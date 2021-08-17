The 2021 Governor’s Service Awards have been awarded to nine Wisconsinites and five organizations in Wisconsin that have spearheaded positive, impactful change through their service to the residents of Wisconsin, Serve Wisconsin announced recently.

The honorees have made a real difference thanks to their tireless efforts to support and help fellow Wisconsinites, Gov. Tony Evers said. Their service is impressive and outstanding because of the impact they have had on entire communities.

Five of the honorees have impacted north central Wisconsin through their service, including Marshfield Clinic Health Systems AmeriCorps Volunteer Wisconsin, Mildred “Dolly” McGeshick, the Copper Lake / Lincoln Hills Foster Grandparent Program, DPI AmeriCorps Farm to School, and the Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

Marshfield Clinic Health Systems AmeriCorps Volunteer Wisconsin was recognized with a COVID-19 Response Service Award for the efforts of its AmeriCorps members to facilitate volunteer response to the pandemic and assist relief activities throughout the state.

Mildred “Dolly” McGeshick of Crandon was recognized as the AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteer of the Year. She has given service throughout her life to Wisconsin tribal communities, including more than 6,000 hours of service since 2015 with the Great Lakes InterTribal Council Senior Companions Program. McGeshick, for example, eagerly volunteered to accompany a tribal elder to dialysis treatment last year, despite having to drive an hour and a half during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Copper Lake / Lincoln Hills Foster Grandparent Program was recognized as the AmeriCorps Seniors Program of the Year. Its foster grandparents volunteer in the living units, school classrooms and their reading buddy program to serve the young people at the only type 1 correctional facility for youth in the Wisconsin, striving to bring a spirit of love and care to these youths.

Department of Public Instruction AmeriCorps Farm to School was recognized as the AmeriCorps Program of the Year. Its AmeriCorps members are dedicated to increasing access to fresh, healthy foods in schools and providing nutrition education to students across the state, including at Arbor Vitae-Woodruff Elementary and the Bayfield School District. As part of these efforts, earlier this year they launched the Wisconsin Local Foods Database to connect more food service directors and farmers across the state.

Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics was recognized as the AmeriCorps VISTA Program of the Year. Its AmeriCorps VISTA members expand the capacity of Wisconsin clinics to serve 160,000 Wisconsin residents who lack adequate medical care and are uninsured or underinsured statewide, including sites in Marshfield and Wausau.

The 2021 awards were presented on Aug. 4. Additional information about the Governor’s Service Awards, including past winners, can be found at https://www.servewisconsin.wi.gov/governors-service-awards.