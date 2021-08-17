WESTON – Cycling Without Age Marathon County will hold its third annual fundraiser Tour D’ Briq’s ride on Aug. 21.

Bikers can choose from four ride/route options that go to a couple or all five Briq’s locations, and biking distances range from 15 miles to just under 50. The suggested donation is $10 to $25 depending on the ride selected ($5 per store visited).

Cycling Without Age Marathon County is a nonprofit that offers recreational mobility to seniors and those unable to cycle on their own through volunteer-piloted trishaw rides.

The Wausau Wheelers will match up to $750 in donations this year. Briq’s will donate ice cream treats to all riders. If you don’t bike, you can still visit Briq’s locations to support the cause.

Pre-ride for the event is 10:15 a.m. at Aspirus YMCA in Weston, 3402 Howland Ave. The ride begins at 10:30 a.m. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/378084880323885/ for more information.