Significant incidents reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Aug. 16, 2021:

A 51 year old Merrill man was arrested Monday morning on charges of domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct, bail jumping and a probation violation following a disturbance at a residence in the Town of Scott.

A worker for Wisconsin Public Service reported an attempted theft of wire on Monday afternoon. The worker found the new wire they had put in the ground had been attempted to be pulled up with a chain. This caused the transformer to break. An estimated $4,000 worth of damage was reported.

A 29 year old Tomahawk man was arrested on a Lincoln County warrant for failure to appear Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop. The driver was also cited for operating after revocation, fourth offense, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

A 34 year old Irma man was arrested Thursday morning for violating terms of his supervision / electronic monitoring after an apprehension request was received from the Dept. of Corrections.

A 29 year old Hardwood Heights, IL man was stopped and cited for traveling 107 mph on Hwy. 51 north of Lincoln Dr. Friday evening.

Lincoln County Deputies and the Tomahawk Fire Dept. responded to the area of Hwy. 51 and County Rd S for a vehicle fire Saturday evening. Hwy. 51 was shut down for about 30 minutes. The cause of the fire is unknown.

A 30 year old Toronto, ON man was stopped and cited for traveling 107mph on USH 51 near County Rd D Sunday evening.

Three people reported striking deer last week.