By Shereen Siewert

A trial is underway in Wausau for a 22-year-old man suspected of shooting a 61-year-old man on the city’s northeast side last August.

A jury was selected Monday morning in Marathon County Circuit Court for a five-day trial for Andrew Falkowski, who faces charges of first-degree attempted homicide and discharging a firearm toward a person from a vehicle.

Police were called at 3:18 a.m. Aug. 27, 2020 to a home in the 600 block of Spring Street in Wausau for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He survived his injuries.

The alleged victim was visiting a former girlfriend at a home where the alleged shooter was also living. Police say the man left the home on foot to avoid a confrontation with Falkowski.

But Falkowski left the home and tried to find the the man, police said.

As the man was walking south on the sidewalk in the 3300 block of North 6th Street, Falkowski drove by the wlleged victim and fired off one shot, police said. Falkowski then allegedly turned his vehicle around and fired at the victim several more times, striking him once in the torso.

The alleged victim went to the closest home, where an occupant dialed 911.

Falkowski was taken into custody at about 10 a.m. the following day at at a Summit Lake home in the 9500 block of County Road B in the town of Upham and transported to the Marathon County Jail.

Falkowski is also facing charges in four additional Marathon County cases.

Circuit Judge Mike Moran is presiding over the trial, with Assistant District Attorneys Molly Lawrence and Cody Marschall handling the prosecution in the case.