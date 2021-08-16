By Craig Collins for Wausau Pilot & Review

Approximately 150 people gathered in Wausau’s Marathon Park on Saturday for a “Walk to End Epilepsy.”

The walk, hosted by the Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin, raised money to help fight epilepsy and offer support for those affected by it. Event organizers were happy with the turnout, despite numbers being lower than pre-covid averages. In 2020, the walk was held virtually due to the pandemic.

Wausau’s walk was the third in a series of five such events throughout Wisconsin, with a fourth walk scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21 in Neenah.

Through sponsorships, pledges, and raffles, $52,500 has been raised through the first three events of the series. That exceeds the foundation’s goal by $2,500, according to Kristen Hubbard Dostal, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Epilepsy Foundation.

Planning for the “Walk to End Epilepsy” typically begins each year in February.