 16 (76);
P-S: A. Muirhead 59-29; C. Campbell 43-24; T. Wahl 16-10; C. Millar 56-34;
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
WP: H. Missey 1 (2); J. Suddreth 1 (1);
SO: A. Richardson 2 (33); H. Missey 1 (2); C. Mounts 5 (10); A. Vera 2 (28); J. Suddreth 2 (14); C. Blake 2 (6);
BB: H. Missey 5 (5); A. Vera 1 (15);
BF: A. Richardson 3 (196); H. Missey 11 (15); C. Mounts 13 (36); A. Vera 11 (140); J. Suddreth 3 (33); C. Blake 4 (24);
P-S: A. Richardson 15-10; H. Missey 45-18; C. Mounts 44-34; A. Vera 38-19; J. Suddreth 12-10; C. Blake 11-9;
Umpires: Plate: M. Fleites 1B: J. Duplessis 3B: M. Gomez
Weather: Sunny
Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)
Duration: 03:57:56
Attendance: 2854
Venue: Herr-Baker Field