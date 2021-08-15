Response to COVID-19. For safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Substitute Drivers: Faith in Action. Fill-in drivers needed to deliver food to community members in need. Routes typically take about an hour and a half. Each route consists of 4-8 deliveries and is grouped by location in Wausau, Rothschild, Schofield or Weston. The volunteer must be available to pick up the food pantry items at The Neighbors’ Place between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The bags will be packed and ready to go. Permanent routes may be available in the future. Contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Shelter Advocate: The Women’s Community. Shelter Advocate volunteers answer The Women’s Community’s 24-hour support line, assist residents living in the shelter and provide support to callers. Volunteers provide emotional support and will offer information to callers about safety planning, referrals, community resources, emergency shelter and domestic abuse and sexual assault services provided by The Women’s Community. Staff is always available to support you in your role and working as a community. Training sessions are required for this role. Previous experience is not required. Contact Allie at 715-842-5663 or Allie@womenscommunity.org.

Career Closet Attendant: UW Emerging Leaders Career Closet. Help people in need select career clothing, at no cost, for interviews or new employment. Sort clothes, display items and process other workplace-wear donations at the United Way office building in the Career Closet. Ongoing volunteer needed Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact Sarah at 715-298-5712 or Slaes@unitedwaymc.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Office Supplies: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin. Copy paper and postage stamps needed to support operations. Contact 715-848-7207 or mail@bbbsncw.org.

Snow Blower and Lawn Mower Needed: The Women’s Community. If you are upgrading your equipment, please consider donating your working equipment to us. Please contact info@womenscommunity.org for more information.

Source: United Way of Marathon County