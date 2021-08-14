By Shereen Siewert

An investigation is underway after two people were shot Friday by a Marathon County Deputy, according to a Wisconsin Department of Justice Division news release.

The incident unfolded after a man allegedly fled form a Lincoln County deputy who was trying to stop him for speeding. At about 10:30 p.m., a Marathon County deputy spotted the suspect’s vehicle parked at a car dealership near County Road WW in the village of Maine. Two people were inside.

After the Marathon County deputy ordered the occupants out of the vehicle, a man got out from behind the wheel and shot at the deputy, who then returned fire, police said. The man and a woman who remained inside the vehicle were both shot, police said.

Both subjects were transported to area hospitals where they remain as of Saturday. Their conditions have not been specified.

The deputy sheriff was not injured, and no other individuals were injured during the incident. No names have been released.

DCI is leading this investigation and was assisted by the Wausau Police Department, Wausau Fire & EMS, and Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Marathon County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.